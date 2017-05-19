CIA Co-Developed 'Athena' Windows Malware With US Cyber Security Company, WikiLeaks Reveals (bleepingcomputer.com) 34
An anonymous reader writes: Today, WikiLeaks leaked documentation about a tool called Athena. According to leaked documents, which WikiLeaks previously claimed it received from hackers and CIA insiders, Athena is an implant -- a CIA technical term for "malware" -- that can target and infect any Windows system, from Windows XP to Windows 10, Microsoft's latest OS version. Documents leaked today are dated between September 2015 and February 2016, showing that the CIA had the ability to hack Windows 10 months after its launch, despite Microsoft boasting about how hard it would be to hack its new OS. [...] The documents reveal that CIA had received help from a non-government contractor in developing the malware. The company is Siege Technologies, a cyber-security company based in New Hampshire, which was acquired on November 15, 2016, by Nehemiah Security, another US company, based in Tysons, Virginia, on the outskirts of Washington and near CIA's headquarters, in a zone peppered with various military and defense contractors.
Re:Need to curtail the CIA and NSA (Score:5, Insightful)
No, everyone is responsible. All the spy agencies are involved, and corporations are clearly involved. It was done under Bush/Cheney and Obama, and so far the American public has failed to complain enough, and the media have failed their role as watchdogs. It is everybody's fault. If people don't start complaining a lot more to their representatives, and vote in more honest representatives, it will only get worse.
no one cares (Score:1)
boners
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone is responsible, except left wing Democrats, but there are no left wing Democrats in power, because of collusion? So Democrats are the answer but the democratic party is corrupt so they aren't the answer? Got it.
Re:Need to curtail the CIA and NSA (Score:4, Insightful)
And by the way, Obama is not the left. He may be the center-right, but he has nothing to do with the Bernie Left. The spy agencies are all right wing. The military is right wing, the wars are done by right wing Democrats and Republicans colluding together. The people least responsible for the spying and the wars are all those lefty anti-war and-spying protesters. But I still maintain that just about everyone is to blame, including the public who barely pays attention to anything other than their phone.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
The "resistance" from the left is identical to all the pop-up Communist groups the CIA funded in South America. Everything hit topic from the intersectional corner of bad ideas is designed to form rifts in the community to prevent a unified voter base. You can't occupy wallstreet when part of the crowd calls you racist for daring to speak for them, and the entire movement has to spend all their time checking their privilege.
Re: (Score:2)
Bernie isn't left. Bernie is past left field, past the back bleachers, out in the parking lot just next to the hot dog cart.
Re: (Score:2)
And by the way, Obama is not the left. He may be the center-right, but he has nothing to do with the Bernie Left. The spy agencies are all right wing.
Sure, Obama was "right wing" if you define "right wing" as everything bad, and "left wing" as everything good.
The authoritarian left is a thing. Unless you think Stalin and Mao were card-carrying Republicans?
Re: (Score:1)
The 'authoritarian left' is an oxymoron. There is no such thing. Leftists are antiauthoritarian. Once you become an authoritarian you are no longer a 'leftist'. It is impossible. Leftists are anarchists. Authoritarianism, state and corporate (in reality a distinction without a difference), is extremely right wing, designed to acquire and conserve power. It can't be anything else.
Re: (Score:2)
Insane and historically ignorant.
On the ground, leftism concentrates power, which then corrupts, game over. Can't be fixed, stick a fork in it.
Re: (Score:1)
Sorry, you all have it backwards. You're trying to distinguish state from corporate (which uses (corrupts) the state to flex its power) authority, when there is no difference between them. All authority and the desire for it, no matter where it comes from, is a right wing phenomenon. Historically and presently leftists are anarchists. Any desire for authority means you're not a leftist.
Re: (Score:2)
The 'authoritarian left' is an oxymoron. There is no such thing. Leftists are antiauthoritarian. Once you become an authoritarian you are no longer a 'leftist'. It is impossible. Leftists are anarchists. Authoritarianism, state and corporate (in reality a distinction without a difference), is extremely right wing, designed to acquire and conserve power. It can't be anything else.
Bah. Have you forgotten about the revolution and the necessary "period of terror" to rob the establishment of their powers and means of production? A.k.a. proletarian dictatorship. This so-called interrim period tends to last and last and last, until the system collapses or morphs into a neo-fascist state like China.
The left is all about power and control. Read up, kiddo.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah yeah, we heard all about the CIA, etc back in '75. Nothing came of it then either. But that heart attack gun [firsttoknow.com] is pretty cool, doncha think?
As for the 'left' in the United States, there isn't one to speak of, certainly not in their government. And the voting records confirm that.
CIA Fronts (Score:3, Interesting)
"Siege Technologies, a cyber-security company based in New Hampshire, which was acquired on November 15, 2016, by Nehemiah Security, another US company, based in Tysons, Virginia, on the outskirts of Washington and near CIA's headquarters, in a zone peppered with various military and defense contractors."
Many of which are CIA front companies. Essentially the CIA contracts with companies it controls moving the money away from any elected meddling - aka oversight. The money is then used to fund "special projects" that don't need to be reported to anyone.
Re: (Score:1)
And many of these TLA front-companies turn a profit which goes straight into the TLA's off-record 'black fund' which has no controls or oversight. We're talking billions here. Whistleblowers and journalists who have tried to expose it have been killed.
Re: (Score:2)
But they don't have sovereign immunity do they?
Anybody who got hit by this toolkit now has a lawsuit against the company that developed it. Even if the code had escaped into the wild.
No doubt there is no money there to recover, but it can embarrass the fuck out of the CIA, so settlements are likely, provided the settlement remains lower than the total cost of wetwork (CIA would have to include a 'risk cost', related to how public the person/shyster was).
Re: (Score:2)
This is why I only run Multics.
Expect the foreign lawsuits to start soon (Score:1)
Expect non-US victims whose countries allow it to sue these companies and their officers in local courts.
Of course, there won't be any trial and they won't be able to collect any judgements, but the officers may find themselves unable to travel to those countries without risking being hit with a subpoena or possibly worse.
If "successful" in restricting travel, it may deter other US companies from cooperating with the CIA or buying companies that have cooperated with the CIA in the past.
Cool (Score:1, Insightful)
I'm an American, and I think this is cool. I'm GLAD our intelligence agencies have good tools available when they need them. There are a lot of assholes out there and, while I'm sure we fit that category sometimes, we're not the ones gang raping goats and training children to chop heads off infidels. So, if this helps us kill more assholes or save more innocent lives, more power to them.
Of course, this should all be done within the confines of US law. Once our agencies are unlawfully spying on their own
Journalistic integrity (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
With every new version of Windows, MS boasts (quite loudly) about how it's the most secure Windows ever... you're calling out the article author for citing that fact? Part of it is marketing to sell the upgrade, and part of it is necessary due to their lackluster security track record.
There are persistent rumors that the CIA pays MS to leave backdoors open and/or deliberately implement them, so I rather doubt that the agency had to actually find the exploit.
Security Company (Score:2)
The company is Siege Technologies, a cyber-security company
I think they've forfeited that title.
Government hires contractors to do work. (Score:1)
Story at 11.
Windows XP to Windows 10, (Score:2)
Time for BeOS and Windows 3.1 resurgence.