European Privacy Regulators Take Coordinated Action Against Facebook

An anonymous reader writes: European privacy regulators from as number of countries has made a coordinated action against Facebook for violating data protection laws. The French CNIL has sanctioned Facebook with a 150,000 EUR fine, and the regulator from Netherlands is considering a similar action. Regulators are concerned with new privacy policies of Facebook, lack of transparency, cookie handling and tracking Facebook users on third-party sites -- all without user knowledge or control. Such coordinated move is unprecedented in the history of European data protection regulators.
Yeah, I'm concerned with all of those things pertaining to Facebook, too. But I'm way more concerned about Google doing precisely the same things, since they do so much more of them.
To me, this is a lot like publishers that demand Google pay to index them, and when Google says, OK, it's opt in, you see publishers fall on their swards when their traffic dies. If Facebook pulled out og the EU for even a week, public outcry would be enormouse. Seriously, anyone who doesn't understand what's going on with Facebook and FREE consumer accounts is a moron.
This case is about Facebook tracking people who don't have a FB account. Since these people don't have a FB account they did not agree to anything. And Facebook had been told a year ago to stop this and they didn't.
Do these facts (that you would have known about if you read articles about this before you commented here) affect you statement in any way? Or are you one of those people that complain about anything just for the kicks?
If Facebook pulled out of the EU for a week, we'd have a paradise on Earth.
People would talk to each other. Folks would have something to do besides click Likes. Cancer would suddenly be cured.
God bless you.
94% of the worlds population lives outside the USA
80% of the worlds GDP is outside the USA.
The USA has far more to loose than the rest of the world. Most of the big players earn MORE outside the USA than they do inside, if they were forced to choose they would choose the world over the USA. The US is a saturated market with little growth potential, the growth potential in the rest of the world is HUGE.
Start pissing off the world and over 2/3 of the US economy