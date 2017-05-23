Ask Slashdot: ISPs That Respect Your Online Privacy? 63
New submitter Rick Schumann writes: According to this story just posted here on Slashdot, Comcast is playing about as dirty as they can get. This is just about the last straw for me; are there any ISPs in the United States that actually respect your online privacy?
They are awesome
www.sonic.net
They respect privacy, and only the minimum required by law , then delete it
Yes, +1 for sonic.net.
Sonic.net in Northern California
What are you doing that you need so much privacy for? You are one between billions. A needle in the haystack. Nobody cares how much porn you surf, how much time you spend on Slashdot or about your anal plug fetishism and the many perverted items you buy on Ebay.
The only reason I can think of why someone would want so much privacy is if they were doing something illegal.
People have no right to know what I do behind closed doors when it doesn't effect anyone else.
As it should be.
This is strong evidence that lack of competition is the worst thing right now in the cable ISP world.
I'm fortunate enough to live about 1h from Sonic.net - I've used them for a personal ISP as well as colo/datacenter services. They are absolutely phenomenal. I don't think many people can say they're *proud* of their ISP, but I definitely am. Also, I have an awesome keycard for colo access, get to go through a Star Trek style authentication door (weight + handprint) and can play pinball/arcade machines in their eating area. Their staff is awesome, I feel at home when I'm there among fellow geeks.
Sonic is just about everything i want an ISP to be.
A number of years ago now my Dad was having computer problems not related to his internet connection. Instead of calling me (he's weird with asking for help) he took his computer to a nearby sonic office. After a brief wait in their lobby somebody came out and fixed whatever issue he was having free of charge. They were super nice about it too from what he says. I dont think i've ever even heard of such a positive customer service experience coming from any
Ars Technica article about Sonic.net (Score:2)
Also, here's a nice piece on them from Ars. A little old but relevant.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com]
I think first it depends if you have a choice... (Score:2)
Just get a VPN.
Utah: XMission (Score:1)
Statement from XMission, a local ISP based in Salt Lake City
https://xmission.com/privacy-pledge
As Dirty As? (Score:2)
I thankfully have a municipal ISP (Score:3)
I am in one of the rare US municipalities with a non-profit ISP. It's part of the town power and light company, and they also provide cable and phone service. Prices are fair, service is great and the vast majority of the employees are people who live here. We've had our speeds upped a few times at no additional cost, and we even got a refund on our power bill when the power company ran a surplus.
When asked about them selling information, the answer was a loud and clear "NO, we never sell information about our customers".
The downsides of this setup are that the support hours are not 24/7, and some services/equipment can lag. But given that I've not experienced significant downtime in 10+ years, I can deal with it.
Frontier Communications (Score:1)
Not trying to troll here... serious question: (Score:1)
I didn't say I didn't care.... I only said that I recognize that any appearance of online privacy one might find only exists because one might not be noteworthy enough to pay attention to in the first place.
Obviously it is ideal if people do not pay attention to matters that are none of their business, but I can't help what other people do, I can only control my own thoughts and actions and trying to dictate those of others just so that I might be able to feel more secure around them is just so much wast
Wrong Question... (Score:3)
The question should be, "Which is the best VPN service to use?"
This is pretty much it. If an ISP is snarfing up your information as it crosses their wire, you'll never know it unless they admit to it.
Of course then the question morphs into what VPN provider can I trust, since they'd be the ones to see the unencrypted stuff egress and ingress to the tunnel.
Though I suppose VPN providers do have a more vested interest in keeping their customers data private, since privacy and getting around region locks are the primary use cases for most consumers that employ VPN in a no
Right now, they all do (Score:2)
I'm not sure if your question is serious or not. And no, Comcast, nor anyone else that I know of, has been blocking sites.
It doesn't matter because msmash is busy constructing a narrative. Expect many more stories bashing Comcast (and it's Comcast so it isn't hard to find critical stories, even if the connection to Net Neutrality is tenuous at best).
Optimum (Score:1)
ISP Privacy Pledge (Score:1)
Any ISP on the list here http://www.ispprivacypledge.net/
Doesn't matter (Score:2)
If you choose DSL or wireless the speeds are very limiting on what you can do.
None (Score:2)
none of them, none of them do (Score:1)
You think ISP's, with their bulldog blackboxes and echelon marching orders can afford to respect your privacy? The time's long gone when that was even remotely possible. Get a VPN, some of those can still offer it.
This is tiring (Score:2)
Not a valid reason (Score:2)
>"According to this story just posted here on Slashdot, Comcast is playing about as dirty as they can get."
Really? Looks to me like they are just sending a cease and desist letter to a site using their name in the domain. We might not like that, but this is not an abuse of power or their position as an ISP at all. They didn't block the site. They didn't flood the site. They didn't slow down the site.
No ISP (that I know of) is going to support net neutrality on their own volition. They want the power
Earthlink (Score:1)
As of many years ago Earthlink was pretty good about privacy.
The ISP Privacy Pledge (Score:2)
About two dozen small ISPs [ispprivacypledge.net] (including sonic.net) have signed the ISP Privacy Pledge [ispprivacypledge.net]
Does one of them serve your area? Perhaps you should consider giving them your business.
Assume none does and act acordingly (Score:2)
Assume no ISP respects your privacy, and act accordingly.
Maybe and ISP simply does not respect your privacy, but at least have the decency to tell you to your face, maybe the ISP "Says" it respects your privacy, but behind your back is monetizing your info, maybe they respect your privacy "Today", but are under intense financial/govermental pressure to not respect it in the future.
So, Once you decide that NO ISP is respecting your privacy (instead of asking on May 23, 2017 which ones do and which ones do no