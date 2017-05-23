Microsoft Announces 'Windows 10 China Government Edition', Lets Country Use Its Own Encryption (windows.com) 28
At an event in China on Tuesday, Microsoft announced yet another new version of Windows 10. Called Windows 10 China Government Edition, the new edition is meant to be used by the Chinese government and state-owned enterprises, ending a standoff over the operating system by meeting the government's requests for increased security and data control. In a blog post, Windows chief Terry Myerson writes: The Windows 10 China Government Edition is based on Windows 10 Enterprise Edition, which already includes many of the security, identity, deployment, and manageability features governments and enterprises need. The China Government Edition will use these manageability features to remove features that are not needed by Chinese government employees like OneDrive, to manage all telemetry and updates, and to enable the government to use its own encryption algorithms within its computer systems.
Doing business with totalitarian governments is all good as long as the money keeps pouring in.
But who is the totalitarian government? China or the United States?
Being that the world is recovering for a wide spread ransom ware attack caused from an long time "unpatched flaw" used by the United States National Security Agency. It would make sense for a government such as China to try to protect its data with its own "security measures".
I am not being naive in not bringing up that China will probably have an encryption algorithm with a back door so the government can weed out subversives. However chances our our counties being the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France... Are not agencies of good and riotous, but have a complex set of national needs to protect order.
While I am sure profit was Microsoft big factor, however there is also a general global self interests to make sure the world stays up to date in software. Being that Windows is so dominate world wide not caving in for this case, would mean China would use outdated hacked versions of Windows, with their spying happening anyways. At least with Microsoft having some control, the fact that the Chinese Windows 10 has Government Encryption will let subversives to know what not to use.
Encryption is not tied to any one country. If they switch from AES (which has no backdoors) to ANYTHING ELSE then it is by definition less secure. There is no security benefit from using their own encryption. Even a conspiracy theorist would admit that the chances of AES being broken by even the NSA is close to 0.
So this change by China is not about protecting itself from foreign governments but is completely about controlling information and allowing itself to spy on its citizens.
Windows 10, as it should have been. (Score:3, Funny)
Controlled updates, managing all telemetry, and rolling your own encryption? Where can I buy this magical product?!?
Can I have a copy. (Score:5, Funny)
"remove features that are not needed by Chinese government employees like OneDrive, to manage all telemetry and updates"
Excellent! Where can I get a copy?
Me too. This is exactly the Windows I've been wanting for years. Does MS even realize what a market there is for this in the US?
"enable the government to use its own encryption algorithms"
"enable the government to use its own encryption algorithms"
This would either imply one of two things (or both):
1. The Chinese Government wants to install encryption backdoors in its own systems, to prevent employees from keeping secrets from it.
2. The Chinese Government is worried that the US government has installed encryption backdoors in the standard algorithms and wants to enable its employees to keep secrets from the US government
Could be both.
Fear of US back doors, wants Chinese back doors.
I suspect though that it will end up being less secure wither way. Less tested for attack however they implement it.
It should be easier to determine what Chinese servers to block at the firewall than to play Microsoft's game of obfuscating where the telemetry data is being sent to.
