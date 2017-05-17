Justice Department Appoints Former FBI Director Robert Mueller As Special Counsel For Russia Investigation (thehill.com) 117
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russia's involvement in the U.S. election. Mueller, a former prosecutor who served a 12-year term at the helm of the bureau, has accepted the position, according to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. "In my capacity as acting attorney general I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for the matter," Rosenstein said in a statement. "My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command." UPDATE: President Trump has released a statement: "As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know -- there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."
"...politically correct suppression of free speech..."
So, who's trying to kill net neutrality again?
Or some sort of couple hundred year old piece of paper standing in the way.
you are probally right about the conclusion of muleer's findings, but its so much fun for us to dish it right back yo you all after 8 years of non stop bashing and drama... problem is you elected a hot head who is already starting to cry like the bitch he is
I feel you are probably correct about the conclusion that he will reach. This doesn't mean I think that's what an impartial examination of the evidence would show, but rather that when someone appoints the guy who's going to prosecute him, you can be reasonably certain that he'll appoint someone who will exonerate him.
P.S. If much of the evidence that is needed shouldn't be classified either secret or higher, I'd be real surprised. So don't believe you're seeing the evidence...only a selected subset of i
Keep in mind (Score:3, Insightful)
It seems most probably that most of the evidence won't be declassified this century. Some of it would probably be exculpatory to Trump. Whether any of it would be truly evidence to convict his is plausible, but not certain.
The government is going to say "trust us on this one" and we won't be allowed to see the evidence.
Your first link says its a conspiracy theory.
Your second link says that no wrongdoing was found.
Your third link says that Holder didn't know about the operation, much less Obama.
The very headline of your fourth link states that the weapons airdrop to the Kurds accidentally hit the wrong place, and they had to destroy them to stop Daesh from getting them.
Do we even need to go on, with a person who thinks that Obama bears personal responsibility (or even deliberately ordered) an airdrop's landing in the wrong
A special Counsel is not the same as a special investigator. He does not have the power to investigate, just determine if there is evidence of wrong doing.
Re: Not an investigation (Score:5, Informative)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
Misinformed or minimizing the reality, yes.
From the article:
"Mueller’s authority under Rosenstein’s appointment is broad. Mueller is empowered to investigate “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump,” as well as “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.” He may also prosecute federal crimes uncovered in this investigation."
https://thinkprogress.org/two-. [thinkprogress.org]
Sash! Don't point that out, people will realise Trump is sabotaging the investigation into himself!
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Per Order No. 3915-2017 (pdf) [justice.gov], Mueller has been authorized to prosecute federal crimes, and given a fairly broad scope of investigation - any links between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and any matters arising from these investigations (such as obstruction of justice).
Forget power to investigate, this guy has powers to prosecute. He's going out loaded for bear.
Trump is a stupid helpless infantile bastard. Stick a fork in him. He is DONE. What a goddam disappointment.
Even up until this afternoon I was certain the Republicans would wait until the fall or early next year, due to wanting to take the pulse of the voters, and in particular the base and any tight House races (there are only a handful of tight Senate races, or so I understand). But I think matters are quickly accelerating beyond any ability of the Republicans to control. While Trump's popularity with the base still seems fairly strong, he's shedding support elsewhere, and I suspect, unless things can quiet dow
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Have you been watching Fox News? They have been commiting slander, libel and other things against the dnc staffer yet haven't said a peep against the fact that trump is leaking secrets to Russia. Fox and republicans don't care that trump is commiting treason. They are such hypocrites that if Hillary did half of what trump has done they would be hanging her.
But if one of their own does it ? It isn't a big deal. Republicans. Hypocrites to the core. Do as they say not as do.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you been watching Fox News? They have been committing slander, libel and other things against the DNC staffer
Ya, but they haven't groped him yet, so their lawyers said it's okay.
Really? Worse? Really? She'd have allowed the massive amounts of pollution that the Liar-in-Chief already has via executive orders? She would've embarrassed all of us with brains? You're out of your fucking mind or dumb as a brick if you really think this.
Are you comparing Clinton's intelligence to Trump's? Really?
Um. How?
Not that I like HRC that much, but I'd love to hear how you think she'd do worse than this current clusterfuck.
Re:No one has released any evidence... (Score:5, Insightful)
It took over a year for the Watergate investigation to (almost) reach the House Floor. It strikes me that your demand for immediate answers is more of you intentionally moving the goal post.
Waiting for evidence and being skeptical is intentionally moving the goal post?
Right... Meanwhile all journalistic integrity has gone out the window. Goldwater rule gone. Relying on unverifiable claims from anonymous sources too much. Too much personal opinion injected into news pieces. Narrative crafting is common.
Journalists understand you cannot interview someone you love or family members because your reporting would be biased nor honest because of your emotions. Someone you hate and have absolute conte
Re: (Score:3)
All right, dammit. LINUXGUIWAREZ. Go back to sleep.
Slashdot, news that matters for leftist echo chambers.
Re:All smoke and mirrors (Score:5, Insightful)
Whatever the Democrats may be screaming, it's irrelevant to this. The Republicans control Congress. It's in their hands, and thus far every attempt they've made to support Trump has been thrown back in their face by his inability to keep his mouth shut. For chrissakes, the man is such an arrogant blowhard he was showing off to the fucking Russians in the Oval Office with a Russian journalist in the room. Whether he let slip any classified data or not, the fact is not only has he once again, within the space of a few days, made himself look like a big mouthed ass, he's now pissing off Israel, which means Israel and other allies, not to mention the State Department itself, are going to start holding crucial intelligence closer to their chests lest the Braggart-in-chief decide to show off to any other foreign powers.
