The Supreme Court Is Cracking Down on Patent Trolls (fortune.com) 50
The Supreme Court on Monday limited the ability of patent holders to bring infringement lawsuits in courts that have plaintiff friendly reputations, a notable decision that could provide a boost to companies that defend against patent claims. The high court, in an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, ruled unanimously that a lower court has been following an incorrect legal standard for almost 30 years that made it possible for patent holders to sue companies in almost any U.S. jurisdiction. From a report: The justices sided 8-0 (PDF) with beverage flavoring company TC Heartland in its legal battle with food and beverage company Kraft Heinz, ruling that patent infringement suits can be filed only in courts located in the jurisdiction where the targeted company is incorporated. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the decision. The decision overturned a ruling last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a Washington-based patent court, that said patent suits are fair game anywhere a defendant company's products are sold.
East Texas (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"And in other unrelated news, every company incorporated in Texas is now mulling moving their incorporation to 'anywhere other than Texas'..."
CEO: "Another troll lawsuit? How can we stop this from happening again?"
Lawyer: " MOVE "
I guess it's time for Texas to get some Karma payback for letting the trolls piss all over the country while standing in their back yard.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't that a "Federal" court? Not to mention the Judge is actually from Florida.
While you're at it.... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now you're threatening the livelihood of thousands of patent attorneys around the world - don't you think that those attorneys have their own legal and political maneuvers to counter having their cash cow sacrificed on the altar of logic and reason?
Legal practice (Score:1)
How can the Supreme Court "crack down" on something that is a legal, precedented activity? Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court? (And, yes, East Texas is about as low as it gets in this field.)
Wouldn't it be easier to just order a sarin gas strike on a certain courthouse in East Texas and get it over with?
Re:Legal practice (Score:5, Informative)
The decision overturned a ruling last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a Washington-based patent court, that said patent suits are fair game anywhere a defendant company's products are sold.
Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court?
I believe the answer is yes.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, that's just too far out of character for the Supreme Court - to actually do something, rather than dodging the question.
Is hell freezing over? Maybe it's time to start reading the summaries.
Re: (Score:2)
The Supreme Court actually does something more often when faced with a circuit split [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, and something like patent law is not an example where a circuit split might be beneficial.
Still, what's it been, like 30 years since the Troll explosion?
My first patent number started with 5 (meaning ~5 million prior patents issued since the inception of the patent office), that was about 25 years ago, and they've issued more than 5 million patents since then. Not even a small percentage are trolls, but the trolls really started working around the same time that patents started issuing so quickly.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, that's just too far out of character for the Supreme Court - to actually do something, rather than dodging the question.
Most of the cases the general public does not follow but there is always news when the court makes a decision. Some cases in recent memory that are Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District where the court rules unanimous that a school district must offer "individualized education program" to people with disabilities. The court has heard arguments in Microsoft v Baker [scotusblog.com] about class certification in the case of the Xbox disc failures.
Re: (Score:2)
Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court?
I believe the answer is yes.
Yes, with respect to the Federal Circuit's VE Holdings decision that allowed venue in other districts.
Yes, with respect to the district court's decision in the still-pending TC Heartland case that venue was proper outside the state where TC Heartland was incorporated.
No, with respect to any other case decided under the Federal Circuit's old precedent and not still pending.
The future of cases currently pending in now-inappropriate districts such as the Eastern District of Texas is a bit murky [patentlyo.com] and will be int
Re: (Score:2)
How can the Supreme Court "crack down" on something that is a legal, precedented activity? Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court? (And, yes, East Texas is about as low as it gets in this field.)
Er? The summary says that the lower court has been following the wrong standard for 30 years. And if you clicked on the link, SCOTUS specifically overturned 2 lower courts. I know it's to much to RTFA and the 13 page decision, but did you even look at the summary?
What does the decision mean? In the case of East Texas, lawsuits must be filed in the state and jurisdiction of the defendant, not where the plaintiff wants to sue. So it will make it harder for patent trolls to file now in East Texas where is it
The cynic in me... (Score:2)
thinks that this will just create more patent infringement friendly jurisdictions, as the wealth gets.... redistributed
Re: (Score:2)
thinks that this will just create more patent infringement friendly jurisdictions, as the wealth gets.... redistributed
Yeah. Now it'll be whatever District serves Delaware...
