FCC Won't Punish Stephen Colbert For Controversial Trump Insult (slashdot.org) 59
Earlier this month, the FCC said it would look into complaints made against The Late Show host Stephen Colbert over a homophobic joke he made about President Donald Trump. Well, it turns out the FCC is not going to levy a fine against the comedian for using the word "cock" on late-night network television, reports The Verge. From the report: "Consistent with standard operating procedure, the FCC's Enforcement Bureau has reviewed the complaints and the material that was the subject of these complaints," reads the FCC's statement, according to Variety. "The Bureau has concluded that there was nothing actionable under the FCC's rules." Helping Colbert's case was the fact that the broadcast, time delayed for incidents like these, bleeped out the questionable word and also blurred the host's mouth as he was saying it. The FCC has broad authority to regulate what can and cannot be broadcast based on legal precedent regarding obscenity laws. Yet looser rules apply during the hours of 10PM and 6AM ET, when Colbert's show airs. So it would appear that the ample self-censorship on behalf of CBS saved the program from a guilty verdict in this case.
If you can't call a cunt like Trump a cock holster (Score:3, Informative)
Then it isn't America.
Hey BeauHD (Score:1)
Shouldn't be punishable anyway (Score:3)
He didn't harm anyone, it wasn't hate speech, he just made a crude unfunny joke. If people think that's fine, it's fine. If they think he's an idiot, they should ask their network to fire him. If they think he's a hypocrite (as I do) they don't need to watch him. Save legal enforcement for serious things.
It's not hate speech because it's not targeting Trump for what he is, but what he does. It has nothing to do with his political leaning.
Also, fuck any conservative that thinks they, of all people, get to decide what is and is not homophobic. They lost that footing when they launched a multi-decade anti-queer campaign across the globe.
It's not hate speech because hate speech doesn't exist. Hate is subjective.
But if you do believe in hate speech and related legislation, your "for what he does" vs "for what he is" doesn't hold water.
If you're a choz, and someone says "fuck you, you shib sankler!", are they insulting you for being a choz? After all, chozzes frequently engage in shib sankling, though not all do. Or are they insulting you because you sankle shibs? Maybe they're fine with chozzes but are just against the act of sankling sh
conservative AC unable to identify hate speech, news at 11.
They realized they'd have lost big time in court. The poor little conservative snowflakes are so fucking easily offended. They feel like they need to protect everyone from shit they are offended over, when they wouldn't be offended at all if they just choose not to watch or listen to something that offends them. If Colbert offends them, then don't watch him.
So, the issue I see here is we've grievously mislabeled the political parties. The "conservatives," as they call themselves, are in fact authoritarians. The entire Republican party has actually now become the party of extreme authoritarianism. There's nothing even remotely conservative about their key views anymore. The label "conservative" they wield like torches and pitchforks is nothing but a weak but surprisingly effective disguise that they only really care to use to fool themselves. And make no m
US censorship? (Score:2)
Yes. It was a homophobic 'joke' according to SJW's. I stopped watching Colbert myself after he left Comedy Central, it seems the writers didn't make it either to CBS or the Daily Show with Jon Stewart/Colbert Report replacements which made the entire shows very flat and unfunny. The only thing that's still somewhat good from that era is John Oliver's web episodes IMHO.
Yes. It was a homophobic 'joke' according to SJW's.
Bullshit. It was a homophobic joke according to Fox commentards.
Someone gave Fox'n'Friends a copy of Saul Alinsky's book and it's been nothing but ever since.
I don't believe this was the real reason at all. The FCC was very consistent here with the regulation. Colbert was crude and inappropriate and there is no place for that in responsible broadcasting or anywhere else. However the FCC regulation which is available for all to read is very clear and he didn't run afoul of it.
Colbert was crude and inappropriate and there is no place for that in responsible broadcasting or anywhere else.
Bwah hahahahah!!! Wow, really? No place for that in broadcasting OR ANYWHERE ELSE? Have you lost your mind? Crude, yes, inappropriate, no, it was very appropriate, he expressed his anger and frustration with a president who's awash in scandal, isn't prepared or capable of running the country and is trying to strike down investigations into possible collusion with Russia-- I think saying his mouth is a cock holster was wildly appropriate-- but then again I'm not a third grade teacher, after school daycare pr
Any media retractions? (Score:2)
Remember when Slashdot trolled us with [slashdot.org] this story about it: FCC Considers Fining Stephen Colbert Over Controversial Trump Joke [rollingstone.com]?
Turns out, there was nothing actionable and the review was pro forma. Oh well. Guess we got trolled. Just like most OMG! FCC and OMG! Trump stories.
