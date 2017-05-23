Ask Slashdot: ISPs That Respect Your Online Privacy? 13
New submitter Rick Schumann writes: According to this story just posted here on Slashdot, Comcast is playing about as dirty as they can get. This is just about the last straw for me; are there any ISPs in the United States that actually respect your online privacy?
Re: yes, Sonic in californua (Score:1)
They are awesome
www.sonic.net
They respect privacy, and only the minimum required by law , then delete it
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, +1 for sonic.net.
Sonic.net in Northern California (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I think first it depends if you have a choice... (Score:2)
Just get a VPN.
Utah: XMission (Score:1)
Statement from XMission, a local ISP based in Salt Lake City
https://xmission.com/privacy-pledge
Re: (Score:2)
As Dirty As? (Score:2)