Disney Chief Bob Iger Doesn't Believe Movie Hack Threat Was Real (hollywoodreporter.com) 14
You may remember Disney's boss revealing that hackers had threatened to leak one of the studio's new films unless it paid a ransom. Bob Iger didn't name the film, but it was thought to be "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." But now Iger says: "To our knowledge we were not hacked." From a report: Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger confirmed Thursday that a hacker claiming to have stolen an upcoming Disney movie and demanding a ransom didn't appear to have the goods. "To our knowledge we were not hacked," Iger told Yahoo Finance. "We had a threat of a hack of a movie being stolen. We decided to take it seriously but not react in the manner in which the person who was threatening us had required." Iger continued, "We don't believe that it was real and nothing has happened." On May 15, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Iger told ABC employees at a town hall meeting in New York that someone claiming to have stolen an upcoming movie would release the film on the internet unless the company paid a ransom. Iger told staff that the studio wouldn't meet any such demands.
Duh (Score:2)
It was a publicity stunt.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, pretty convenient for a movie called "Pirates of the Caribbean" to be basically hijacked by movie pirates.
I guarantee you they never reported this "hack" to the FBI, lest they face charges for a false report. Still it should be illegal for them to even claim it to the press if they know it's not true (that's fraud at best). A PR stunt that involves falsely claiming a criminal action seriously crosses the line.
We where NOT hacked! (Score:2)
The election was fair!
Oh wait... Wrong story...
Boy will they be surprised if the movie gets released to WikiLeaks... But who would want to steal this movie anyway.. That Pirates franchise is getting worn as thin as Keira Knightley in the moonlight after taking a coin from the chest. (Yes, I know that's not in the story, but think about it).
Sounds like a good bluffing attempt (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, fake leak-ransom attempts usually pay off, this was an exception.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny stuff.
Overconfident? This bluff call is risky (Score:2)
It's really hard to determine that there is indeed no leak, especially when you have so many companies involved in editing the film. What if the stolen copy wasn't a final cut, e.g. before the final color corrections or whatever the last few tasks are? It could have been stolen from any of the firms Disney uses to do that.
Calling this a bluff is risky. Disney could get egg on their face for it. Or they could be right. Or they could have secretly paid and made this announcement anyway in some kind of
Hacked?! (Score:2)