Justice Department Appoints Former FBI Director Robert Mueller As Special Counsel For Russia Investigation (thehill.com) 97

Posted by BeauHD from the get-the-ball-rolling dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russia's involvement in the U.S. election. Mueller, a former prosecutor who served a 12-year term at the helm of the bureau, has accepted the position, according to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. "In my capacity as acting attorney general I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for the matter," Rosenstein said in a statement. "My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command." UPDATE: President Trump has released a statement: "As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know -- there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."

  • Winning (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So

    Much

    Winning

  • Keep in mind (Score:4, Insightful)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @07:06PM (#54437655)
    We didn't know the extent of the Nixon atrocities until more than a year after the break in. It's quite likely lots of evidence exists, but is being used in an ongoing investigation and will not be disclosed publically anytime soon. If trump asked Comey to back of Flynn, and we know he admitted to firing Comey over Russia issues, that is likely enough on its own. Not to mention the overwhelming list that grows by the day. If we see Paul Ryan buckle, it's all over.
    • It's quite obvious there is more evidence than has been released to the general public.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        It seems most probably that most of the evidence won't be declassified this century. Some of it would probably be exculpatory to Trump. Whether any of it would be truly evidence to convict his is plausible, but not certain.

        The government is going to say "trust us on this one" and we won't be allowed to see the evidence.

  • A special Counsel is not the same as a special investigator. He does not have the power to investigate, just determine if there is evidence of wrong doing.

  • Trump is a stupid helpless infantile bastard. Stick a fork in him. He is DONE. What a goddam disappointment.

    • Even up until this afternoon I was certain the Republicans would wait until the fall or early next year, due to wanting to take the pulse of the voters, and in particular the base and any tight House races (there are only a handful of tight Senate races, or so I understand). But I think matters are quickly accelerating beyond any ability of the Republicans to control. While Trump's popularity with the base still seems fairly strong, he's shedding support elsewhere, and I suspect, unless things can quiet dow

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by peragrin ( 659227 )

        Have you been watching Fox News? They have been commiting slander, libel and other things against the dnc staffer yet haven't said a peep against the fact that trump is leaking secrets to Russia. Fox and republicans don't care that trump is commiting treason. They are such hypocrites that if Hillary did half of what trump has done they would be hanging her.

        But if one of their own does it ? It isn't a big deal. Republicans. Hypocrites to the core. Do as they say not as do.

  • I don't believe there is any "Deep State" but if there is any this is evidence that it is composed primarily of people who care more about the rule of law than partisan politics. I for one welcome our globalist overlords.
  • The existing FBI investigation will continue (just as it was going to anyway), and we'll have yet ANOTHER person echoing the multiple agency heads and senior legislators (from both parties) who have after months of investigations repeated that there is no evidence of any collusion.

    Mueller is tasked with looking into "Russian attempts to influence the election," a given - something they've always done, and continue to do in elections all around the world. That's not the same as the thing that political pa

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So you will ignore what the CIA says quite explicitly in their report:
      "Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election represent the most recent expression
      of Moscow’s longstanding desire to undermine the US-led liberal democratic order, but these
      activities demonstrated a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort
      compared to previous operations.
      We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US
      presidential el

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      multiple agency heads and senior legislators (from both parties) who have after months of investigations repeated that there is no evidence of any collusion.

      That's a lie.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re:Excellent. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @07:45PM (#54437931) Homepage Journal

      At least one significant member of Trump's administration had to resign almost as soon as he was appointed because he was found to be working with the Russians, and he's being investigated. I'm not sure where you're getting it from that anyone independent at all in a position to know has suggested there's no links between the Trump campaign and Russia - if that were known, there wouldn't have been multiple FBI investigations to begin with.

      And if there weren't multiple FBI investigations into Trump's team's connections with Russia, Comey would still have a job.

  • A pretty good choice (Score:5, Informative)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @07:28PM (#54437819) Journal

    He was chosen as G.W.B.'s attorney general on 09/04/2001, so he has a hot week in office before the WTC fell.

    Director Mueller, along with Deputy Attorney General James B. Comey, threatened to resign from office in March 2004 if the White House overruled a Department of Justice finding that domestic wiretapping without a court warrant was unconstitutional.

    Obama kept him on for two years after he was elected, and Comey was not only his assistant, but his successor.

  • That new US Prez sitcom is better than anything I've ever watched. At first I was skeptical because it looked like a cheap Spin City knockoff or a weak rehash of That's my Bush, and, well, basically it is, but they really manage to spice it up and get to new heights week after week.

    Though I have to admit, it slowly starts to get a wee bit unrealistic.

  • he's admitted in absolutely no uncertain terms that he interfered with Comey's investigation. That's obstruction of justice. Full Stop. Am I missing something where that's _not_ an impeachable offense? Whatever happened to the rule of law? Even Hilary got an investigation (that concluded with no charges being filed, I might add). What do you think would've happened if Obama fired Comey during that investigation? What possible reason could there be _not_ to impeach him? I'm waiting...

