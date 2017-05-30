Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Censorship Security Technology

China To Implement Cyber Security Law From Thursday (reuters.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the it's-here dept.
China, battling increased threats from cyber-terrorism and hacking, will adopt from Thursday a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country, the official Xinhua news agency said. From a report: The law, passed in November by the country's largely rubber-stamp parliament, bans online service providers from collecting and selling users' personal information, and gives users the right to have their information deleted, in cases of abuse. "Those who violate the provisions and infringe on personal information will face hefty fines," the news agency said on Monday, without elaborating.

China To Implement Cyber Security Law From Thursday More | Reply

China To Implement Cyber Security Law From Thursday

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Lisp Users: Due to the holiday next Monday, there will be no garbage collection.

Close