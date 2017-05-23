Comcast Proves Need For Net Neutrality By Trying To Censor Advocacy Website

Reader mrchaotica
writes: As most Slashdot readers are probably aware, the FCC, under the direction of Trump-appointed chairman Ajit Pai, is trying to undo its 2015 decision to protect Net Neutrality (PDF) by classifying ISPs as common carriers. During the recent public comment period, the FCC's website was flooded with pro-Net-Neutrality comments from actual people (especially those who heeded John Oliver's call to arms) as well as anti-Net-Neutrality comments posted by bots using the names and addresses of people without their consent. The fake comments use boilerplate identical to that used in a 2010 press release by the conservative lobbying group Center for Individual Freedom (which is funded by Comcast, among other entities), but beyond that, the entities who perpetrated and funded the criminal acts have not been conclusively identified. In response to this brazen attempt to undermine the democratic process, the Internet freedom advocacy group Fight for the Future (FFTF) created the website Comcastroturf.com to call attention to the fraud and allow people to see if their identity had been misappropriated. Comcast, in a stunning display of its tone-deaf attitude towards free speech, has sent a cease-and-desist order to FFTF, claiming that Comcastroturf.com violates its "valuable intellectual property[sic]." According to the precedent set in Bosley Medical Institute, Inc. v. Kremer , websites created for the purpose of criticizing an organization can not be considered trademark infringement. As such, FFTF reportedly has no intention of taking down the site.
"This is exactly why we need Title II net neutrality protections that ban blocking, throttling, and censorship," said Evan Greer, campaign director of Fight for the Future, "If Ajit Pai's plan is enacted, there would be nothing preventing Comcast from simply blocking sites like Comcastroturf.com that are critical of their corporate policies," she added. "It also makes you wonder what Comcast is so afraid of? Are their lobbying dollars funding the astroturfing effort flooding the FCC with fake comments that we are encouraging Internet users to investigate?"
Could there be a better example to illustrate why ensuring strong Net Neutrality protections by regulating ISPs as common carriers is so important?
Can there be a better example? How about if they had actually blocked the site on their network? This is just a knee jerk take-down letter. Yawn.
As you say, the real point of outrage would be if no Comcast customers would be able to access the site. But they have not done that, they have issued a legal request which they would have issued with ANY amount of network neutrality rules in place.
So then what does it matter if those rues are gone? This is exactly the problem with NN proponents; they have NO REAL IDEA what the rules are they are calling to stay in effect, and imagining they have all kinds of benefits that do not actually exist.
If Net Neutrality is struck down. Then Comcast can slow down sites to an unreasonable amount. They could make it take forever to reach any site which said anything bad about the company or provided any competing services.
If you do not think this would ever happen, just look at what happened to Netflix for Comcast users in February 2014.
Net Neutrality declares that all internet traffic is give the same priority (minus a few exceptions which are not related at all to the provider's ability to make more money
Why would they? They will not. (Score:3, Insightful)
If Net Neutrality is struck down. Then Comcast can slow down sites to an unreasonable amount.
Hi. Reality here. If Comcast could do that they would have, they are ALREADY FREE to do so even under current rules.
Net Neutrality declares that all internet traffic is give the same priority
But this is stupid because it also blocks the highly desirable goal of giving traffic priority to Netflix, which many would pay extra for. What is wrong with letting most people do something that is beneficial for them and t
If people did not want that they would not pay for it and it would die off.
That only works if there are viable alternatives or when the market isn't one of a natural monopoly. But neither one of those things need to have been said, since you were citing reality to begin with.
It is the fact that we are dealing with natural monopolies that make this a big deal and one which requires the utmost scrutiny.
And they already have. Part of the big Network Neutrality push came when Comcast slowed speeds to Netflix down and threatened to slow it down more if Netflix didn't pay up.
I agree that prioritizing traffic based on sheer amount of data is a different form of Net Neutrality violation than doing it based on content. But both cases are bad.
Controlling access based on content is self-explanatory - pure censorship.
Controlling access based on quantity of data makes sense financially, I suppose. But that's best handled by charging the end-user a higher price based on their usage. That way, they decide what they download - not the ISP. And Netflix has the same 'barrier to entry'
But this is stupid because it also blocks the highly desirable goal of giving traffic priority to Netflix, which many would pay extra for. What is wrong with letting most people do something that is beneficial for them and they would like? Preventing that is how we got the war on drugs.
That may be your highly desirable goal. My goal is not to allow Netflix to have anymore traffic priority then Hulu, or HBO, or XFinity. The internet is what it is because newcomers were able to come and play with a minimum barrier to entry, to me protecting that is of the utmost importance. This is not analogous to the war on drugs. This is more like complaining that a law against price gouging is curtailing the price gougers freedoms.
ISP's are supposed to provide access to the internet, not their selected version of the internet
Why? Why does it have to be that way? What if that's what a lot of people want and are willing to pay for?
If people did not want that they would not pay for it and it would die off.
I would argue that it doesn't have to be this way, but it should be as lo
They haven't blocked the site because that would be illegal. Once Title II status is revoked, then they will be free to block the site.
This is an unsupportable conclusion jump if I ever saw one. The question' what's to stop them from "simply blocking" the site is easily answers. Its something called free speech. Beyond that,even Comcast knows that they really can't prevent anyone from accessing the site through the multitude of other options.
As it stands, they are doing what they would be doing regardless of net neutrality law, taking a legal action.
