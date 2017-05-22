The Supreme Court Is Cracking Down on Patent Trolls (fortune.com) 101
The Supreme Court on Monday limited the ability of patent holders to bring infringement lawsuits in courts that have plaintiff friendly reputations, a notable decision that could provide a boost to companies that defend against patent claims. The high court, in an opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, ruled unanimously that a lower court has been following an incorrect legal standard for almost 30 years that made it possible for patent holders to sue companies in almost any U.S. jurisdiction. From a report: The justices sided 8-0 (PDF) with beverage flavoring company TC Heartland in its legal battle with food and beverage company Kraft Heinz, ruling that patent infringement suits can be filed only in courts located in the jurisdiction where the targeted company is incorporated. Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the decision. The decision overturned a ruling last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a Washington-based patent court, that said patent suits are fair game anywhere a defendant company's products are sold.
Isn't that a "Federal" court? Not to mention the Judge is actually from Florida.
While you're at it.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Now you're threatening the livelihood of thousands of patent attorneys around the world - don't you think that those attorneys have their own legal and political maneuvers to counter having their cash cow sacrificed on the altar of logic and reason?
Now you're threatening the livelihood of thousands of patent attorneys around the world
Re:While you're at it.... (Score:5, Insightful)
That'd be nice, but that's not what this case was about; the question they were asked to rule on was "is it really okay for them to sue us in Delaware even though we're incorporated in Indiana?" and they said "no, actually, not so much."
Give it time. Once there's a few contradictory rulings between districts they'll get to start in on bullshit patents (but even then, I expect the most likely approach is going to be "given what we've seen come out of PTO, the court should no longer just blindly assume that the examiner actually did their job with regard to obviousness and/or prior art", which should go a long way to leveling the field between the owner of a junk patent and the defendant).
Legal practice (Score:2, Flamebait)
How can the Supreme Court "crack down" on something that is a legal, precedented activity? Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court? (And, yes, East Texas is about as low as it gets in this field.)
Wouldn't it be easier to just order a sarin gas strike on a certain courthouse in East Texas and get it over with?
Re:Legal practice (Score:5, Informative)
The decision overturned a ruling last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a Washington-based patent court, that said patent suits are fair game anywhere a defendant company's products are sold.
Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court?
I believe the answer is yes.
Sorry, that's just too far out of character for the Supreme Court - to actually do something, rather than dodging the question.
Is hell freezing over? Maybe it's time to start reading the summaries.
The Supreme Court actually does something more often when faced with a circuit split [wikipedia.org].
Yep, and something like patent law is not an example where a circuit split might be beneficial.
Still, what's it been, like 30 years since the Troll explosion?
My first patent number started with 5 (meaning ~5 million prior patents issued since the inception of the patent office), that was about 25 years ago, and they've issued more than 5 million patents since then. Not even a small percentage are trolls, but the trolls really started working around the same time that patents started issuing so quickly.
Sorry, that's just too far out of character for the Supreme Court - to actually do something, rather than dodging the question.
Most of the cases the general public does not follow but there is always news when the court makes a decision. Some cases in recent memory that are Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District where the court rules unanimous that a school district must offer "individualized education program" to people with disabilities. The court has heard arguments in Microsoft v Baker [scotusblog.com] about class certification in the case of the Xbox disc failures.
Are you confused? The Supreme Court overturns lower court decisions all the time...there's absolutely nothing unusual about that.
Other than specific legal issues directly involving the Federal government, basically all cases that end up coming to the attention of the Supreme Court have to come up through either circuit courts or else through state-level courts prior to being considered for appeal at the Supreme Court level. The Supreme Court first gets to decide if there's any reason to hear the appeal (ie, is there something of-merit justifying a further examination or is the lower court ruling sufficient, or are there differing ru
To add credence to your "Is hell freezing over" question, please note that it was Justice Clarence Thomas who wrote the majority opinion. Since when has that been a thing?
Re:Legal practice (Score:4, Insightful)
Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court?
I believe the answer is yes.
Yes, with respect to the Federal Circuit's VE Holdings decision that allowed venue in other districts.
Yes, with respect to the district court's decision in the still-pending TC Heartland case that venue was proper outside the state where TC Heartland was incorporated.
No, with respect to any other case decided under the Federal Circuit's old precedent and not still pending.
