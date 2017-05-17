Popular Torrent Site ExtraTorrent Permanently Shuts Down (torrentfreak.com) 26
ExtraTorrent, the world's second largest torrent index, on Wednesday said it is permanently shutting its doors. The site, which launched in 2006, had steadily climbed the ranks in the piracy world to become the second most popular torrent site, observing millions of daily views. TorrentFreak adds: "ExtraTorrent with all mirrors goes offline.. We permanently erase all data. Stay away from fake ExtraTorrent websites and clones. Thx to all ET supporters and torrent community. ET was a place to beâ¦." TorrentFreak reached out to ExtraTorrent operator SaM who confirmed that this is indeed the end of the road for the site. "It's time we say goodbye," he said, without providing more details. [...] ExtraTorrent is the latest in a series of BitTorrent giants to fall in recent months. Previously, sites including KickassTorrents, Torrentz.eu, TorrentHound and What.cd went offline.
Nyaa.se was shut down voluntarily as well at the beginning of the month, but a group from the fandom and people close to the old site started a replacement that will eventually be just like the old site for all intents and purposes.
How am I going to download all that open-source software, that I used to download with BitTorrent?
i depend on bittorrent for my Ubuntu iso'
As do I, but I'm not going to go to a pirate tracker to find it. I'd rather be sure to get a magnet/.torrent from Ubuntu and know that it's not tampered with.
Just like always [slackware.com]. You gotta problem?
Any abuse of copyright law can be fixed by amending the law, and the government elected afterwards has not done so.
That's not a leftist ideology, that's a corporate ideology.
We pirates must unite (Score:2)
Also we need to stop using the word 'pirate' i think we lost the intellectual debate the moment we adopted the term. Its 'file sharing". I bet you if i asked ten random people on the street if they think piracy is wrong, most would say yes. But if i asked 10 random people if 'file sharing' was wrong and should be illegal, they would say 'No! you should be able to share files"
File sharing is fine. Piracy denotes *illegal* file sharing. That's what torrent sites are for. If you ask people if they thought "illegally sharing files" was wrong, then they would mostly not say "no!"
Distributed index (Score:3)
Why aren't there any distributed indexes? Seems silly to have an entire distributed distribution system without a matching index.
Ah if only I had mod points! +1
This is something I ask every single time this comes up. Why are the indexes not distributed the same way the torrent itself is? This seriously cannot be that hard to solve.
