Sweden Drops Julian Assange Rape Investigation (cnn.com) 30
rmdingler writes: "Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations, according to a prosecution statement released Friday," reports CNN. "Assange, who has always denied wrongdoing, has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, in an effort to avoid a Swedish arrest warrant." Despite Friday's announcement, he's unlikely to walk out of the embassy imminently. There is no apparent change in the risk of being detained in the west, particularly in the U.S., but it's definitely a win for Assange. Joshua.Niland adds: The pressure on Julian Assange may have lifted ever so slightly with Swedish prosecutors dropping their investigation into the allegations of rape. A brief statement ahead of a press conference by the prosecutor later on Friday said: "Director of Public Prosecution, Ms Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape (lesser degree) by Julian Assange." This will not likely deter the United States from pursuing their own charges against him for publishing tens of thousands of military documents leaked by Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning. After describing the development as "an important victory," Assange said, "[...] it by no means erases seven years of detention without charge under house arrest and almost five years here in this embassy without sunlight. Seven years without charge while my children grow up without me. That is not something I can forgive. It is not something I can forget."
No. See the explanation for the dropping of the investigation [slashdot.org] which for some reason Slashdot didn't bother to mention. The short of it: They dropped it because Moreno won the Ecuadorian election, and he's refused to negotiate on handing over Assange, so there's no realistic possibility that he'll be surrendered before the statute of limitations runs out. Swedish law mandates that when all possibilities to resolve an investigation have been exhausted, the prosecutor is obliged to discontinue it.
It seems far more likely a request from President Trump would be for Swedish prosecutors to:
"Stop the Witch hunt. Leave Assange alone. He's a good man."
>Wikileaks clearly hindered the Democratic candidate to the benefit of the Republican.
The DNC and Hillary hindered the Democratic Candidate to the benefit of the Republican.
1. "I'm with her" instead of "I'm with you" as a campaign slogan - it could not be more fitting a campaign slogan for Hillary.
2. I'm not Trump - a ham sandwich is not Trump. It's not some great accomplishment.
3. Castigate and insult Bernie voters *continually* as if they're not needed to win the election.
4. Not have any real plat
#4 was incomplete and the last sentence typoed "party"
I'm slipping.
BMO
USA USA USA: "It's safe to come out now, we now know you're innocent of the charges we helped fabricate"
Assange: "uhh, ok"
Could still technically pardon Snowden and Assange.
You... realize he's no longer president, right?
You... realize he's no longer president, right?
He is still president. That's a perpetual title. He just doesn't hold office anymore, except as an emissary in potentia, and his powers are rather limited.
Slashdot can't be bothered to post the statement? (Score:5, Informative)
Guess I'll have to do it. [aklagare.se] Boldfacing the interesting parts, which for some reason Slashdot didn't bother covering in the summary.
I know slashdotters love to hate assange but now we know it was fake charges all along
We know no such thing. The European arrest warrant was dropped because there was no way to execute it, but prosecution can be continued if he becomes available before 2020.
His claim that he has been imprisoned for seven years without a trial is of his own doing - he would have received either a trial or the charges dropped if he had presented himself. He chose to avoid to cooperate with the investigation, and jumped bail.
Not only is he wanted for fleeing while on bail, but there are civil suits pending fr
Victory redefined? (Score:3, Interesting)
Trying to imagine how Assange can see "victory" in any part of his situation. While he started with nice ideals, at this point he has been transformed into a "useful idiot", though it would still make a lot of powerful people quite happy to see him punished well beyond indefinite imprisonment in an embassy.
Still seems to me to be an economic problem at heart. Largely based on a couple of books about WikiLeaks, I think it was the lack of a viable economic model that led them (though mostly just Assange) to where they are now. Competing economic models of journalism are equally bad or worse. Consider the eyeballs-for-advertisers model that produces disaster porn like CNN and clickbait websites. Worse than that is the paid propaganda model of FAUX "news", rightwing listen-to-a-nut-talking radio, and Alt-Right websites. The vestiges of mainstream journalism are now engaged in a last-newspaperman-standing strategy, and I think journalism still loses, regardless of whether the last paper standing is the "venerable" NY Times or the Washington Post. (I think the LA Times is already on the ropes and the Boston Globe was never a real contender, though the last paper might be some dark horse like the tainted WSJ.)
Assange is no longer part of any solution, so he must be part of the precipitate.
If this is still the first post, it says something about the state of the Slashdot, eh?
He should have transitioned... (Score:1)
If Assange was seriously worried about US prosecution for leaking national security secrets, he should have transitioned genders during the previous administration. That strategy has always (n=1) resulted in a pardon.
erm. There are a lot of happy parents that would disagree with you on this.
No, if you start fuck a sleeping girl to work around her previous refusal to consent to your preferred form of sex, that's rape.
Which was charge #4 on the EAW, the one marked rape. The other three charges were 2x molestation and 1x unlawful sexual coersion.
Assange should hold his promise (Score:2)
and surrender to the US. https://www.usnews.com/news/na... [usnews.com]
Manning is free. That was the condition. Please Mr Assange, honor your own words.
Assange deserves the benefit of a doubt (Score:2)