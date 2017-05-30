Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Government Google IBM Microsoft Technology Apple

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Lobby Against Texas 'Bathroom' Bill (arstechnica.com) 37

Posted by BeauHD from the tech-critics dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Executives from some of the globe's leading technology firms are demanding that Texas not adopt "discriminatory" bathroom legislation. On the table in Texas is a law similar to one enacted -- and later partially repealed -- in North Carolina. The tech companies have aligned themselves with critics of the bill who believe the legislation is unfair to the transgender community. "As large employers in the state, we are gravely concerned that any such legislation would deeply tarnish Texas' reputation as open and friendly to businesses and families," the companies wrote Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "Our ability to attract, recruit and retain top talent, encourage new business relocations, expansions and investment, and maintain our economic competitiveness would all be negatively affected." Pending Texas Senate legislation would prohibit transgender people in Texas from using restrooms matching their gender identities. The House on Sunday passed its own bill that would apply the bathroom limitations solely at schools. The tech companies, however, aren't threatening to pull out of Texas, like some did over the same issue in North Carolina. The letter sent to Gov. Abbott was signed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon chief Jeff Wilke, IBM head Ginni Rometty, Microsoft President Brad Smith, and Google's Sundar Pichai. There were 14 companies -- including Dell, Hewlett-Packard, Cisco, Silicon Labs, Celanese Corp., GSD&M, Salesforce, and Gearbox Software -- signing on to the letter. "Discrimination is wrong and it has no place in Texas or anywhere in our country," the companies wrote.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Lobby Against Texas 'Bathroom' Bill More | Reply

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Lobby Against Texas 'Bathroom' Bill

Comments Filter:

  • Who cares about bathrooms? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Seriously. Why is this an issue? The real issues involve transgender people being perceived as duplicitous and being treated as if they're perverted. The whole thing of asking if you'd like your child using the restroom with a transgender person who hasn't had the surgery yet is ridiculous. It portrays transgender people as perverts without regard that someone of the same gender of the child is just as likely to harm the child. It doesn't affect me if a transgender person is in a public restroom with me, re

    • It's an issue because people are trying to restrict usages. No one cared, until someone tried to take the transgender people's freedom away.

    • Because you can be hurt or killed in the men's room and have the police take you away or worse labeled a sex offender in states like Arkansas depending on their bathroom laws

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      Seriously. Why is this an issue?

      Because people with nothing better to do have decided that people different to them must be punished.

  • If you can pass for the opposite sex you will never get called out on going into the wrong bathroom anyways.

    • You can be hurt or killed in the men's room or thrown in jail if you use the ladies and even be registered as a sex offender in states like Arkansas if caught

  • These hypocrites do business in Middle East (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @09:42PM (#54514969)

    so they have no problem with gays being stoned to death apparently.

  • The Texas legislature says the bathroom bill is about privacy . Aren't Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google in favor of privacy????

  • Forced group disrobement is obsolete because nobody can agree on what the groups should be. I have visited and participated in nude beaches, but group showers for men in a local community center frankly feel weird. Why should anyone watch me washing my junk? And for anyone with kids the preferable solution is to give them privacy from others of any gender.

Slashdot Top Deals

Got Mole problems? Call Avogadro at 6.02 x 10^23.

Close