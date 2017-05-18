Net Neutrality Goes Down in Flames as FCC Votes To Kill Title II Rules (arstechnica.com) 107
As we feared yesterday, the rollback of net neutrality rules officially began today. The FCC voted along party lines today to formally consider Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to scrap the legal foundation for the rules and to ask the public for comments on the future of prohibitions on blocking, throttling and paid prioritization. ArsTechnica adds: The Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 today to start the process of eliminating net neutrality rules and the classification of home and mobile Internet service providers as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) proposes eliminating the Title II classification and seeks comment on what, if anything, should replace the current net neutrality rules. But Chairman Ajit Pai is making no promises about reinstating the two-year-old net neutrality rules that forbid ISPs from blocking or throttling lawful Internet content, or prioritizing content in exchange for payment. Pai's proposal argues that throttling websites and applications might somehow help Internet users.
It's a sad day for America (Score:2, Interesting)
Internet Treason. (Score:5, Insightful)
The internet was NOT invented for ISP profitability. Fuck this treasonous noise.
Re: (Score:2)
The internet was NOT invented for ISP profitability. Fuck this treasonous noise.
Of course it wasn't. It was created orignally for use by the U.S. Military. Later, University campuses were linked into it. It wasn't until the 90's that the general public was given a way to access it.
One of my General Rules applies here: The surest way to ruin a good thing is to get too many PEOPLE involved in it.
Re: (Score:1)
That seems like a good rule, unless you count hookers as people.
Re: (Score:2)
The very first link was between 2 universities. They weren't second-string on the Internet. Or DARPANet, as it was called then.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In Trumpermica, extortion IS innovation.
Re:crimes against humanity... (Score:5, Insightful)
When civilization has reached the point where open access to information is a necessary component to personal liberty and critical decision making, the curtailing of neutral access in favor of preferential access based on monetary criteria is the first step toward societies in which people are starved and beaten. That you fail to appreciate this causal relationship only underscores the futility of your use of expletives.
Re:Because capitalism! (Score:4, Interesting)
One of the things I always told my kids growing up is that a piece of the truth is almost useless by itself; you need enough of the whole truth to understand what's going on.
The piece of truth you learn in capitalism Sunday school is that businesses try to maximize profits and that this forces them to innovate. This is true, but it misses the other part of the truth: businesses also try to minimize risk, and this cuts against the innovation impulse.
It's the force of competition that makes businesses take risks and thus innovate, and nowhere is the competition fiercer than in a commodity market. That's why businesses want to differentiate their products, and that's what net discrimination is all about. They want to make it impossible to compare different services by making it impossible or difficult to get content except through certain channels. Expect exclusive deals so you'll find yourself choosing between getting local baseball programming on one provider or the latest Star Trek series on another.
It's all about hanging onto customers, and there's two ways to do that: to make them happy, or make it painful to leave. Of the two, making it painful to leave is less risky.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure. Look at how Internet service worked on cell phone networks before Apple blew the old system up with the iPhone. Apple didn't do this out of idealism, but because it couldn't differentiate itself in an environment where the carriers controlled the user experience.
In fact in general look at how inferior US cell service is to the rest of the developed world. This was a result of a deliberate calculation by the Reagan administration that a more innovative network would result if carriers were free to ch
All over except for the shouting (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think this is entirely about money talking. Yes, the ISP lobbyist forces are powerful - but until recently they could only stall in court. What's changed is the political environment - a new ideology dominates now, one which holds that all forms of regulation are inherently bad and the free market is always a force for good.
Re:All over except for the shouting (Score:4, Insightful)
All forms of regulation are bad, if you're a billionaire looking to keep the spigot flowing. The second part of your statement is wrong, however. No one involved here wants a free market. Free markets allow competition. They want monopolies without government oversight. That's all.
Re: (Score:2)
..a new ideology dominates now..
For the moment, and that moment appears to be fading fast. At the current rate things are developing, Trump will be removed from the White House long before the next election. The only real downside to that is we'll be stuck with Pence for the duration (or not?), and in many ways that'll be far, far worse than Trump; someone like Pence is more likely to try to turn the U.S. into an ultra-conservative theocracy. Imagine a Christian version of Sharia Law, but with Puritans in charge.
Still, we could get l
Re: (Score:2)
Removing Trump won't remove the ideology.
Re: (Score:2)
> the Internet will likely become like a larger version of AOL
Slight correction. The AMERICAN Internet. The rest of the world will route around the damage. Hell, I'm willing to bet a lot of future Internet startups will be setting up shop outside of the US for fear the lack of neutrality in the US would impede their growth, especially in any services that might compete with something cable companies are doing.
