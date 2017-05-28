Security Analyst Concludes Windows 10 Enterprise 'Tracks Too Much' (xato.net) 28
A viral Twitter rant about Windows 10 Enterprise supposedly ignoring users' privacy settings has since been clarified. "I made mistakes on my original testing and therefore saw more connections than I should have," writes IT security analyst Mark Burnett, "including some to Google ads." But his qualified results -- quoted below -- are still critical of Microsoft:
- You can cut back even more using the Windows Restricted Traffic Limited Functionality Baseline but break many things.
- Settings can be set wrong if you aren't paying attention. Also, settings are not consistent and can be confusing to beginners.
- You are opted-in to just about everything by default and have to set hundreds of settings to opt out, even on an Enterprise Windows system. Sometimes multiple settings for the same feature. Most Microsoft documentation discourages opting out and warns of a less optimal experience... But you can't completely opt-out. Windows still tracks too much.
- Home and Professional users are much worse off due to limitations of some settings and lack of an IT staff... I'm not saying ditch Windows. I'm saying let's fix this. If we can't fix it, then we ditch Windows.
Defective by design? (Score:2)
Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't this essentially the definition of "defective by design?"
The increasingly hostile and draconian moves by Microsoft simply serve to prove that the majority of Microsoft customers are in a co-dependent relationship with Microsoft: afraid that no matter how bad things are with Microsoft, they will be worse without Microsoft. It must suck to live like that.
I know, I know. Some people cannot ditch Microsoft, but most people can and it would cost them only marginally
You can't fix this. (Score:1)
The problem isn't Windows. The problem isn't even Microsoft.
The problem is that we don't have strict laws governing the protection of user data. There needs to be serious and utter consequences for pulling this sort of shit. The sort of consequences that would make any shareholder board go "holy shit, let's not fucking do that". Until that happens, absolutely nothing is going to change. You might be able to pressure Microsoft into releasing a patch or two that appears to offer some sort of reprieve, but the
Let's ditch Windows, huh? (Score:2)
>I'm not saying ditch Windows. I'm saying let's fix this. If we can't fix it, then we ditch Windows.
Well, maybe you can do what I do...
...I run Windows 10 on a separate SSD, and run Linux daily on my Main M2. NVMe.
Re: Let's ditch Windows, huh? (Score:2)
Optimal Experience (Score:2)
The problem with optimal experience is that Microsoft means their own experience not that of the users. Optimal for them means that the customers are eyeballs for advertisers and with easy to access to data for analytics. Optimal experience for the actual users means that they can turn off Microsoft's control, nothing ever defaults to opt-in, and they don't get tracked or advertised to.
Better Solutioin (Score:2)
Re: Better Solutioin (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
WTF are you talking about? Linux works perfectly fine. Seriously. It really does.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with Linux isn't that it doesn't work, it does, and usually quite reliably. The problem is, and I think that this is what the OP meant, that it just isn't user friendly.
Installing drivers are not automatic, like the are for most devices under Windows today. Finding applications to take place of existing Windows applications, including financial apps, are much more difficult. Granted, as more companies provide web based apps this becomes less of a concern. Finally, Linux still doesn't have ma
Re: Will you finally get to work already? (Score:2)
Re: Will you finally get to work already? (Score:1)
Stockholm syndrome (Score:2)
We already know it's unfixable. What's the delay in ditching Windows?
I think that, for many people, if running Windows required the user to endure an electric shock, they would still not ditch it. They have such little imagination that an alternative is possible.
We? (Score:2)
" If we can't fix it, then we ditch Windows."
"We" can't fix MS Windows, only Microsoft can.
Any one think they will?
I'm not your home IT staff... (Score:2)
Home and Professional users are much worse off due to limitations of some settings and lack of an IT staff...
I haven't fixed anyone's computers in years since I started charging $300 per hour.
Re: I'm not your home IT staff... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hahaha I had to do the same thing.
A coworker went a step further by requiring his customers to order and pay for their replacement parts through Best Buy so he can pick them up. No money comes out of his pocket for the replacement parts and he doesn't get stuck with a $300 video card because someone cancelled the job.
Re: (Score:2)
He lives and works in Silicon Valley, consoling hurt computers and fixing broken users.
These days I console hurt workstations and create tickets for the local techs to fix broken users.
Sad (Score:2)
Sad to read another article about painful writhing over using Windows.
Ditch Windows.