The Supreme Court Is Cracking Down on Patent Trolls

The Supreme Court on Monday limited the ability of patent holders to bring infringement lawsuits in courts that have plaintiff friendly reputations, a notable decision that could provide a boost to companies that defend against patent claims. The high court, in an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, ruled unanimously that a lower court has been following an incorrect legal standard for almost 30 years that made it possible for patent holders to sue companies in almost any U.S. jurisdiction. From a report: The justices sided 8-0 (PDF) with beverage flavoring company TC Heartland in its legal battle with food and beverage company Kraft Heinz, ruling that patent infringement suits can be filed only in courts located in the jurisdiction where the targeted company is incorporated. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the decision. The decision overturned a ruling last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a Washington-based patent court, that said patent suits are fair game anywhere a defendant company's products are sold.

  • I thought they always used East Texas because the people there were so intelligent?
  • How about cracking down on stupid and frivolous patents too?

    • Now you're threatening the livelihood of thousands of patent attorneys around the world - don't you think that those attorneys have their own legal and political maneuvers to counter having their cash cow sacrificed on the altar of logic and reason?

  • How can the Supreme Court "crack down" on something that is a legal, precedented activity? Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court? (And, yes, East Texas is about as low as it gets in this field.)

    Wouldn't it be easier to just order a sarin gas strike on a certain courthouse in East Texas and get it over with?

  • thinks that this will just create more patent infringement friendly jurisdictions, as the wealth gets.... redistributed

  • >> patent infringement suits can be filed only in courts located in the jurisdiction where the targeted company is incorporated

    I see a bunch of high-fiving going on in the Delaware legal community (because that's where a lot if not most of targeted companies will be incorporated). Also a lot of high-fiving in corporate legal departments, who asked their companies to (re)incorporate in Delaware to take advantage of its corporate-friendly laws.

