FCC Won't Punish Stephen Colbert For Controversial Trump Insult (slashdot.org) 21
Earlier this month, the FCC said it would look into complaints made against The Late Show host Stephen Colbert over a homophobic joke he made about President Donald Trump. Well, it turns out the FCC is not going to levy a fine against the comedian for using the word "cock" on late-night network television, reports The Verge. From the report: "Consistent with standard operating procedure, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau has reviewed the complaints and the material that was the subject of these complaints," reads the FCC's statement, according to Variety. "The Bureau has concluded that there was nothing actionable under the FCC's rules." Helping Colbert's case was the fact that the broadcast, time delayed for incidents like these, bleeped out the questionable word and also blurred the host's mouth as he was saying it. The FCC has broad authority to regulate what can and cannot be broadcast based on legal precedent regarding obscenity laws. Yet looser rules apply during the hours of 10PM and 6AM ET, when Colbert's show airs. So it would appear that the ample self-censorship on behalf of CBS saved the program from a guilty verdict in this case.
He didn't harm anyone, it wasn't hate speech, he just made a crude unfunny joke. If people think that's fine, it's fine. If they think he's an idiot, they should ask their network to fire him. If they think he's a hypocrite (as I do) they don't need to watch him. Save legal enforcement for serious things.
Yes. It was a homophobic 'joke' according to SJW's. I stopped watching Colbert myself after he left Comedy Central, it seems the writers didn't make it either to CBS or the Daily Show with Jon Stewart/Colbert Report replacements which made the entire shows very flat and unfunny. The only thing that's still somewhat good from that era is John Oliver's web episodes IMHO.
Yes. It was a homophobic 'joke' according to SJW's.
Bullshit. It was a homophobic joke according to Fox commentards.
Someone gave Fox'n'Friends a copy of Saul Alinsky's book and it's been nothing but ever since.
I don't believe this was the real reason at all. The FCC was very consistent here with the regulation. Colbert was crude and inappropriate and there is no place for that in responsible broadcasting or anywhere else. However the FCC regulation which is available for all to read is very clear and he didn't run afoul of it.
Remember when Slashdot trolled us with [slashdot.org] this story about it: FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Controversial Trump Joke [rollingstone.com]?
Turns out, there was nothing actionable and the review was pro forma. Oh well. Guess we got trolled. Just like most OMG! FCC and OMG! Trump stories.
This is all sorts of fucked.
It was a lazy, unfunny "joke", and I'm sure it took Colbert down a peg or two in some people's minds.
But there's nothing wrong with being lazy or unfunny.
It was certainly "homophobic" if you're the type to use such a label. Sane people (gay or not) could see it as a offensive without having to resort to a dumb label.
But there's nothing wrong with being offensive.
The FCC should have fined him to be consistent with all the other shit they've issued fines over.
But the FCC really ha