Indian Election Officials Challenges Critics To Hack Electronic Voting Machine (thehindu.com) 11
Slashdot reader erodep writes: Following the recent elections in India, there have been multiple allegations of electoral fraud by hacking of Electronic Voting Machines... Two weeks ago, a party even "demonstrated" that these machines can be hacked. The Election Commission of India has rubbished these claims and they have thrown an open challenge, starting June 3rd to hack these EVMs using WiFi, Bluetooth or any internet device. This is a plea to the hackers of Slashdot to help secure the future of the largest democracy on the planet.
Each party can nominate three experts -- though India's Aam Aaadmi Party is already complaining that there's too many terms and conditions. And party leader Sanjay Singh has said he also wants paper ballots for all future elections, arguing "All foreign countries like America, Japan, Germany and Britain have gone back to ballot paper."
Each party can nominate three experts -- though India's Aam Aaadmi Party is already complaining that there's too many terms and conditions. And party leader Sanjay Singh has said he also wants paper ballots for all future elections, arguing "All foreign countries like America, Japan, Germany and Britain have gone back to ballot paper."
Going back? (Score:2)
Britain never switched away from paper ballots, so it hasn't gone back.
How to embarrass your country in one easy step (Score:2)
So he issued an open challenge to hack the election two weeks after it was demonstrated hacks were easily possible?
*gets the popcorn* This should be entertaining. I wonder how many meters deep the smoking craters of their servers will be.
What? I guess the colonial mentality still thrives (Score:1)
And party leader Sanjay Singh has said he also wants paper ballots for all future elections, arguing "All foreign countries like America, Japan, Germany and Britain have gone back to ballot paper."
I am very disappointed by this statement from a leader who I am sure is held in high esteem by a sizeable chunk of the population.
So, according to him, Indians should simply follow the west like a trailer? Really? Next should be copying the lifestyle the west has, the problems that come with it. Think of the unhealthy food, high suicide & divorce rates and declining moral standards. Does the "traffic" ever go the other way? That is, the west learning from countries like India?
This man is an embarrassmen
Re: (Score:2)
So you want to do the opposite of other countries just to be different or avoid being a follower? Even when it doesn't make sense?
Yum (Score:2)
Hope they enjoy the taste of crow.
Receipt (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Receipts are problematic. If you can prove to officials that you voted one way, you've also broken the concept of a secret ballot, which opens the door for vote manipulation (bribery, threats, etc).
I know of one local election that was decided by my mother's vote. She regularly lied to my father about how she voted.
Min
Do your duty, Slashdot (Score:2)
Get CowboyNeal elected as India's PM!