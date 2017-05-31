Parents Have No Right To Dead Child's Facebook Account, German Court Rules (reuters.com) 6
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A German court rejected a mother's demand on Wednesday that Facebook grant her access to her deceased daughter's account. In the ruling, which overturned a lower court's decision, the Berlin appeals court said the right to private telecommunications extended to electronic communication that was meant only for the eyes of certain people. In the Facebook case, the mother of a 15-year-old who was hit and killed by a subway train in Berlin in 2012 had sought access to her daughter's account to search for clues as to whether the girl had committed suicide. Facebook had refused access to the account, which had been memorialized, meaning it was effectively locked and served as a message board for friends and family to share memories. A regional court in Berlin had ruled in favor of the mother in late 2015, saying that the daughter's contract with Facebook passed to her parents according to German laws on inheritance. It had also said that the girl's right to privacy was not protected because she was a minor and it was up to her parents to protect her rights. The appeals court said on Wednesday that the right to private telecommunications outweighed the right to inheritance, and that the parents' obligation to protect their daughter's rights expired with her death.
I'm not sure about German laws on this topic, but it seems to me that most nations consider the age of 15 to be a minor and that their legal guardians have total control of their possessions, including accounts of this nature. Rights of privacy wouldn't kick in until they are a legal adult.
I'm sure others will know more about this than me. I'm just starting the conversation...
The appeals court said on Wednesday that the right to private telecommunications outweighed the right to inheritance
The already dead have no personal rights! Only their survivors have rights.
As for parental rights.... most of what the Child would have had in terms of possessions, online accounts, etc. would be the parent's property,
since children are not usually capable of acquiring their own computers, Etc, they use property purchased by the parent, under mutually agreed conditions.
There's nothing to inherit, if the Parent held title to all property and accounts in the first place.
and that the parents' obligation to protect their daughter's rights expired with her death.
What rights? Again, the dead have no ability to assert personal rights, and no rights to be protected.
Only their survivors have rights, which are theirs, and not the dead person's.