Major US Tech Firms Press Congress For Internet Surveillance Reforms (reuters.com) 20

Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: Facebook, Amazon and more than two dozen other U.S. technology companies pressed Congress on Friday to make changes to a broad internet surveillance law, saying they were necessary to improve privacy protections and increase government transparency. The request marks the first significant public effort by Silicon Valley to wade into what is expected to be a contentious debate later the year over the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, parts of which will expire on Dec. 31 unless Congress reauthorizes them. Of particular concern to the technology industry and privacy advocates is Section 702, which allows U.S. intelligence agencies to vacuum up vast amounts of communications from foreigners but also incidentally collects some data belonging to Americans that can be searched by analysts without a warrant.

  • Most of the lefty press is doing its hardest to not report on this week's news that the FISA court issued a scathing rebuke of the Obama administration for a protracted, sustained, deliberate embrace of purposeful 4th amendment violations of untold thousands of US citizens, and the FBI's dissemination of NSA-collected information on these people, without legal cover from a court, to "third parties." The courts had told the Obama administration specifically what they needed to change in order to become const

    • To those of you foolish enough to believe that US citizen surveillance via FBI/CIA/NSA is a partisan issue; please stop dumbing down the conversation. If you think that the only enemy is the other party and that your party is the steward of rights and liberties, then you haven't paid attention. Both parties have no problem with doubling down on these abuses.

        It's not a partisan issue, but that's not the point. The point Scentcone is trying to make is that the press is trying to quash a story that would be front page news for weeks if it happened under a Republican administration.

        • Hey, look! Somebody gets it! Thanks for not being one of these people who's pretending they don't understand that basic fact. That IS the point.
  • They're all already in bed with the intelligence agencies. Why do they continue to put on this BS trick and pony show where they pretend to care about our privacy?

  • So, let me get this straight.

    Facebook, who enjoys pimping out the largest human database on the planet, and Amazon, who also holds one of the largest databases of human behavior as well as manufacturing an entire line of voice-enabled-always-listening devices sitting deep in people's homes...

    ...are the organizations arguing against mass surveillance?

    I can't tell if this is some kind of sick joke, twisted irony, or if they're just pissed that someone might be muscling in on their revenue streams.

    • I can't tell if this is some kind of sick joke, twisted irony, or if they're just pissed that someone might be muscling in on their revenue streams.

      The difference is using Facebook or Amazon is voluntary. Try opting out of the government.

