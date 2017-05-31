Parents Have No Right To Dead Child's Facebook Account, German Court Rules (reuters.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A German court rejected a mother's demand on Wednesday that Facebook grant her access to her deceased daughter's account. In the ruling, which overturned a lower court's decision, the Berlin appeals court said the right to private telecommunications extended to electronic communication that was meant only for the eyes of certain people. In the Facebook case, the mother of a 15-year-old who was hit and killed by a subway train in Berlin in 2012 had sought access to her daughter's account to search for clues as to whether the girl had committed suicide. Facebook had refused access to the account, which had been memorialized, meaning it was effectively locked and served as a message board for friends and family to share memories. A regional court in Berlin had ruled in favor of the mother in late 2015, saying that the daughter's contract with Facebook passed to her parents according to German laws on inheritance. It had also said that the girl's right to privacy was not protected because she was a minor and it was up to her parents to protect her rights. The appeals court said on Wednesday that the right to private telecommunications outweighed the right to inheritance, and that the parents' obligation to protect their daughter's rights expired with her death.
Will the same rules apply to the judges when they lose a minor child? My guess is no.
I call it pretty damned cold-hearted. If that's what you want from your government, welcome to it.
But, unless I'm misunderstanding the issue, this is also a privacy issue for the deceased's friends. The deceased could very well have had conversations with her peers, conversations which no one wanted the parents to find out about. Facebook has a lot of bi-directional communication, so access to her account = access to things potentially said to her in confidence.
At age 15 it's unlikely that her parents could demand access to her Facebook account even if she were alive. Privacy rules in Germany apply to children as well, with more and more allowance for parents the younger they are.
The age of consent is 14 in Germany. At age 15 she already had a lot of responsibility and privacy under German law.
Minors can enter into a legal agreement? (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm not sure about German laws on this topic, but it seems to me that most nations consider the age of 15 to be a minor and that their legal guardians have total control of their possessions, including accounts of this nature. Rights of privacy wouldn't kick in until they are a legal adult.
I'm sure others will know more about this than me. I'm just starting the conversation...
Why would their rights to privacy not count? Like the right to life, security and free speech I don't believe it has an age limit nor needs one.
Most countries anyone under the age of 18 is considered a minor. At the ages between 12-15/16 there may be emancipation options for that minor if they can prove it to the court. On top of that there's a variety of other things that apply as well including privacy, search warrant coverages, etc. Some countries if you file a warrant on a minor, it only directly applies to their room not the house in full. You need a separate warrant for that. Privacy laws get a bit weird, they have privacy rights those l
What right to private telecommunications? (Score:3)
The appeals court said on Wednesday that the right to private telecommunications outweighed the right to inheritance
The already dead have no personal rights! Only their survivors have rights.
As for parental rights.... most of what the Child would have had in terms of possessions, online accounts, etc. would be the parent's property,
since children are not usually capable of acquiring their own computers, Etc, they use property purchased by the parent, under mutually agreed conditions.
There's nothing to inherit, if the Parent held title to all property and accounts in the first place.
and that the parents' obligation to protect their daughter's rights expired with her death.
What rights? Again, the dead have no ability to assert personal rights, and no rights to be protected.
Only their survivors have rights, which are theirs, and not the dead person's.
the dead have no ability to assert personal rights
No, no! Rights simply exist; they don't have to be asserted.
Property, sure. Accounts... are they really personal property?
It seems to me that they're the property of the service provider. You've got certain rights to that property (privacy, etc) in some jurisdictions, and you (probably) own the copyrights to any content you've created with the account, but everything else comes down to the terms of service with the provider. Which may or may not allow the parents of
That's messed up (Score:3)
It seems to me like what the courts actually decided is that, when your child dies, Facebook has more rights to their personal property than you do.