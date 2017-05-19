UK Conservatives Pledge To Create Government-Controlled Internet (independent.co.uk) 42
Martin S. writes: Theresa May, the leader of the UK Conservative Party has pledged to create new internet that would be controlled and regulated by government on re-election. An early lead in the polls appears to be slipping but not slowly enough to change the result. Social Media has rapidly become an intense political battlefield. Known as #Mayhem in some circles, but seemingly able to command significant support from new and old media. Also, applying new social media analytics. According to the manifesto, the plans will allow Britain to become "the global leader in the regulation of the use of personal data and the internet." It states, "Some people say that it is not for government to regulate when it comes to technology and the internet... We disagree."
Never underestimate the power of stupid (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
This shit reminds me of V for Vendetta
Viable Opposition (Score:2)
isn't the internet Gov controlled now? (Score:2)
poor britain (Score:1)
descending into totalitarianism slowly but surely.
Re: poor britain (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
One of your famous writers wrote an instruction manual a while back.
Punishment for BREXIT. (Score:3)
The thing to remember is that this is pretty much all a reaction to the BREXIT vote.
As was pretty clear to anyone not jerking their knee, that vote turned into a 'do what the government/financial organisations tell you' versus 'dont do what they tell you', as we know where that ended up.
Now, the government, naturally, was horrified - people actually exercised their rights, against what they were told to do, even though they were told it would cost the people in power actual money!
So, what is the governments
Soviet Europe and 1984. (Score:1)
No need for anything additional. I got it all in on the subject.
Useless (Score:2)
Small wonder that UK users are flooding all the VPN vendors.
Maybe they'll call it... (Score:2)
the Interlink [youtube.com].
UK - 1984 - a surveillance state's wet dream. (Score:2)
UK never cease to amaze me.
They have tons of CCTV cameras literally everywhere, they want the U.K. to be truly isolated from the rest of the world, Brexit...and of course, now - total control and obedience of all their citizens.
Re: (Score:3)
Those cameras are really there to prevent an apocalyptic event [wikia.com] from occurring.
They're really there for your protection. Really.
Re: (Score:2)
In "eat my fucking shit and die" news... (Score:1)
âStupid fucks couldn't make shit if it was clay.â
âI sincerely hope each & every one of these goats gets a nice sharp knifepoint in bad places.â I don't have time to do it, but do it and I'll give you a high five and tell you you're a piece of worm detritus and that you owe me your mother and sister to fuck, and also the nation of Yemen -- if you don't own Yemen, don't bother murdering these dildo tweezers on my behalf, because I'd rather she you eat fried pigs hit from a flayed horse
And how will they covince the world? (Score:3)
And how do they plan to convince the rest of the world to give them control over the internet? Oh right, they aren't planning to control the internet, they are planning to cut England off of it. But that doesn't sound as catchy I guess.
No big whoop, comrade (Score:3)
We have a government-controlled internet in the US, too. It's just not controlled by our government.
Re: (Score:1)
Series of tubes (Score:2)
In further comments, the Prime Minister stated, "We've long known that the internet is just a series of tubes and so we've decided that we are just going to go around and turn off all those little valves that lead outside the country. Once we've determined that our internet tubes are not leaking, we are going to add more tubes and those tubes are going to route everything into a big tank of internets. We plan to make a tank big enough to hold ALL the internets. It will be a much better paradigm than, for
Theresa May, (Score:2)
and if it moves her nation towards totalitarianism, she probably Will.
Congratulations.. (Score:2)
You just handed the election to anyone that says "we're doing the brexit thing, but not cutting the internet off".