Fucked (Score:1)
This is all sorts of fucked.
It was a lazy, unfunny "joke", and I'm sure it took Colbert down a peg or two in some people's minds.
But there's nothing wrong with being lazy or unfunny.
It was certainly "homophobic" if you're the type to use such a label. Sane people (gay or not) could see it as a offensive without having to resort to a dumb label.
But there's nothing wrong with being offensive.
The FCC should have fined him to be consistent with all the other shit they've issued fines over.
Re:Fucked (Score:5, Insightful)
I would disagree about it being homophobic. It was certainly a joke involving homosexuality, and obviously it was intended to be offensive, but those don't make it homophobic.
I say if it doesn't reflect fear and actual aversion of a thing, then it's not "*-phobic".
But we all know that's now how these labels are used. They're weaponized. Had a conservative figurehead said a similar thing about a liberal figurehead, or an actual homosexual, that word would be bandied about like stink at Coachella.
Re: (Score:3)
You're arguing with a scenario that you created in your own mind.
I say if it doesn't reflect fear and actual aversion of a thing, then it's not "*-phobic".
So you're saying the joke was homophobic then because clearly it was the "ha ha faggot" kind of derogatory joke that presupposes that homosexuals are subhuman scum.
In trying to say the most insulting, offensive thing he could think of to paint Donald Trump with, he thought of an act of love between two men.
With all respect, I don't think the phrase "cock holster" implies any sort of love, regardless of the genders involved. It doesn't imply an act of giving pleasure, it implies use as a storage location.
It was a lazy, unfunny "joke", and I'm sure it took Colbert down a peg or two in some people's minds. But there's nothing wrong with being lazy or unfunny.
I thought it was a little funny, but I'm considering the context. The president regularly uses his position of power to intimidate the press. In this case, he dismissed the reporter simply for asking him 'what his opinion was'. He also stooped down to the level of grade-school insults, a level almost never reached by people in the respected position until now. Usually that type of thing is done by comics. So to approach an equal come-back in defense of the responsible reporter, Colbert had to go beyond
Not homophobic (Score:5, Insightful)
I was once in a conversation with a friend's partner. I used the term "my wife" when speaking to her about
.... my wife. This woman replied that she thought it was gross of me to refer to the woman in my life using the term "My" which implied that she was a possession, not a human being. I had to make the point that, while yes, I'm sure some people use that term for that purpose, I didn't and I didn't like that she jumped to that conclusion with me. The phrase "my wife" refers to my relationship to her, just like "my uncle" or "my brother" does not refer to ownership. In that conversation, was I being sexist because I was using words that could be construed as sexist if you tried really hard?
Homophobic refers to the attitude in which the comment was made, not the way it was received by you. Could someone uttering those words be trying to make disparaging remarks about the President by suggesting he was homosexual? Sure. But a person uttering those words could instead and equally likely be making a point about the subservient position the person doing the pleasing is in relative to the person getting serviced, without any consideration toward the genders involved.
Knowing the history of Colbert's advocacy, I am as certain as anyone can be that he was making the comment with the latter intent. He could just as easily have made the comment about Theresa May if she were as deeply in Putin's pocket as Trump and it would have the same meaning. His point is about Putin having his way with Trump, not about a male having his way with another male.
If it takes that much explanation to get around the label "homophobic" you have already lost the argument. No one wants to listen to reason these days. Its all "You offended me and those people over there who can't help themselves so I will stand up for them and protect those poor helpless defenseless inadequate deficient worthless people who I care about but who are so oppressed and intrinsically incapable of doing anything worthwhile on their own that they need me and my like minded friends to interdict
like how all the tiny hands jokes aren't parvamanuphobic or actually suggesting that there's anything unusual about Trump's hands even, it's just a know sore spot with him, a hangup about being thought to have small hands, which makes it a good insult against him whether or not he really does and whether or not there'd be anything the matter if he did.
Time Delayed? (Score:1)
What the heck do they mean time delayed? The show is pre-recorded 5 hours earlier and Post-produced before air.
Imagine the opposite (Score:2)
I'd just like to imagine what would happen if Rush Limbaugh made that same statement.
Colbert's remark wasn't homophobic (Score:2)
Colbert's remark was in no sense homophobic. It was about power and a non-reciprocal relationship. In fact, the only way it could be perceived as homophobic is by people with an agenda...people attempting to insulate themselves from charges of homophobia by falsely accusing others. Colbert's remark could only be considered homophobic by somebody who believes a submissive man fellating another man who is in a position of power is somehow worse than fellatio performed by a woman who is in a subservient pos
Oh yeah? (Score:2)