The future of cases currently pending in now-inappropriate districts such as the Eastern District of Texas is a bit murky [patentlyo.com] and will be interesting to watch play out.
Re:Legal practice (Score:5, Insightful)
How can the Supreme Court "crack down" on something that is a legal, precedented activity? Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court? (And, yes, East Texas is about as low as it gets in this field.)
Er? The summary says that the lower court has been following the wrong standard for 30 years. And if you clicked on the link, SCOTUS specifically overturned 2 lower courts. I know it's to much to RTFA and the 13 page decision, but did you even look at the summary?
What does the decision mean? In the case of East Texas, lawsuits must be filed in the state and jurisdiction of the defendant, not where the plaintiff wants to sue. So it will make it harder for patent trolls to file now in East Texas where is it lawsuit friendly if their targets are not in that court's jurisdiction.
Held: As applied to domestic corporations, “reside[nce]” in 1400(b) refers only to the State of incorporation. The amendments to 1391 did not modify the meaning of 1400(b) as interpreted by Fourco.
Re: (Score:1)
Apple is incorporated in Delaware. They operate as a foreign corporation in California. Delaware is used by many companies because of the state laws shielding companies from shareholder actions and it has a separate corporate court.
Re: (Score:2)
Are they going to actually hand down a ruling that overturns prior decisions of the lower court?
Well, if they don't, then cases found in plaintiffs favor may get reopened and appealed on the grounds of no jurisdiction.
The cynic in me... (Score:2)
thinks that this will just create more patent infringement friendly jurisdictions, as the wealth gets.... redistributed
thinks that this will just create more patent infringement friendly jurisdictions, as the wealth gets.... redistributed
Yeah. Now it'll be whatever District serves Delaware...
Re:The cynic in me... (Score:5, Informative)
Delaware [wikipedia.org] is already a sizeable patent district -- e.g., most pharmaceutical patent cases are filed there, and they had ~10% of all cases filed last year.
Problem is they're not staffed for this kind of additional volume -- they only had three judges to start with, and then Judge Robinson took senior status this spring. With this sort of flood now looming, it's not clear who's going to want to sign up to replace her.
Re:The cynic in me... (Score:4, Insightful)
Delaware [wikipedia.org] is already a sizeable patent district -- e.g., most pharmaceutical patent cases are filed there, and they had ~10% of all cases filed last year.
Problem is they're not staffed for this kind of additional volume -- they only had three judges to start with, and then Judge Robinson took senior status this spring. With this sort of flood now looming, it's not clear who's going to want to sign up to replace her.
Maybe one of the "Judges" from East Texas can transfer up there, since their caseload is going to be considerably lighter...
Re:The cynic in me... (Score:4, Insightful)
Why would it be Delaware?
The majority of the corporations listed on the stock exchanges are incorporated in corporate-friendly Delaware. Businesses not destined for the stock exchanges are often incorporated in Nevada or Wyoming, as those states makes it difficult for plaintiffs to collect assets in a lawsuit judgement.
Re: (Score:2)
thinks that this will just create more patent infringement friendly jurisdictions, as the wealth gets.... redistributed
Yeah. Now it'll be whatever District serves Delaware...
That appears to be the eastern 3rd district. [wikipedia.org]
Does Delaware have enough bridges for the trolls and enough space for the Samsung Ice Skating Rink?
Re: (Score:2)
thinks that this will just create more patent infringement friendly jurisdictions, as the wealth gets.... redistributed
Yeah, probably something like that.
Corps. incorporate in a Sate, but do business in potentially all US states. Isn't the legal standard something like, "jurisdiction is determined by where the crime happened."?
If infringement happened all over (some gadget sold at Best Buy nation-wide), then it is generally the plaintiff's choice as to which jurisdiction to bring the complaint in.
Right? IANAL, so please correct me.
High Fives in Delaware (Score:5, Interesting)
I see a bunch of high-fiving going on in the Delaware legal community (because that's where a lot if not most of targeted companies will be incorporated). Also a lot of high-fiving in corporate legal departments, who asked their companies to (re)incorporate in Delaware to take advantage of its corporate-friendly laws.
Same thing for Nevada
Re: (Score:3)
>> patent infringement suits can be filed only in courts located in the jurisdiction where the targeted company is incorporated I see a bunch of high-fiving going on in the Delaware legal community (because that's where a lot if not most of targeted companies will be incorporated). Also a lot of high-fiving in corporate legal departments, who asked their companies to (re)incorporate in Delaware to take advantage of its corporate-friendly laws.
