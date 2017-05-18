Apple Is Lobbying Against Your Right To Repair iPhones, New York State Records Confirm (vice.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Lobbying records in New York state show that Apple, Verizon, and the tech industry's largest trade organizations are opposing a bill that would make it easier for consumers and independent companies to repair your electronics. The bill, called the "Fair Repair Act," would require electronics companies to sell replacement parts and tools to the general public, would prohibit "software locks" that restrict repairs, and in many cases would require companies to make repair guides available to the public. Apple and other tech giants have been suspected of opposing the legislation in many of the 11 states where similar bills have been introduced, but New York's robust lobbying disclosure laws have made information about which companies are hiring lobbyists and what bills they're spending money on public record. According to New York State's Joint Commission on Public Ethics, Apple, Verizon, Toyota, the printer company Lexmark, heavy machinery company Caterpillar, phone insurance company Asurion, and medical device company Medtronic have spent money lobbying against the Fair Repair Act this year. The Consumer Technology Association, which represents thousands of electronics manufacturers, is also lobbying against the bill. The records show that companies and organizations lobbying against right to repair legislation spent $366,634 to retain lobbyists in the state between January and April of this year. Thus far, the Digital Right to Repair Coalition -- which is generally made up of independent repair shops with several employees -- is the only organization publicly lobbying for the legislation. It has spent $5,042 on the effort, according to the records.
My right to not buy iphones (Score:1)
I'm exercising my right to not buy iphones.
but apple is saying that.. (Score:2)
that you shouldn't be able to fix something you found either or something that was given to you.
they don't care if you don't buy a new iphone. they care that YOU DO NOT FIX your friends iphone so he has to buy a new one.
btw want to know what apple is going to do with next iphone? just epoxy the whole fucking thing and call it thermal management.
futility (Score:1)
What a shallow and attention-seeking headline. Ask yourself, how complex is the issue of making a manufacturer publish repair guides so that the public could repair an iPhone? Is it not conceivable that companies might object to some kinds of requirements a law might implement, that would be unworkable?
If a handset company were required to publish guides on how to fix the graphics coprocessor if it broke, would it be sufficient if the instructions
This is the most disingenuous post I have read on
/. for quite a while. And that's saying something.
Exactly what types of broken states of a phone are you requiring a company to publish guides to fix, and make parts available for? Do you even know how many different ways a modern phone can fail? And what level of fix are you requiring they make available, and for what level of user capability? It's going to be pretty much useless if grandpa can't manipulate the microtweezers to fix the parts of the rear-facing camera module, so what then?
The law would require the company to make the exact same guides that they give to their "authorized" repair centers available to the public. And no, grandpa is not going to repair anything himself, but he will have the option to take his malfunctioning gadget to an independent repair shop which will fix it for a fraction of the price, since that's what competition does.
But you already knew that, because it
"Apple kicks dogs and steals from your grandmother!"
You're trying to be sarcastic, but in spirit if not in fact, your statement is pretty much true and accurate.
Exactly what types of broken states of a phone are you requiring a company to publish guides to fix...
Let's see... broken screens, busted speakers and microphones, (yes, it happens, and it's happened to me), failed backlights, broken cases, damaged earphone jacks, (for the 'pre-bravery era iPhones), cracked solder connections, cranky power and volume buttons, and probably a few others I haven't thought of.
...and make parts available for?
For all of the above problems - and in addition, chips as well. You seem to think the expertise
This is not just about phones. It's also about laptops.
Here's a link to a Dell Latitude manual that explains how to replace parts:
http://downloads.dell.com/manu... [dell.com]
Please provide a similar link for a Macbook repair guide. Let's just say I'm not holding my breath.
Exactly what types of broken states of a phone are you requiring a company to publish guides to fix, and make parts available for?
This is horribly simple, such that any simpleton should be able to figure it out: any documentation they produce for in-house use should be provided to any customer, and all parts that they replace in-house should be available for sale to any parties at a reasonable price.
look all they want is schematics and lists of test points.
if you had been paying attention apple has now been actively working with their products against that.
the only one with diagnostics sw as well for example for modern apples is apple themselves AND APPLE DOESN'T FIX BOARDS so they don't really do anything with them. funny ?
Well DUH (Score:2)
Fact, figures and logic dont feed the re-election beast boy, she only eats greenbacks.
Stop dissing America, it has the best democracy money can buy.
Sounds like a job for crowdfunding! (Score:2)
Time to get the grassroots campaigns going. Repair Cafe fixers and clients, every member of every hackerspace, repair shops of all kinds, independent repair contractors, a large number of Slashdotters, and just average citizens who are tired of getting the shaft - all of them together could probably kick in enough money for some serious bribes. (Because let's face it - lobbying is essentially bribery). It might succeed in thwarting this loathsome, sleazy corporate assault on decency and fairness; but even i
I have to agree with that statement. Apple doesn't have to do shit for anyone. That said, Apple has no right preventing anyone from repairing a device or locking out spare parts from the general public.
I'll tell you where this will end up. Future phones will be epoxied together. A single problem with it? Yeah, throw it in the shredder, get another device, and re-download your cloud profile/data. You can't repair what they will make unrepairable. Not that I agree with it, just sayin.
Or it could turn out like the automotive industry, where manufacturers make a handsome profit on spare parts. You couldn't even replace 10% of the parts in a car for the cost of a new one.
The goold ol' days (Score:2)
The schematic for the TV set was inside the box. You pulled tubes and took them to the store to be tested. The companies made money hand over fist, and independent repair shops did OK too.
The companies that made those old TV sets *did* eventually go into decline, and in some cases Chapter 11. That had nothing to do with independent repair shops. It had everything to do with other countries making things more cheaply under an open trade policy, and other companies being more innovative.
So. Go ahead Appl