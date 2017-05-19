Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government The Internet United Kingdom Businesses Communications Network Technology

UK Conservatives Pledge To Create Government-Controlled Internet (independent.co.uk) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the free-and-open dept.
Martin S. writes: Theresa May, the leader of the UK Conservative Party has pledged to create new internet that would be controlled and regulated by government on re-election. An early lead in the polls appears to be slipping but not slowly enough to change the result. Social Media has rapidly become an intense political battlefield. Known as #Mayhem in some circles, but seemingly able to command significant support from new and old media. Also, applying new social media analytics. According to the manifesto, the plans will allow Britain to become "the global leader in the regulation of the use of personal data and the internet." It states, "Some people say that it is not for government to regulate when it comes to technology and the internet... We disagree."

UK Conservatives Pledge To Create Government-Controlled Internet More | Reply

UK Conservatives Pledge To Create Government-Controlled Internet

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

I have never seen anything fill up a vacuum so fast and still suck. -- Rob Pike, on X.

Close