Re: (Score:1)
The internet moved away from being like AOL before Net Neutrality. What makes you think anyone will go back to AOL style interne access now that NN is gone?
Re: (Score:2)
...On the other hand the Baby Boomer generation will probably love it; the Internet will likely become like a larger version of AOL.
Please don't generalize like that. I'm a Boomer, I HATE what's happened to the FCC, and I was sneering at AOL, (and using their CD's as coasters and Frisbees), when they were still new. And I know a lot of people my age with a similar outlook. Also, I'm sure there are lots of Xers and Millennials who are just fine with being spoon-fed what the corporations want them to eat. This isn't a generational issue.
Corruption has now consumed the USA (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
And, with Net Neutrality officially dead, they can steer you away from open websites where you might see free opinions, and towards their corporate gardens where there are no nasty alternate opinions.
If you want to do at least something to stop this, stop using Facebook, any of the Disney sites (ABC,ESPN,etc.) and any others that no doubt will gain from this.
NN would not really be an issue if Americans had meaningful access to more than one high speed internet service provider. We could "vote with our doll
Re: (Score:1)
Did this happen before NN?
Re: (Score:2)
Ignorant voters (Score:4, Insightful)
This is what we get America. Voting largely along party lines or for religious reasons! You thought Trump wait till you see what Betsy Devos, Jeff Sessions, Scot Pruitt are going to do. I am hoping here the states will do the right thing and add some laws against this but I am not sure how much authority they will have. Also, state legislators are probably cheaper to buy anyway!
Re: (Score:1)
Sadly, the opportunity to vote against the current cabal is being limited by them. In what will amount to a virtual return to the poll tax and literacy tests of old, the VP is heading a commission almost certain to find the non-existent voter fraud in order to justify extreme voter suppression (oops, I mean vetting) by requiring proof of citizenship for new voters, but nothing to assure that grandma is really the one filling out her mail in ballot, and certainly not scrubbing them from the voter lists.
Thei
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, current news has become so disheartening!
Re: (Score:2)
No this is the fault of having a 2 party system. You have to buy into the whole package, or the other whole package. There is no sane option.
Re: (Score:3)
While I am agree to your comment, I am still amazed by the extent of Republican corruption this year. And yes, the DNC had their share too but it pales compared to whats going on now with the power structure on Republican side with the Healthcare bill, the budget and scandals etc!
Re: (Score:2)
I know, right? After 8 years of so many here being just fine with someone ruling with a pen & a phone, I'm happy now that more and more people are suddenly worried about an all powerful central government.
Have you talked to your local rep about an Article V convention? If not, you should: http://www.conventionofstates.... [conventionofstates.com]
Given that elections have consequences, shouldn't we work to reduce the risk from either side having enough of a majority in DC to ram through what they want?
Expect More Ads, Fees (Score:2)
If sites like Pandora or Youtube need to pay premiums for adequate performance over your Comcast or Verizon or whatever line, expect them to make you watch more ads to make up for it.
The long-running excuse is that the "people" don't even know what net-neutrality is, much less what it's valuable. Now they'll learn... free stuff on the Internet will get scarce, or will be delivered at crap speeds while your provider pushes their own affiliated entertainment package (with a fee), the only content that's reli
Re: (Score:1)
If Comcast were to selectively throttle traffic from Youtube, Amazon, Pandora, etc., to their customers, there would be actual contractual issue that could be settled in court - either between the website and Comcast (if they buy transit from Comcast), OR ISP that the website buys transit from and Comcast.
Pair peering agreements tend to include requirements that the payee does not interfere with the traffic of the payor unless it exceeds the paid limits, is being used to facilitate crime, etc.
Same with sett
They voted for their Jobs (Score:2)
Hilary ignored the swing states at her peril. She only shifted left when it was clear Bernie would win if she didn't. She's was always a terrible
The life cycle of the Internet (Score:5, Insightful)
From a system designed to ensure information flows no matter what... to a system designed to ensure selected information flows at a rate determined by your wallet.
Another change to America that will squeeze the 99% for the enrichment of the 1%, sold with the lie that they're doing it for the exact opposite reason.
You know, I'm not big on class warfare but at some point you have to realize that your society is going to shit if its primary focus is to benefit a small subset of the population to the detriment of the majority.
route around it? (Score:2)
Could the big content providers (Netflix amazon spotify etc) band together to create a separate company that provides local VPN jumping on points right in front of the regional caches these providers all have? The isps could retaliate by throttling encrypted traffic but that will affect many businesses who will vote for isps with their wallets because they unlike us do have a choice.
