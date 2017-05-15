Disney Chief Bob Iger Says Hackers Claim To Have Stolen Upcoming Movie (hollywoodreporter.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Hollywood Reporter: Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed Monday that hackers claiming to have access to a Disney movie threatened to release it unless the studio paid a ransom. Iger didn't disclose the name of the film, but said Disney is refusing to pay. The studio is working with federal investigators. Iger's comments came during a town hall meeting with ABC employees in New York City, according to multiple sources. The Disney chief said the hackers demanded that a huge sum be paid in Bitcoin. They said they would release five minutes of the film at first, and then in 20-minute chunks until their financial demands are met. While movie piracy has long been a scourge, ransoms appear to be a new twist. UPDATE: According to Deadline, the movie in question appears to be the upcoming film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Disney appears to be working with the FBI and will not pay the ransom.
that title (Score:2)
Could the title be interpreted as a threat to the hackers? I wonder if it was recently changed.
Piracy? (Score:3)
POTC are much the same, anyway (Score:2)
File that under... what? (Score:2)
So it's a movie about pirates that's been "pirated" and a ransom has been asked but won't be paid because hopefully the "heroes" will save the day. I don't know if I should file that under irony, inception, recursive and/or funny.
Word Is (Score:2)
That Jack Sparrow has been dispatched and will resolve the issue after a brief, but tumultuous, fight ensues.
They should threaten to send it to movie critics (Score:2)
"Give us the moneys or we show the movie critics how awful it is!" warned the pirates.
In other news, this is the lamest publicity stunt ever.
Make a movie about pirates and it gets pirated? (Score:2)
Who would have ever thought?