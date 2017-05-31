Parents Have No Right To Dead Child's Facebook Account, German Court Rules (reuters.com) 53
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A German court rejected a mother's demand on Wednesday that Facebook grant her access to her deceased daughter's account. In the ruling, which overturned a lower court's decision, the Berlin appeals court said the right to private telecommunications extended to electronic communication that was meant only for the eyes of certain people. In the Facebook case, the mother of a 15-year-old who was hit and killed by a subway train in Berlin in 2012 had sought access to her daughter's account to search for clues as to whether the girl had committed suicide. Facebook had refused access to the account, which had been memorialized, meaning it was effectively locked and served as a message board for friends and family to share memories. A regional court in Berlin had ruled in favor of the mother in late 2015, saying that the daughter's contract with Facebook passed to her parents according to German laws on inheritance. It had also said that the girl's right to privacy was not protected because she was a minor and it was up to her parents to protect her rights. The appeals court said on Wednesday that the right to private telecommunications outweighed the right to inheritance, and that the parents' obligation to protect their daughter's rights expired with her death.
Will the same rules apply to the judges when they lose a minor child? My guess is no.
And in this case, the girl didn't tell anyone or apparently write down her password. So it WAS a secret; except to Facebook.
Not if you're a minor. If it's really that important to you, seek emancipation.
I call it pretty damned cold-hearted. If that's what you want from your government, welcome to it.
But, unless I'm misunderstanding the issue, this is also a privacy issue for the deceased's friends. The deceased could very well have had conversations with her peers, conversations which no one wanted the parents to find out about. Facebook has a lot of bi-directional communication, so access to her account = access to things potentially said to her in confidence.
^ +1 insightful
I would mod you up if I could. Of course, thinking that things stay "secret" on Facebook is a huge mistake, but one I am sure that the overwhelming majority of Facebook users make; not just 15-year-olds.
If the child was an adult, and entered a contract with Facebook as an adult, I could agree with you.
Does Germany allow minor children to enter legally binding contracts on their own accord?
If not, anything that child does is under the permission of their parents, who have legal authority over them, and especially over their estate if they die.
If you thought that one of your children was killed by someone he or she met online, but had never told you about, you wouldn't want to know who they were talking to?
If the parent's feel entitled to their daughter's half of her entire facebook messaging history (which I don't necessary believe), how about this: ask the other party involved if they're willing to share the conversations.
If the other party wouldn't feel comfortable with it being released, why should facebook or the court?
In that scenario, just release what the daughter said, minus any thing like "Yes, Amy Smith, I agree you should have an abortion before your father finds out your 35 year old boyfriend got you pregnant. At the age of 14."
Yeah, just bury that statutory rape and pretend it never happened.
I've always heard that the dead have no right to privacy or at least they don't in the US am I understanding correctly that in germany even the dead have a right to privacy?
I've always heard that the dead have no right to privacy or at least they don't in the US am I understanding correctly that in germany even the dead have a right to privacy?
You may have always heard that, but it's not completely true. In the US, attorney-client privilege survives the death of the client (Swidler & Berlin v. United States, 524 U.S. 399 (1998)).
Yes, the Germans wish 6 million Jews had kept their deaths more private.
Indeed. Basically the court said that her privacy is more important than her parents being able to snoop through her stuff. (That she is dead is immaterial for her right to privacy.) That may be hard to people from a privacy-challenged country like the US to understand, but I think it has more than a little merit.
At age 15 it's unlikely that her parents could demand access to her Facebook account even if she were alive. Privacy rules in Germany apply to children as well, with more and more allowance for parents the younger they are.
The age of consent is 14 in Germany. At age 15 she already had a lot of responsibility and privacy under German law.
Yes. Her parents rights are temporary and only founded on the situation of being active as her parents and doing parenting. That is not the case anymore. Her rights are proper rights and do not expire.
Minors can enter into a legal agreement? (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm not sure about German laws on this topic, but it seems to me that most nations consider the age of 15 to be a minor and that their legal guardians have total control of their possessions, including accounts of this nature. Rights of privacy wouldn't kick in until they are a legal adult.
I'm sure others will know more about this than me. I'm just starting the conversation...
Why would their rights to privacy not count? Like the right to life, security and free speech I don't believe it has an age limit nor needs one.
Parents can't rescind their children's right to life, but they sure can rescind their right to go to the beach until their grades improve.
Most countries anyone under the age of 18 is considered a minor. At the ages between 12-15/16 there may be emancipation options for that minor if they can prove it to the court. On top of that there's a variety of other things that apply as well including privacy, search warrant coverages, etc. Some countries if you file a warrant on a minor, it only directly applies to their room not the house in full. You need a separate warrant for that. Privacy laws get a bit weird, they have privacy rights those l
Fine. Have a court appointed lawyer go through the daughter's messages, only approving of ones that don't interfere with others' right to privacy.
For all we know that lawyer may find out that the daughter was fascinated by trains and simply wanted to see one up close.
Whoops, slip, splat.
What right to private telecommunications? (Score:4, Insightful)
The appeals court said on Wednesday that the right to private telecommunications outweighed the right to inheritance
The already dead have no personal rights! Only their survivors have rights.
As for parental rights.... most of what the Child would have had in terms of possessions, online accounts, etc. would be the parent's property,
since children are not usually capable of acquiring their own computers, Etc, they use property purchased by the parent, under mutually agreed conditions.
There's nothing to inherit, if the Parent held title to all property and accounts in the first place.
and that the parents' obligation to protect their daughter's rights expired with her death.
What rights? Again, the dead have no ability to assert personal rights, and no rights to be protected.
Only their survivors have rights, which are theirs, and not the dead person's.
the dead have no ability to assert personal rights
No, no! Rights simply exist; they don't have to be asserted.
Property, sure. Accounts... are they really personal property?
It seems to me that they're the property of the service provider. You've got certain rights to that property (privacy, etc) in some jurisdictions, and you (probably) own the copyrights to any content you've created with the account, but everything else comes down to the terms of service with the provider. Which may or may not allow the parents of
Property, sure. Accounts... are they really personal property?
Do you have a bank account. If so, is it your property?
After all, it's not like you go into the bowels of the bank and unlock a numbered vault to reveal piles of gold coins left to you by your parents before their death.
Re: (Score:1)
That's messed up (Score:4, Insightful)
It seems to me like what the courts actually decided is that, when your child dies, Facebook has more rights to their personal property than you do.
It seems to me like what the courts actually decided is that, when your child dies, Facebook has more rights to their personal property than you do.
Well, to be fair, the child gave that information to Facebook, and didn't give it to the parents. If the child's intent still has any force after death (and I'm not sure if it does; I'm inclined to say that it shouldn't), then the court arguably just deferred to that intent.
they don't know (Score:1)
Her last message to her friends was "My parents are so nosy, they won't give me any space, I'm going to kill myself".
So the actual reason is that the parents are looking for someone else to blame; ironically by being nosy. Maybe they should have gone further while she was alive and surgically implanted tracking and listening device into the girl; Most of the commentators in this thread seem to be ok with children being property of their parents; especially since only good loving people are capable of conceiving children.
Privacy is important (Score:2)
Especially if you're saying things the government doesn't like.
Your claims of interest in your own child's death are so trite, don't you see? You have no right to anything in such a case.
But that's only because we, the omniscient government, care so very much about you and your privacy. Do you understand now?
Now how many fingers am I holding up, Winston?