Hackers Hit Russian Bank Customers, Planned International Cyber Raids (reuters.com) 8
Russian cyber criminals used malware planted on Android mobile devices to steal from domestic bank customers and were planning to target European lenders before their arrest, investigators and sources with knowledge of the case told Reuters. From the report: Their campaign raised a relatively small sum by cyber-crime standards -- more than 50 million roubles ($892,000) -- but they had also obtained more sophisticated malicious software for a modest monthly fee to go after the clients of banks in France and possibly a range of other western nations. Russia's relationship to cyber crime is under intense scrutiny after U.S. intelligence officials alleged that Russian hackers had tried to help Republican Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency by hacking Democratic Party servers. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied the allegation. The gang members tricked the Russian banks' customers into downloading malware via fake mobile banking applications, as well as via pornography and e-commerce programs, according to a report compiled by cyber security firm Group-IB which investigated the attack with the Russian Interior Ministry.
What is the world coming to...
Is it OK to steal from foreign governments now?
Oh dear, arrested in Russia.
Lets see how the standard issue "But he has Aspergers and didn't realise the consequence of his actions your honour" excuse will fly over there. Somehow I suspect their life will be a long way from being pleasent in the very near future especially if the oligarch who owns the bank has some friends in the judicial system who owe him a favour.

Depends who they stole from. If they stole from someone rich and connected they are screwed. If they stole from regular people, well, they might just get offered a job. I'm sure the FSB is always looking for people to add to it's clandestine hacker army.
The question now is...
How much will the same bank demand from gansters for a cashout?

The most impressive thing here is this:
>After infecting a customer's phone, the hackers
>were able to send a text message to the bank
>initiating a transfer of up to $120 to one of 6,000
>bank accounts set up to receive the fraudulent
>payments.
6000 fake bank accounts must cost money even in Russia, moreover if the bank these accounts were in wasn't a fake bank itself