Don't you see that it is Trump himself that is going to be forcing Republican lawmakers' hands? The opposing minority party always makes frequent demands for removals and impeachments and judicial proceedings. Christ, that's been the way Washington has worked since the day after George Washington walked off into the sunset. The difference here is that this is a man who seems bound and determined to make his supporters and allies look like idiots, and seems to want to hand his opponents, both Democrat AND Republican (because he has no lack of critics in the GOP) all the ammunition they could ever need.
At this point you even have some Democratic strategists hoping he doesn't get impeached and removed, because the longer he's in the White House, the worse the Republicans look.
My prediction is that, while Trump remains popular amongst people who voted for him, he will be safe from impeachment. Impeachment would likely turn these voters against the Republicans.
But once his base starts to turn away from supporting him, then impeachment becomes likely as Trump will be a liability to the Republicans instead of an asset.
Yes. All is doom and gloom. Except nothing has changed. This has been Trump since he announced his candidacy. Every one knew he was a loud mouth blowhard. Why do you think the main stream Republicans hated him so much during the primaries and general election? He is still hated by a lot the GOP. #nevertrump.
If anything it gives those Republicans the ammunition they need in the midterms to convince their constituents that they don't like Trump and are trying to stop him when they can but they aren't as crazy
Tell your friends and family (Score:1)
it's meant that all our checks and balances have collapsed
No it doesn't. Just because "people that think like me" didn't win elections does not mean ALL checks and balances are gone. They are still being eroded away slowly with bipartisan support.
Did you say we lost ALL our checks and balances after 2008 when the Democrats controlled the Congress and Executive? No? Ok then, stop the hyperbole.
Re:All smoke and mirrors (Score:5, Informative)
That's a lie.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
And yet there keep being issues with Russia (Score:3, Interesting)
I would agree it was just Democrats shouting in the dark... if there didn't keep being problems. See here's the thing: The issue isn't with the e-mail leaks. That's not what is being talked about, it is if any of Trump's associates had illegal ties to the Russians and more importantly if Trump tried to cover it up.
Trump was told that Flynn was likely compromised and he shouldn't hire him. Had he not, well that story would end there. But he did hire him. He then pressured the FBI director to drop the investi
Mueller is tasked with looking into "Russian attempts to influence the election," a given - something they've always done, and continue to do in elections all around the world. That's not the same as the thing that political pa
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
So you will ignore what the CIA says quite explicitly in their report:
"Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election represent the most recent expression
of Moscow’s longstanding desire to undermine the US-led liberal democratic order, but these
activities demonstrated a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort
compared to previous operations.
We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US
presidential el
That's a lie.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re:Excellent. (Score:5, Insightful)
At least one significant member of Trump's administration had to resign almost as soon as he was appointed because he was found to be working with the Russians, and he's being investigated. I'm not sure where you're getting it from that anyone independent at all in a position to know has suggested there's no links between the Trump campaign and Russia - if that were known, there wouldn't have been multiple FBI investigations to begin with.
And if there weren't multiple FBI investigations into Trump's team's connections with Russia, Comey would still have a job.
Point of fact, I still don't know what's so terrible about what the Russians supposedly did..
Attempting to interfere with a US election, according to both the CIA and the FBI. Not only that, what's now being investigated are evidences of collusion with the Trump campaignâ - ostensibly, to hurt HRC.
I don't even live in the US and I knew that much for a while now.
So..."shoot the messenger" then.
Was the data released incorrect? Was it relevant? Then I don't give two shits who released it, I'm just happy they did. Hell, I wouldn't have even cared if Clinton won as long as the people voting for her knew what kind of scum they were voting for.
Was the data released incorrect? Was it relevant?
It largely wasn't relevant...
Lots of the internal emails where people calling other people stupid or using in-elegant wording...
Besides most people don't know anything more than "emails and leaked" and assume that there must have been something... When it in fact there wasn't much.
Timing and smear, was effective, whether it was the deciding factor is hard to tell. But for foreign agents to secretly interfere with an election is not cool.
If a foreign state have information that they need to share with
If a foreign state have information that they need to share with the American electorate, they should do so publicly.
Which they did.
I'm gratified you see my point.
Not only that, what's now being investigated are evidences of collusion with the Trump campaignâ - ostensibly, to hurt HRC.
Other than the part where every investigating entity has said there actually IS NO EVIDENCE of collusion. I know, you know that, but it's more fun to continue the lie because that suits your politics better. But you're right, the willingness of people like you, and many people in the media, to repeat the lie you're telling is indeed a sign of problems in the country. Because the only reason you're doing it is to deflect from the reality of why the Democrats lost nearly a thousand legislative seats, most of
He was chosen as G.W.B.'s attorney general on 09/04/2001, so he has a hot week in office before the WTC fell.
Director Mueller, along with Deputy Attorney General James B. Comey, threatened to resign from office in March 2004 if the White House overruled a Department of Justice finding that domestic wiretapping without a court warrant was unconstitutional.
Obama kept him on for two years after he was elected, and Comey was not only his assistant, but his successor.
That new US Prez sitcom is better than anything I've ever watched. At first I was skeptical because it looked like a cheap Spin City knockoff or a weak rehash of That's my Bush, and, well, basically it is, but they really manage to spice it up and get to new heights week after week.
Though I have to admit, it slowly starts to get a wee bit unrealistic.
Liberals, be careful what you wish for. Mike Pence is everything that Trump is not: bright, articulate, a polished politician who will not have to hold a well-thumbed copy of Presidenting For Dummies in one hand while tweeting with the other. And also an evangelical Christian who is pro-life and hates every letter in your gender preference string.