Re: (Score:2)
Delaware [wikipedia.org] is already a sizeable patent district -- e.g., most pharmaceutical patent cases are filed there, and they had ~10% of all cases filed last year.
Problem is they're not staffed for this kind of additional volume -- they only had three judges to start with, and then Judge Robinson took senior status this spring. With this sort of flood now looming, it's not clear who's going to want to sign up to replace her.
Re: (Score:2)
Delaware [wikipedia.org] is already a sizeable patent district -- e.g., most pharmaceutical patent cases are filed there, and they had ~10% of all cases filed last year.
Problem is they're not staffed for this kind of additional volume -- they only had three judges to start with, and then Judge Robinson took senior status this spring. With this sort of flood now looming, it's not clear who's going to want to sign up to replace her.
Maybe one of the "Judges" from East Texas can transfer up there, since their caseload is going to be considerably lighter...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why would it be Delaware?
The majority of the corporations listed on the stock exchanges are incorporated in corporate-friendly Delaware. Businesses not destined for the stock exchanges are often incorporated in Nevada or Wyoming, as those states makes it difficult for plaintiffs to collect assets in a lawsuit judgement.
Re: (Score:2)
thinks that this will just create more patent infringement friendly jurisdictions, as the wealth gets.... redistributed
Yeah. Now it'll be whatever District serves Delaware...
That appears to be the eastern 3rd district. [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
High Fives in Delaware (Score:4, Interesting)
I see a bunch of high-fiving going on in the Delaware legal community (because that's where a lot if not most of targeted companies will be incorporated). Also a lot of high-fiving in corporate legal departments, who asked their companies to (re)incorporate in Delaware to take advantage of its corporate-friendly laws.
Re: (Score:2)
Same thing for Nevada
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
>> patent infringement suits can be filed only in courts located in the jurisdiction where the targeted company is incorporated I see a bunch of high-fiving going on in the Delaware legal community (because that's where a lot if not most of targeted companies will be incorporated). Also a lot of high-fiving in corporate legal departments, who asked their companies to (re)incorporate in Delaware to take advantage of its corporate-friendly laws.
"Sorry Delaware legal community" but Patent law is Federal law under and Federal Courts jurisdiction. State laws are of no consequence in the proceedings
Federal Courts, plural (Score:2)
"Sorry Delaware legal community" but Patent law is Federal law under and Federal Courts jurisdiction.
Federal Courts, plural. Different district judges are known to rule differently, and rulings of the Court of Appeals for one circuit aren't binding on other circuits unless upheld by the Supreme Court.
Re: (Score:2)
They're going to have to get some bench strength and fast -- they only had three judges to start with, and then Judge Robinson took senior status this spring. That seat (and any others) may be a bit harder to fill now that the candidates have a sense of what they're signing up for.
Holly crap this is a Game changer.. (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
The whole east Texas crap has been the bane of the tech industry for decades.
I don't know why someone can't investigate the East Texas District Court. They've obviously not be acting in the interests of Justice for many a DECADE...
Venue... (Score:1)
I was involved in two patent cases (providing research rather than expert witness); both were in East Texas.
One was the Novell/Red Hat case on user interfaces, and the other was on the infamous OpenMarket patents.
One we won (the Novell/Red Hat), and the other lost (the Open Market patents, finally thrown out years later due to the efforts of New Egg.
I will note that the Novell/Red litigation was helped by the judge coming in from out of district (from the appeals court). So venue clearly mattered greatly.
Can the Supreme Court "crack down" on anything? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How can the Supreme Court crack down on anything? Technically it interprets existing law based on cases brought before it.
I guess "Loving v. Virginia, 388 U.S. 1 (1967)" and the crackdown against anti-miscegenation laws never happened.
Re: (Score:2)
When a case is brought before the Supreme Court, particularly one involving a split among lower courts, the Court may interpret law in such a way as to crack down on lower courts' misinterpretation.
Delaware Just gained a new business (Score:2)
Does this mean 30 years of rulings - overturned? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
If the case has closed then my understanding is no, the verdict will not be overturned due to what is now incorrect venue. At the time the case was argued, the venue was correct. That the venue is now different should have no legal bearing on old cases - only current and future cases. I believe the constitutional law that prevents old cases from being reopened in this way is called double jeopardy.