Calling Chicken Little! (Score:2)
From a system designed to ensure information flows no matter what... to a system designed to ensure selected information flows at a rate determined by your wallet.
Right, because government regulation is always good?
Can any of the Chicken Littles provide any evidence of their fears actually coming true? I keep hearing about how ISPs will block access to sites, or slow your connection down, but can anyone show this actually happening?
If you want to fight something, fight the government supported cable monopoly.
Re: (Score:2)
An analysis of class warfare may find that it exists... that the upper classes are pushing on the lower ones, but using all the communication tools at their disposal to hide the fact that the battles exist, therefore making what actually is a counterpunch look like the initial punch. Witness the current fight over the ACA/AHCA. A billionaire pushing health care cost reform with the help of other millionaires to remove health care from some poor folks. Why? The rich f
Precedent is other (Score:2)
They may be able to, but the feds will likely be able to stick their hands in as well. For instance, you call your local neighbor on your phone, connecting only through local telephone exchanges, if there's a federal statute about what you're doing (say, selling pot), then (among other
Republicans, Ladies and Gentlemen! (Score:2)
Whelp, now there exists a new revenue stream - a stream of income that stock holders will DEMAND be exploited maximally.
That new income source: Asking for payments for premium treatment from uploaders.
I expect that this will get rather messy - as the financial motivations will likely upturn a lot of agreements between large networks, and the viability of many valued companies.
But, this IS what contributors paid for, so this is what they get, apparently.
Ryan Fenton
Alternative Headline: (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Two can play. (Score:2, Interesting)
Pay your ISP bill in increments of 0.01, preferably by paper cheque. Automation makes this easy. Offer to pay in 0.25 increments for a 'small fee', or randomize the increments. Insist on a paper bill showing all payments.
Include the following on your voicemail: "If this call drops or has lag, this is because ISP is possibly throttling packets. Please offer to pay ISP more money and hope for better service.
Throttle incoming connections from the ISPs ad servers. Setup a pi-hole for ads.
Re: (Score:3)
I think I'll have 45 seconds of ads for the voice number contact I give my ISP.
Great...(not) (Score:2)
The internet itself will now quickly become a monopoly, since AmaGooBookTubeSoft can pay enough money to silence everyone else by effectively just shouting far louder than they can even afford to.
Also any political or SJW groups can now totally block any/all alternatives to their myopic world views just by paying the ISPs.
No doubt MPAA/RIAA/Hollywood are already chomping at the bit to be able to block any/every site they feel like in another gross abuse of power.
Everyone panic! Except not (Score:5, Interesting)
You know, it's funny. 10 years ago I would be right there with you folks, panicking and hyperventilating ( well, drinking a beer and grousing anyway. We all cope in our ways, don't judge )..but if the years have taught me anything, it's to appreciate opportunity when it comes along.
Had I my own way, my and other's lives would be infinitely better with virtually no downside. However, the world doesn't work like that ( shocking, I know ). Once I stopped fighting it, I realized that despite it's broken nature, the world still manages to push forward to society's benefit ( though most refuse to acknowledge that ). Set backs are sometimes needed to make leaps forward, and sometimes "set backs" are only considered such because individuals lack the vision to find the opportunity.
So relax; breath. Trust in yourself and find the opportunities presented. You, and society, will be fine, I promise.
18 months ago (Score:2, Informative)
Obama's Net Neutrality is only 18 months old. Before that, was it so bad? During it, was it better?
Here's what I'm REALLY angry about - these goddamn local monopolies. Of I have choice of a shit sandwich (AT&T) or a dick up the ass (Comcast).
I am paying $49/month for 1.5Mbps DOWN and
.25Mbps up. Really AT&T? I could get better by signing up with Xfinity if and ONLY if I get one of their "packages". But Internet only? Nope, don't offer that in your area. (I didn't realize that they have to run a sepa
Re: (Score:2)
I'm less concerned about the decision than what it shows about the power of our voice as US citizens.
Then again we did elect most of those people.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't remember where I first heard this idea, but people panicking over things like this is closely related to their political ideology and worldview.
For Liberals and Progressives, they're always fighting to push forward, to progress. They view human existence as a series of events that push us ever forward as a global society to an eventual Utopia. Things were always worse in the past and will always be better in the future. Any impediment, disagreement or setback to their agenda is thus viewed as "t
This will fix itself (Score:2)
Gee, I wonder which route they'll take. Let the name and shame parade commence.
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to Cable TV (Score:1)
Internet is soon going to be like Cable TV you have to choose your internet package
Basic
Economy
Premium
We can get it back (Score:2)
This is terrible! (Score:1)
Life seriously sucked two years ago, and the Internet was nowhere near as free as it is today...