Comcast Proves Need For Net Neutrality By Trying To Censor Advocacy Website

Reader mrchaotica
writes: As most Slashdot readers are probably aware, the FCC, under the direction of Trump-appointed chairman Ajit Pai, is trying to undo its 2015 decision to protect Net Neutrality (PDF) by classifying ISPs as common carriers. During the recent public comment period, the FCC's website was flooded with pro-Net-Neutrality comments from actual people (especially those who heeded John Oliver's call to arms) as well as anti-Net-Neutrality comments posted by bots using the names and addresses of people without their consent. The fake comments use boilerplate identical to that used in a 2010 press release by the conservative lobbying group Center for Individual Freedom (which is funded by Comcast, among other entities), but beyond that, the entities who perpetrated and funded the criminal acts have not been conclusively identified. In response to this brazen attempt to undermine the democratic process, the Internet freedom advocacy group Fight for the Future (FFTF) created the website Comcastroturf.com to call attention to the fraud and allow people to see if their identity had been misappropriated. Comcast, in a stunning display of its tone-deaf attitude towards free speech, has sent a cease-and-desist order to FFTF, claiming that Comcastroturf.com violates its "valuable intellectual property[sic]." According to the precedent set in Bosley Medical Institute, Inc. v. Kremer , websites created for the purpose of criticizing an organization can not be considered trademark infringement. As such, FFTF reportedly has no intention of taking down the site.
"This is exactly why we need Title II net neutrality protections that ban blocking, throttling, and censorship," said Evan Greer, campaign director of Fight for the Future, "If Ajit Pai's plan is enacted, there would be nothing preventing Comcast from simply blocking sites like Comcastroturf.com that are critical of their corporate policies," she added. "It also makes you wonder what Comcast is so afraid of? Are their lobbying dollars funding the astroturfing effort flooding the FCC with fake comments that we are encouraging Internet users to investigate?"
Could there be a better example to illustrate why ensuring strong Net Neutrality protections by regulating ISPs as common carriers is so important?
Can there be a better example? (Score:5, Insightful)
Can there be a better example? How about if they had actually blocked the site on their network? This is just a knee jerk take-down letter. Yawn.
Exactly, showing why we do not need NN (Score:3)
As you say, the real point of outrage would be if no Comcast customers would be able to access the site. But they have not done that, they have issued a legal request which they would have issued with ANY amount of network neutrality rules in place.
So then what does it matter if those rues are gone? This is exactly the problem with NN proponents; they have NO REAL IDEA what the rules are they are calling to stay in effect, and imagining they have all kinds of benefits that do not actually exist.
Re:Exactly, showing why we DO NEED NN (Score:2)
If Net Neutrality is struck down. Then Comcast can slow down sites to an unreasonable amount. They could make it take forever to reach any site which said anything bad about the company or provided any competing services.
If you do not think this would ever happen, just look at what happened to Netflix for Comcast users in February 2014.
Net Neutrality declares that all internet traffic is give the same priority (minus a few exceptions which are not related at all to the provider's ability to make more money
Re: (Score:2)
They haven't blocked the site because that would be illegal. Once Title II status is revoked, then they will be free to block the site.
Re: (Score:1)
Uh, the point is that Comcast doesn't have the authority to block sites on their whim, but removing net neutrality would give them that ability.
Re: (Score:1)
I have a wife and I have fucked her in every position imaginable. Prior to being married I fucked some hot girlfriends, who were cool people.
Pics, or it didn't happen.
-=[Beau]=-
Pai doesn't care (Score:3)
If he's not been paid off somehow, then there's a deal in place for when he leaves the FCC for some nice, well paid, well heeled position with some ISP megacorp.
He's made it clear that he's not having any counter argument to the point of holding his hands against his head and screaming "LALALALALAICAN'THEARYOU!" as he runs from interviews with journalists. Later, when they catch him going to lunch he'll have his goonish bodyguards pin the stray ones against the wall so they can't ask questions.
No. Needs to go to the FTC (Score:2)
A better example: VoIP Emergency Calls... (Score:2)
Could there be a better example to illustrate why ensuring strong Net Neutrality protections by regulating ISPs as common carriers is so important?
Well, throttling my non-Comcast VoIP provider would be one. Especially for cellphones that can use WiFi instead of the cell phone network in areas with lousy reception.
I certainly don't want them degrading a VoIP call to 911 or another emergency service (poison control, etc.), and in spite of the minuscule amount of bandwidth VoIP takes, Comcast has been happy in the past to throttle it to uselessness.
And what are my other options? DSL from my local telephone company? Satellite internet via AT&T's Direc
Re:Misdirection (Score:4, Insightful)
That doesn't mean that the principles behind Net Neutrality shouldn't be upheld, however. If ISPs A, B, or C collude then it all becomes moot without regulations.