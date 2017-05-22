PayPal Sues Pandora Over 'Patently Unlawful' Logo (billboard.com) 28
PayPal has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Pandora, arguing that the company's minimalist logo "dilutes the distinctiveness" of its own branding. "Element by element and in overall impression, the similarities between the logos are striking, obvious, and patently unlawful," the lawsuit alleges. Billboard reports: In October 2016, Pandora announced it was redesigning its logo from a thin, serifed "P" into the chunky, sans serifed "P" that it is today. The color scheme was also changed from midnight blue to a softer shade of blue. By comparison, PayPal's logo, active since 2014, also features a minimalist-looking "P" in a sans serif font and sporting a blue color palette. PayPal's mark actually consists of two overlapping and slanted "Ps," whereas Pandora keeps it to one. Both P's lack a hole. It is because of these similarities that PayPal believes customers of both companies are unable to distinguish the two, and that many are complaining about inadvertently opening Pandora instead of PayPal on their smartphones. The lawsuit includes various screen grabs, primarily from Twitter, of people noting the similarities. PayPal's lawsuit also points out Pandora's current struggles as a brand, saying that since it is primarily an ad-supported service, it "has no obvious path to profitability," especially given "overwhelming competition" from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. The suit alleges that Pandora purposely "latched itself on to the increasingly popular" PayPal logo look-and-feel as part of its efforts to reverse its fortunes.
WTF (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They're pretty similar (at least the darker version they have on their homepage, not so much the lighter version). But doesn't a trademark only cover a business area? I don't know of any PayPal music service. Maybe I confused it with Pandora...
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think that's quite fair.
In text:
PayPal has two capital Ps, on slant, overlapping with one slightly further down and to the right. The P's font is most notable for lacking the "hole" in the letter. Each P is a distinct shade of blue, plus a third shade of blue for the overlap.
Pandora has a single capital P, upright. It is a particular shade of blue. The font's most noticeable feature is the lack of a hole in the P.
There's a lot more similarities than it being the letter P. To be fair, there are
Re: (Score:2)
The first one looks like the pussy grabber's pee pee.
Re: (Score:2)
What? (Score:2)
I take it there's a PayPal app that people actually use?
(Switches over to the App Store to look)
Okay, I guess they're worried about the double-vision demographic?
Toss Both (Score:2)
I can see the similarity (Score:2)
Sure, they're not identical, but I can see how someone not in the know could be confused by it. Pandora have been around long enough to be well aware of what the PayPal logo looks like, colours used, etc. In fact, had the "P" been black or some other colour, PayPal may not have even cared.
They're also required to protect their Trademark, or they could potentially lose it. So I'd say cut PayPal some slack.
Not a case of "rounded corners" here.
Re: (Score:1)
Damn... So that's why every time I try to listen to some music, I end up sending money to someone !!
Re: (Score:1)
Didn't help when I tried to pay for my last eBay purchase in MP3's either
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
This isn't about a trademark (Score:2)
Legal fees can be a killer, especially for a company trying to be profitable.
Someone is using PayPal as a shill to hurt Pandora. Hopefully a judge sees this and punts the dispute and makes PayPal pay Pandora's legal fees.
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense. (Score:2)
Paypal's logo looks like the butt of someone wearing blue jeans. Pandora's does not.
Trademark Registration (Score:2)
In my country (Australia) a trademark needs to be registered and used in specified classes of goods (34 classes) or services (11 classes). PayPal would fall squarely into "Class 36 Electronic payment services" and Pandora "Class 38 Delivery of digital music by telecommunications". These two trademarks would not clash here (even if PayPal had registered in class 38 they are not using that mark for PayPal Music). Do trademarks work differently in the US?
Protection of the IP in the design is not the same