Free speech only keeps the government from silencing anyone, and not private companies or corporations.
And apparently someone has never heard of network filtering, and white list access.
Here [www.cbc.ca] is a better example, although it's not in the US. it is a good examples of what ISPs will do if permitted.
Exactly. This seems more like a Trademark issue to me. Site uses "Comcastroturf.com". Comcast threatens lawsuit because they are using the "Comcast" name. Whether you support the site or Comcast, this is a trademark issue, not a Network Neutrality one.
Now, if they slowed this site to a crawl while making sure ComcastIsAwesome.com was as speedy as possible, then we'd be getting into Network Neutrality territory.
A better example would be all the zero-rating that ISPs and cellular carriers have already done. A much better example.
hopeful headline; disappointing story (Score:2, Insightful)
The story really has nothing to do with the network neutrality debate. It's standard corporate shotgun trademark protection; most anyone else using the Comcast name in their site like that would get the same response.
Yeah, its a misleading headline. A cease and desist motion has nothing to do with the net neutrality debate. Such motions are fine. Comcast is not even using its position as ISP here, you only need to own trademarks and have lawyers to do that, basically every company could. Mixing up these two things doesn't help the discussion and gives the anti net neutrality an undeserved bad image.
Uh, the point is that Comcast doesn't have the authority to block sites on their whim, but removing net neutrality would give them that ability.
If he's not been paid off somehow, then there's a deal in place for when he leaves the FCC for some nice, well paid, well heeled position with some ISP megacorp.
He's made it clear that he's not having any counter argument to the point of holding his hands against his head and screaming "LALALALALAICAN'THEARYOU!" as he runs from interviews with journalists. Later, when they catch him going to lunch he'll have his goonish bodyguards pin the stray ones against the wall so they can't ask questions.
No. Needs to go to the FTC (Score:2)
A better example: VoIP Emergency Calls... (Score:4, Insightful)
Could there be a better example to illustrate why ensuring strong Net Neutrality protections by regulating ISPs as common carriers is so important?
Well, throttling my non-Comcast VoIP provider would be one. Especially for cellphones that can use WiFi instead of the cell phone network in areas with lousy reception.
I certainly don't want them degrading a VoIP call to 911 or another emergency service (poison control, etc.), and in spite of the minuscule amount of bandwidth VoIP takes, Comcast has been happy in the past to throttle it to uselessness.
And what are my other options? DSL from my local telephone company? Satellite internet via AT&T's DirecTV? They also have a vested interest in making sure only their voice service works.
So, yeah... let's start with 911 service, and go from there.
LOL. Your 64kbps VoIP stream is infringing on Comcast's right to force you to upgrade to their "triple play" package. They make way more profit on their 64kbps VoIP then they ever would on Vonage's VoIP stream.
You mean like one of them copper lines Verizon ripped out?
Re: (Score:2)
Small technical note: Comcast's DOCSIS rigging means that when world+dog gets home at night, your speeds and latency in the burbs are typically going to go to shit, so it might not quite be intentional malfeasance on Comcast's part...
Misdirection (Score:2, Insightful)
Net Neutrality is a huge misdirection... it's getting people to accept that we are stuck with incumbent providers and have to get big brother to come save the day with regulations. If people demanded competition, we'd actually stop seeing a game of cat and mouse and none of us would care if Comcast decided to blackhole Netflix or put a 10G data cap on customers. The people paid for the last mile infrastructure with endless rounds of broadband initiative grants and corporate welfare, it's time the last mil
Re:Misdirection (Score:4, Insightful)
That doesn't mean that the principles behind Net Neutrality shouldn't be upheld, however. If ISPs A, B, or C collude then it all becomes moot without regulations.
No, it's a stupid point. If it's advantageous for all the big players to take the same kinds of throttling action, then what? A small player enters the market and... what? The market won't just turn over and give them influence; they still have to go through someone else's fabric, and can face rate controls and the like by proxy. Building their own infrastructure is expensive.
Why hasn't MintSim caused everyone to abandon Ting and T-Mobile?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Well in this case the government licensed the road to a few companies with the agreement that they would install the road (internet superhighway) to every home far and wide.
In what country did this happen? What US ISP has ever been granted a government monopoly to be an ISP? (The answer is: none.)
This is why the internet needs to be placed under a government mandated monopoly
You've just made the (incorrect) argument that the problems of the Internet are because of government granted monopolies to ISPs, and now you claim that this is why the ISPs must be government granted monopolies.
I hate government overreach but I hate Comcast more.
"Hate" is rarely a valid reason to create more government regulation. I get it that you hate Comcast. Get your internet from someone else and vote with your money.
Re: (Score:2)
Ideally, I'd like to see the network infrastructure be government owned, but have companies able to sell service on the lines. This way, my ISP choice wouldn't just be Charter or Nothing. It would be Charter, Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, Google, and a dozen smaller companies. I could vote with my wallet without that meaning "no Internet access for me."
As a side benefit, if we were to do this, the marketplace might be healthy enough that we wouldn't need Network Neutrality rules. If Comcast starts abusing th
I don't agree (Score:1)
Unless they're throttling traffic to/from the web site or hijacking DNS to redirect it to their own server, I don't think it's a demonstration of the need for net neutrality. They are taking legal action on the issue, but that does not mean they're abusing their powers as an ISP.
Why vote on it now with only three members? (Score:2)
