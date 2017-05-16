UploadVR Had a 'Kink Room,' Pressured Female Employees To 'Microdose,' Alleges Lawsuit (gizmodo.com) 39
The virtual-reality company UploadVR is being sued by the company's former Director of Digital and Social Media for rampant sexual harassment. According to Gizmodo, "the lawsuit alleges that the company's employees and founders created a hostile work environment in which sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation occurred on a regular basis." From the report: In the suit documents, the former Director of Digital and Social Media for UploadVR claims that the office environment was a "boy's club" that employees expressly referred to as a "boy's club." From the suit: "Specifically, the male employees of UploadVR, including Mason and Freeman, would discuss their sexual exploits in graphic detail at the workplace in front of Plaintiff and other female employees. For instance, UploadVR employee [name redacted]'s sex life was a frequent topic of conversation. The other male employees would talk about how he 'refuses to wear a condom' and 'has had sex with over 1000 people.'" The documents also claim that employees were engaged in Silicon Valley's hot new trend of "microdosing" and "using Marijuana in the office." When female employees didn't want to participate, they would be ostracized by the male employees and excluded from important meetings and lunches.
Is it taking small doses of acid? I mean, it takes so VERY little LSD to send you tripping, exactly how much and how are they keeping "micro" so that it doesn't blow you away for a day (if in fact this is what they're doing...).
This is what you get for hiring a bunch of phricks.
News flash: most men and most women are exactly like this.
Don't believe me about women? You don't think that when they get together that they discuss their own sexual exploits, menstruation, or whatever other topic they care to discuss?
The reason this is happening is because those who pretend to be our betters and deign to tell us what is acceptable behavior have systematically gone about destroying societal norms for the last few generations. There was a time when a group of men would have the common sen
Seriously simplify your life (Score:1, Troll)
Don't hire women. Problems solved, and you cut 90% of your HR dept.
Don't hire women. Problems solved, and you cut 90% of your HR dept.
Actually, you can cut your HR budget by 100% with that kind of blatent discrimination, because your company won't have any capital after the lawsuits conclude.
Oh wait, I forgot. This is Trump's Amerika. You're female
... you don't have any rights.
Phrasing is the key (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm sorry, but the subject can easily be rephrased as:
"People were talking about their sex lifes and smoking drugs. They laughed at some workers who did not participate, and some of them were women."
This would be much more neutral. But then again, I suspect that the conversavtist-feminist alliance is not interested in that, but only in presenting sex/drugs/anything-remotely-adventerous as evil. It will start with the workplace, but one day they will also try to prevent this kind of talk in close social circles. To some extent, we already see the beginnings of that.
I left a place years ago because the guys were really creepy like that, and I'm a dude. At another place we had to ask the new parents to tone down the discussion of their children's potty training.
The company employees made sure it was a gender specific problem. They specifically referred to their office as a "boy's club". And then there is shit like this:
The founders and other employees are accused of speaking "sexually" about female employees right to their face, and one employee would, allegedly, talk about having "a boner" and going to the bathroom to "rub one out" in order to maintain focus. The suit clarifies that to mean "he was going to the restroom to masturbate."
and
A section describing how women were expected to do "womanly tasks" describes an environment that was cartoonishly sexist. Female employees were expected to clean up after events and parties, while men were not. The defendants allegedly told the plaintiff that women should be âoemommiesâ and help the men with whatever they needed.
From the sound of it they are royally fucked, because there are emails about STD test results and looking for docile women on their far eastern busine
Re:Phrasing is the key (Score:5, Insightful)
And excluding workers from important meetings who didn't participate in the drugs is not merely laughing at them. It's actively preventing them from performing their job. And one of them was terminated for complaining about it. You obviously think it's okay to terminate people for complaining about behaviour then.
This can only ever be neutral if you straight up ignore the actual details.
Except that your phrasing doesn't have the same meaning at all.
"When female employees didn't want to participate, they would be ostracized by the male employees and excluded from important meetings and lunches" is not the same as "They laughed at some workers who did not participate, and some of them were women".
It's not even remotely close, check your logic.
You're so biased against anything that is gender related that you refuse to see when there is a problem. Maybe that will change when you'll get harasse
I was sexually assaulted as a 10 year old. When saying it to feminists they will repeatedly say "you are a man, it does not count". But thanks for wishing me another assault, it sure as hell shows how behind your "feminist" facade you are just another person wishing for someone to be assaulted. I guess that because I'm a man it makes it ok.
Re: (Score:3)
The VCs were too busy microdosing.
"Microdosing is for pussies," said John McAfee as he prepared to hit the pipe.
(Hint: not serious. But he probably would feel something like this.)
Definitions matter (Score:2)
"The other male employees would talk about how he 'refuses to wear a condom' and 'has had sex with over 1000 people.'"
If you have sex with more than 1000 partners, are they really all *people* to you?
I RTFAd (Score:2)
Still don't know what 'microdosing' is.
Generally seems to be a thing for morons with money to burn.
Toilet (Score:2)