typodupeerror
Government United States Security Politics

Justice Department Appoints Former FBI Director Robert Mueller As Special Counsel For Russia Investigation

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russia's involvement in the U.S. election. Mueller, a former prosecutor who served a 12-year term at the helm of the bureau, has accepted the position, according to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. "In my capacity as acting attorney general I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for the matter," Rosenstein said in a statement. "My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command." UPDATE: President Trump has released a statement: "As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know -- there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."

  • Winning (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So

    Much

    Winning

    • Not going to forget about Seth Rich (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Winning

      And this is not going to make anybody forget about Seth Rich, murdered by the DNC for releasing the Podesta emails to Wiki leaks.

      Notice leftists, democrats will kill their own to cover up their crimes. Don't put yourself in a position to become a target.

  • Keep in mind (Score:3, Insightful)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @07:06PM (#54437655)
    We didn't know the extent of the Nixon atrocities until more than a year after the break in. It's quite likely lots of evidence exists, but is being used in an ongoing investigation and will not be disclosed publically anytime soon. If trump asked Comey to back of Flynn, and we know he admitted to firing Comey over Russia issues, that is likely enough on its own. Not to mention the overwhelming list that grows by the day. If we see Paul Ryan buckle, it's all over.

  • A special Counsel is not the same as a special investigator. He does not have the power to investigate, just determine if there is evidence of wrong doing.

  • Trump is a stupid helpless infantile bastard. Stick a fork in him. He is DONE. What a goddam disappointment.

    • Even up until this afternoon I was certain the Republicans would wait until the fall or early next year, due to wanting to take the pulse of the voters, and in particular the base and any tight House races (there are only a handful of tight Senate races, or so I understand). But I think matters are quickly accelerating beyond any ability of the Republicans to control. While Trump's popularity with the base still seems fairly strong, he's shedding support elsewhere, and I suspect, unless things can quiet dow

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by peragrin ( 659227 )

        Have you been watching Fox News? They have been commiting slander, libel and other things against the dnc staffer yet haven't said a peep against the fact that trump is leaking secrets to Russia. Fox and republicans don't care that trump is commiting treason. They are such hypocrites that if Hillary did half of what trump has done they would be hanging her.

        But if one of their own does it ? It isn't a big deal. Republicans. Hypocrites to the core. Do as they say not as do.

  • I don't believe there is any "Deep State" but if there is any this is evidence that it is composed primarily of people who care more about the rule of law than partisan politics. I for one welcome our globalist overlords.
  • The Democrats have been screaming "Russians!" since the election, even though there's no evidence that Russia had any influence in the way it turned out.

    I believe part of the reason they keep blaming the Russians is because they fear we'll find out who actually had Seth Rich murdered. Julian Assange himself said the Russians didn't give him the emails, and Wikileaks has offered a $20K reward to solve the case.

    Trump is a blowhard who is full of himself, but he's no evil politician making nefarious plans to t

    • Re:All smoke and mirrors (Score:5, Insightful)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @07:25PM (#54437799) Journal

      Whatever the Democrats may be screaming, it's irrelevant to this. The Republicans control Congress. It's in their hands, and thus far every attempt they've made to support Trump has been thrown back in their face by his inability to keep his mouth shut. For chrissakes, the man is such an arrogant blowhard he was showing off to the fucking Russians in the Oval Office with a Russian journalist in the room. Whether he let slip any classified data or not, the fact is not only has he once again, within the space of a few days, made himself look like a big mouthed ass, he's now pissing off Israel, which means Israel and other allies, not to mention the State Department itself, are going to start holding crucial intelligence closer to their chests lest the Braggart-in-chief decide to show off to any other foreign powers.

      Don't you see that it is Trump himself that is going to be forcing Republican lawmakers' hands? The opposing minority party always makes frequent demands for removals and impeachments and judicial proceedings. Christ, that's been the way Washington has worked since the day after George Washington walked off into the sunset. The difference here is that this is a man who seems bound and determined to make his supporters and allies look like idiots, and seems to want to hand his opponents, both Democrat AND Republican (because he has no lack of critics in the GOP) all the ammunition they could ever need.

      At this point you even have some Democratic strategists hoping he doesn't get impeached and removed, because the longer he's in the White House, the worse the Republicans look.

      • My prediction is that, while Trump remains popular amongst people who voted for him, he will be safe from impeachment. Impeachment would likely turn these voters against the Republicans.

        But once his base starts to turn away from supporting him, then impeachment becomes likely as Trump will be a liability to the Republicans instead of an asset.

    • Re:All smoke and mirrors (Score:4, Informative)

      by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @07:36PM (#54437865)
      even though there's no evidence that Russia had any influence in the way it turned out.

      That's a lie.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • I would agree it was just Democrats shouting in the dark... if there didn't keep being problems. See here's the thing: The issue isn't with the e-mail leaks. That's not what is being talked about, it is if any of Trump's associates had illegal ties to the Russians and more importantly if Trump tried to cover it up.

      Trump was told that Flynn was likely compromised and he shouldn't hire him. Had he not, well that story would end there. But he did hire him. He then pressured the FBI director to drop the investi

  • Excellent. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 )
    The existing FBI investigation will continue (just as it was going to anyway), and we'll have yet ANOTHER person echoing the multiple agency heads and senior legislators (from both parties) who have after months of investigations repeated that there is no evidence of any collusion.

    Mueller is tasked with looking into "Russian attempts to influence the election," a given - something they've always done, and continue to do in elections all around the world. That's not the same as the thing that political pa

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So you will ignore what the CIA says quite explicitly in their report:
      "Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election represent the most recent expression
      of Moscow’s longstanding desire to undermine the US-led liberal democratic order, but these
      activities demonstrated a significant escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort
      compared to previous operations.
      We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US
      presidential el

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      multiple agency heads and senior legislators (from both parties) who have after months of investigations repeated that there is no evidence of any collusion.

      That's a lie.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re:Excellent. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @07:45PM (#54437931) Homepage Journal

      At least one significant member of Trump's administration had to resign almost as soon as he was appointed because he was found to be working with the Russians, and he's being investigated. I'm not sure where you're getting it from that anyone independent at all in a position to know has suggested there's no links between the Trump campaign and Russia - if that were known, there wouldn't have been multiple FBI investigations to begin with.

      And if there weren't multiple FBI investigations into Trump's team's connections with Russia, Comey would still have a job.

  • A pretty good choice (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @07:28PM (#54437819) Journal

    He was chosen as G.W.B.'s attorney general on 09/04/2001, so he has a hot week in office before the WTC fell.

    Director Mueller, along with Deputy Attorney General James B. Comey, threatened to resign from office in March 2004 if the White House overruled a Department of Justice finding that domestic wiretapping without a court warrant was unconstitutional.

    Obama kept him on for two years after he was elected, and Comey was not only his assistant, but his successor.

