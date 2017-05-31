Silk Road Founder Loses Appeal and Will Serve Life (yahoo.com) 41
OutOnARock quotes a report from Yahoo: Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the darknet marketplace known as Silk Road, has lost his appeal of a 2015 conviction that has him serving a life sentence on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, according to a federal appeals court decision released Wednesday morning. Ulbricht argued that the district court that convicted him violated the Fourth Amendment -- which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures -- by wrongly denying his motion to suppress evidence, and that he was deprived of his right to a fair trial. "On the day of Ulbricht's arrest, the government obtained a warrant to seize Ulbricht's laptop and search it for a wide variety of information related to Silk Road and information that would identify Ulbricht as Dread Pirate Roberts," states the decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Downtown Manhattan. "Ulbricht moved to suppress the large quantity of evidence obtained from his laptop, challenging the constitutionality of that search warrant."
Or very good for those who need medication.
Sure, sure... (Score:3)
Sure, life is a bit much for these crimes. But what of this?
March 2013 â" Dread Pirate Roberts solicits the first of six murders for hire, after a Silk Road user tries to extort money by threatening to reveal usersâ(TM) identities, according to prosecutors. (The killings were not carried out.)
It's been known that there was more then one DPR and Ulbricht denied it.
Deterrence (Score:3)
Before Ulbricht was sentenced, prosecutors sent the judge a 16-page letter asking that in order to deter others he be given a lengthy sentence, one substantially above the mandatory minimum of 20 years.
Welp, I was about to setup a knockoff silk road, but given the harsh treatment of this guy, I'd better not. Good job prosecutors!
Every how to write a business plan book should have a "going to prison" section under the "costs of doing business" chapter. Maybe some entrepreneurs will have a change of heart about the way they conduct business.
What penalty would you suggest for someone who runs a website which facilitates illegal acts like rape & murder?
You mean like craigslist or uber?
Except Craigslist wasn't built (that we know of) with the primary intent of facilitating illegal activities, nor do they take deliberate steps to hide the identities of those doing such things, nor make available certain services in areas where it is illegal... and where the government has the ability to arrest & prosecute them.
Doing so tends to incur the wrath of the powers that be, just ask Carl Ferrer. [npr.org]
Regarding Uber... do you mean in the sense that they are an unlicensed taxi in some jurisdictions? O
They really only get out that early if they're white and rich. This guy presumably made the mistake of not being rich.
...before the end of 2011, moving to Australia for a while and then San Francisco. He limited his splurges to a Thailand jaunt, where he indulged in "jungles and girls." Later, in a chat, he joked that he wished he could explain Silk Road to family and friends who couldnâ(TM)t understand why an apparently unemployed young man was so busy: "Iâ(TM)m running a multimillion-dollar global drug operation!' In addition to the diaries, he saved his chats, kept an Excel spreadsheet of his business and a Bitcoin âoewalletâ with $18 million on his laptop.
Well, it was BitCoin, so not money? Apperently enough to fund a life without a treditional job that took him Thailand for "jungle and girls".
Take heed kids (Score:2)
Whether you are up to legal or illegal things... practice good op-sec, as the contents of your insufficiently protected PC can often be used against you in ways you may not want.
He embarrassed the government (Score:2, Insightful)
Life sentence (Score:4, Insightful)
He was given a life sentence for convictions on drug trafficking and money laundering. This should be unconstitutional except our cruelty has become usual.
Frank Herbert, Dune Messiah
Much better for us all (Score:2)
And safer too right?! It's in the public's interest to buy our $CONTRABAND from strangers, in person, down dark alleys. All that illicit safety found behind a keyboard was rotting our culture!
Sure, he tried to have a few fellow criminals bumped off when they turned on him, but consider the lives silk-road saved from a lifetime of sub-par employment after being popped on stupid drug charges, the medical bills avoided when the large cash transactions went bad, how about the power stolen from the much more vio
I have seen people shoot someone (Score:1)
And get 5 fucking years this guy gets life for this little bit of bull shit.
We become more like China and Russia every day.
How is this different from eBay? (Score:1)
I believe eBay avoids some liability by saying they are just a place where auctioning is done.
Did he setup the storefront specifically to sell illegal things?
eBay also reduces their liability by prohibiting both legal & illegal items [ebay.com] which they think would lead to bad PR and/or legal issues.
Damn (Score:2)
I'll be triple-checking my pockets every time I do the laundry from now on!
There's one thing he won't have to worry about: (Score:2)
Watch the Deep Web Documentary (Score:2)
Watch a documentary about him.
I have doubts that he is (the only) Dread Pirate Roberts after watching it.
Here it is: Deep Web [youtube.com]