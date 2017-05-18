Net Neutrality Goes Down in Flames as FCC Votes To Kill Title II Rules (arstechnica.com) 11
As we feared yesterday, the rollback of net neutrality rules officially began today. The FCC voted along party lines today to formally consider Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to scrap the legal foundation for the rules and to ask the public for comments on the future of prohibitions on blocking, throttling and paid prioritization. ArsTechnica adds: The Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 today to start the process of eliminating net neutrality rules and the classification of home and mobile Internet service providers as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) proposes eliminating the Title II classification and seeks comment on what, if anything, should replace the current net neutrality rules. But Chairman Ajit Pai is making no promises about reinstating the two-year-old net neutrality rules that forbid ISPs from blocking or throttling lawful Internet content, or prioritizing content in exchange for payment. Pai's proposal argues that throttling websites and applications might somehow help Internet users.
Internet Treason. (Score:1)
The internet was NOT invented for ISP profitability. Fuck this treasonous noise.
Re: (Score:2)
The internet was NOT invented for ISP profitability. Fuck this treasonous noise.
Of course it wasn't. It was created orignally for use by the U.S. Military. Later, University campuses were linked into it. It wasn't until the 90's that the general public was given a way to access it.
One of my General Rules applies here: The surest way to ruin a good thing is to get too many PEOPLE involved in it.
All over except for the shouting (Score:2, Insightful)
Corruption has now consumed the USA (Score:2, Insightful)