"Sorry Delaware legal community" but Patent law is Federal law under and Federal Courts jurisdiction. State laws are of no consequence in the proceedings
Federal Courts, plural (Score:2)
"Sorry Delaware legal community" but Patent law is Federal law under and Federal Courts jurisdiction.
Federal Courts, plural. Different district judges are known to rule differently, and rulings of the Court of Appeals for one circuit aren't binding on other circuits unless upheld by the Supreme Court.
They're going to have to get some bench strength and fast -- they only had three judges to start with, and then Judge Robinson took senior status this spring. That seat (and any others) may be a bit harder to fill now that the candidates have a sense of what they're signing up for.
Holly crap this is a Game changer.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Holly crap this is a Game changer.. (Score:5, Insightful)
The whole east Texas crap has been the bane of the tech industry for decades.
I don't know why someone can't investigate the East Texas District Court. They've obviously not be acting in the interests of Justice for many a DECADE...
Venue... (Score:5, Interesting)
I was involved in two patent cases (providing research rather than expert witness); both were in East Texas.
One was the Novell/Red Hat case on user interfaces, and the other was on the infamous OpenMarket patents.
One we won (the Novell/Red Hat), and the other lost (the Open Market patents, finally thrown out years later due to the efforts of New Egg.
I will note that the Novell/Red litigation was helped by the judge coming in from out of district (from the appeals court). So venue clearly mattered greatly. Don't under estimate it.
The Open Market patents were about as an egregious violation of the patent system as I can imagine. The first of the three (the original one) described the method OpenMarket used for its early shopping cart system based on URL hacking. It was obsolete the day cookies were invented (which have their own set of terrible privacy problems, something we weren't thinking about much in the early 1990's; sigh). So nobody infringed it; by the time of its issuance it was moot, as cookies made it much easier; whether there was prior art isn't clear to me, but probably; I just never found a smoking gun. The second and third patent, continued over a decade, ended up covering about half of computer science and should never have been issued due to prior art.
Thankfully, the CEO of NewEgg fought in a later case and eventually won, but not after many companies lost and were held up.
So venue matters, and fixing the patent system to not issue trash sweeping patents matter both.
How can the Supreme Court crack down on anything? Technically it interprets existing law based on cases brought before it.
I guess "Loving v. Virginia, 388 U.S. 1 (1967)" and the crackdown against anti-miscegenation laws never happened.
When a case is brought before the Supreme Court, particularly one involving a split among lower courts, the Court may interpret law in such a way as to crack down on lower courts' misinterpretation.
Delaware Just gained a new business (Score:2)
Does this mean 30 years of rulings - overturned? (Score:3)
If the case has closed then my understanding is no, the verdict will not be overturned due to what is now incorrect venue. At the time the case was argued, the venue was correct. That the venue is now different should have no legal bearing on old cases - only current and future cases. I believe the constitutional law that prevents old cases from being reopened in this way is called double jeopardy.
Double Jeopardy = Criminal Law Only (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
At the very least, it appears to have violated the 6th amendment provision for a "speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed".
This ruling would seem to indicate that many of the "closed" cases were decided outside of their proper jurisdiction. If the way that the venue (and thus the jury) was chosen didn't follow the law as it was written at the time (regardless of interpretation at the time), is the ruling still valid?
The Sixth Amendment applies in the criminal context, not the civil context. Patent suits are civil matters.
Re: (Score:2)
Texas actually considers their patent troll venues as something to draw tech companies to the area: [tyler4tech.com]
Tyler serves as headquarters to the Eastern District of Texas federal court, a popular venue for patent cases due to its judicial expertise, plaintiff-friendly local rules, speedy dispositions, and principled jurors who understand the value of Intellectual Property (or "IP"). The East Texas area also has an abundance of legal experts specializing in patent and IP litigation.
eat it, Texas! (Score:2)
Wait why not stop selling anything in East Texas? (Score:1)
Problem solved
ruling that patent infringement suits can be filed only in courts located in the jurisdiction where the targeted company is incorporated
I don't think that's going to work like you think it will.
Trends in rent-seeking (Score:2)
Tragedy (Score:3)
This is a tragedy! The entire economy of East Texas is based on accepting bribes from patent holders. What are they going to do now!?
:D