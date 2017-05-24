Vermont DMV Caught Using Illegal Facial Recognition Program (vocativ.com) 14
schwit1 quotes a report from Vocativ: The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has been caught using facial recognition software -- despite a state law preventing it. Documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont describe such a program, which uses software to compare the DMV's database of names and driver's license photos with information with state and federal law enforcement. Vermont state law, however, specifically states that "The Department of Motor Vehicles shall not implement any procedures or processes that involve the use of biometric identifiers." The program, the ACLU says, invites state and federal agencies to submit photographs of persons of interest to the Vermont DMV, which it compares against its database of some 2.6 million Vermonters and shares potential matches. Since 2012, the agency has run at least 126 such searches on behalf of local police, the State Department, FBI, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
126? (Score:2)
So basically, they're not using it.
126 people since 2012 means they're not using it. I'm more offended at the tax burden than at the intrusion into civil liberties. I'm not a big fan of big brother surveillance, but if you have a legally obtained image of someone who commits a crime of violence, you should be able to run it against DMV photos, for example.
you fail to comprehend the "at least" qualifier... the count is more likely in the thousands. there's only 126 that they've been CAUGHT performing. this is power-tripping, warrant and constitution-ignoring, data hungry government entities doing this.. what do you think?
Prohibit, not prevent (Score:3)
The state law probably prohibits facial recognition. It certainly doesn't prevent it.
It's not a law of nature, like gravity. It's one of those more petty laws of man.
Yep (Score:3)
I have been saying this for many years.... it doesn't matter what laws say, the government (and big business) is going to do whatever they want with data they collect. Most certainly the 3-letter agencies will.
I love it how things are worded "this data can only be used for XXXXX" or "can't be used for YYYYY" or "won't be disclosed to ZZZZZZ". Bull crap. They will do whatever they want and even if they abide by it for the moment, computers don't "forget" and laws can change at any time.
If you don't think the agencies have access to (or WILL have access to) every fingerprint collected, every photo, every DNA sample run, etc, then you are living in a fantasy world.
The only safe data (or biometric) is that not given and not collected.
Re: (Score:3)
"We'll only use your social security number for your retirement account. Honest injun. We swear."
...