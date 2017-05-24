Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Databases Privacy Government Security Software

Vermont DMV Caught Using Illegal Facial Recognition Program (vocativ.com) 104

Posted by BeauHD from the stirring-the-pot dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from Vocativ: The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has been caught using facial recognition software -- despite a state law preventing it. Documents obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont describe such a program, which uses software to compare the DMV's database of names and driver's license photos with information with state and federal law enforcement. Vermont state law, however, specifically states that "The Department of Motor Vehicles shall not implement any procedures or processes that involve the use of biometric identifiers." The program, the ACLU says, invites state and federal agencies to submit photographs of persons of interest to the Vermont DMV, which it compares against its database of some 2.6 million Vermonters and shares potential matches. Since 2012, the agency has run at least 126 such searches on behalf of local police, the State Department, FBI, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Vermont DMV Caught Using Illegal Facial Recognition Program More | Reply

Vermont DMV Caught Using Illegal Facial Recognition Program

Comments Filter:

  • it's VERMONT (Score:4, Funny)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @09:32PM (#54481515)
    they ALL look alike

  • Fortunately... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @09:35PM (#54481521)
    Fortunately, the offending bureaucrats are guaranteed to see jail time, thus sending a stern and much-needed message to traitorous, corrupt officials elsewhere...

    Damn; these are some good mushrooms...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mellon ( 7048 )

      It's not out of the question that some actual retribution could follow. However, Vermonters tend to be absurdly nice, so we might forgive them. Could go either way. It's a small state, so it's not as easy for government to get away with shit here as elsewhere.

      • No maple syrup for a month?

    • We are seeing many examples of where a bureaucrat is demonstrated to breach an explicit instruction and walks away. The answer lies in:

      a) A general law that any legislation that instructs officers of the state to do something and which is then breached may allow their prosecution for abuse of power carrying a a maximum sentence of 20 years, and a MANDATORY loss of pension rights

      b) Ensure that all laws with an instruction carry a similar penalty.

      The person who makes the decision to implement the illegal acti

  • Prohibit, not prevent (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Cmdln Daco ( 1183119 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @09:45PM (#54481561)

    The state law probably prohibits facial recognition. It certainly doesn't prevent it.

    It's not a law of nature, like gravity. It's one of those more petty laws of man.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Imrik ( 148191 )

      It doesn't prohibit facial recognition, it prohibits using DMV resources to do the police's job.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by kenh ( 9056 )

        Soooo the cops take over the program, they use police resources to extract the info from DMV. Is this a budgetary issue or a rights issue, because it's starting to sound like a budgetary issue - "prohibits using DMV resources to do the police's job."

  • Yep (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @09:52PM (#54481587)

    I have been saying this for many years.... it doesn't matter what laws say, the government (and big business) is going to do whatever they want with data they collect. Most certainly the 3-letter agencies will.

    I love it how things are worded "this data can only be used for XXXXX" or "can't be used for YYYYY" or "won't be disclosed to ZZZZZZ". Bull crap. They will do whatever they want and even if they abide by it for the moment, computers don't "forget" and laws can change at any time.

    If you don't think the agencies have access to (or WILL have access to) every fingerprint collected, every photo, every DNA sample run, etc, then you are living in a fantasy world.

    The only safe data (or biometric) is that not given and not collected.

    • Re:Yep (Score:5, Interesting)

      by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Wednesday May 24, 2017 @09:57PM (#54481597) Homepage Journal

      "We'll only use your social security number for your retirement account. Honest injun. We swear." ...

    • If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.

      There are no death panels.

      • Re: Yep (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.

        Look, I know you are still upset that your doctor got arrested by the feds, but not only was he writing Oxycodone prescriptions like they were ging out of style, he wrote bad checks to buy a car.

        There are no death panels.

        And there never were. Until Trumpcare. Which will double the lack of coverage! And Texas is set on making it illegal fo your health insurance to even cover abortions if they want to do so.

        But hey, at least private schools will now get federal tax money they can use to discriminate and indoctrinate! Just what T

    • I love it how things are worded "this data can only be used for XXXXX" or "can't be used for YYYYY" or "won't be disclosed to ZZZZZZ". Bull crap. They will do whatever they want and even if they abide by it for the moment, computers don't "forget" and laws can change at any time.

      The real issue is that laws like this are never constructed in the same manner as laws for little people.

      If the law were for a non-governmental actor, it would say "This data can only be used for XXXXX. Failure to abide by this statute will be considered a _______ felony with a minimum penalty of ______ and a maximum penalty of ______."

      They leave out the part that criminalizes the behavior that they're supposedly prohibiting, so there is literally no reason for anyone to follow this law. There's no penalt

  • There's no way this isn't happening everywhere. Camera detectors are actually a real thing now. I advise you all invest in them. Know when you're being filmed secretly as well as in plain sight. Make sure to ask the questions about where the data is going and what it's being used for and how well it's being secured. Be vigilant, people.

  • There’s 2.6 million *photos*, not Vermonters. They must be keeping the photos from previous drivers licenses, too. That’s about 4 photos per Vermonter.

    • Well, if they've been storing them since 2012 you'd expect some duplicates. But I agree that I would expect closer to 2-photos-per-Vermonter, given that time frame. It does bring up the question of whether they had actually been collecting photos for longer than reported, or if their servers were doubling as storage for some prior inherited database of also ill-gotten headshots.

    • Yes since the population of Vermont is only around 630,000.

    • Perhaps they photograph every person that comes into the DMV. That would be even more egregious a violation of privacy.

  • 2.6 million pictures? (Score:4, Informative)

    by vtcodger ( 957785 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @01:31AM (#54482181)

    Might be of interest to investigate how a state with only 625,000 inhabitants comes by a data base of 2.6 million pictures.

    BTW. Vermont didn't even put pictures on most driver's licenses until about 20 years ago. You had to drive to Montpelier if you wanted a picture license because the Montpelier office had the DMV's only camera.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xlsior ( 524145 )
      Might be of interest to investigate how a state with only 625,000 inhabitants comes by a data base of 2.6 million pictures.

      Most likely they simply kept & counted the pictures from the previous licence(s) whenever they took a new one for a license renewal. (although those would admittedly be less useful than the current pictures)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Access to a database. Get into a few databases and the images add up.

  • Why is this not surprising? (Score:3)

    by rickb928 ( 945187 ) on Thursday May 25, 2017 @10:58AM (#54484313) Homepage Journal

    1. Vermont has, for some time, been solidly Democrat. their last Republican Senator switched parties in 2001. Their last Republican Representative left office in 1991.

    2. The populace has become majority Leftist.

  • Like this is the first time government officials are giving themselves an exception... From cops exceeding speed limits and driving the wrong way on one-way streets, to Amtrak's WiFi blocking Apple-store and Playboy.com (screw net-neutrality), to this.

    Maybe, it is time for a Constitutional amendment prescribing a minimum punishment for such violations — nothing less will do...

  • The government breaks laws all the time - with complete impunity. Agents of the government break the law all the time with impunity. Sadly this is not news. News would be if someone was actually punished. Big news would be if someone other than a low level peon was punished.

  • This strongly implies that Vermont is using parallel construction in the gathering of evidence and prosecution of suspects. Parallel construction denies people the right of due process by denying them their right to know the evidence used against them.

    http://www.reuters.com/article... [reuters.com]

    A lot of criminals are going to walk in Vermont when they're lawyers start making use of this A lot. . Maybe even all three of them.

Slashdot Top Deals

One person's error is another person's data.

Close