Disney Chief Bob Iger Says Hackers Claim To Have Stolen Upcoming Movie (hollywoodreporter.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Hollywood Reporter: Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed Monday that hackers claiming to have access to a Disney movie threatened to release it unless the studio paid a ransom. Iger didn't disclose the name of the film, but said Disney is refusing to pay. The studio is working with federal investigators. Iger's comments came during a town hall meeting with ABC employees in New York City, according to multiple sources. The Disney chief said the hackers demanded that a huge sum be paid in Bitcoin. They said they would release five minutes of the film at first, and then in 20-minute chunks until their financial demands are met. While movie piracy has long been a scourge, ransoms appear to be a new twist. UPDATE: According to Deadline, the movie in question appears to be the upcoming film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Disney appears to be working with the FBI and will not pay the ransom.
that title (Score:2)
Could the title be interpreted as a threat to the hackers? I wonder if it was recently changed.
Piracy? (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
'Meaning "one who takes another's work without permission" first recorded 1701....sense of "unlicensed radio broadcaster" is from 1913.'
So it's meant copyright violation for 300+ years, but don't let the truth get in the way of a good pedantic argument over a commonly-understood word.
Re: (Score:2)
That does not follow. The 1701 example says work, not idea or design. Using work as a noun to represent the physical fruits of labor goes back to the 13th century.
We'll see if piracy affects sales (Score:1)
If you can pirate a big name franchise before it hits theaters, but we still see huge ticket sales, then we can finally agree that piracy has no real impact on film profits.
Re: (Score:2)
I seem to remember this happening with "The Wolverine" many years ago. It still made $$. I'm sure it's universal panning has something to do with the early leak.
POTC are much the same, anyway (Score:2)
File that under... what? (Score:4, Funny)
So it's a movie about pirates that's been "pirated" and a ransom has been asked but won't be paid because hopefully the "heroes" will save the day. I don't know if I should file that under irony, inception, recursive and/or funny.
Word Is (Score:2)
That Jack Sparrow has been dispatched and will resolve the issue after a brief, but tumultuous, fight ensues.
They should threaten to send it to movie critics (Score:3)
"Give us the moneys or we show the movie critics how awful it is!" warned the pirates.
In other news, this is the lamest publicity stunt ever.
Re: (Score:2)
In other news, this is the lamest publicity stunt ever.
I think the "oh my god, we had to make Clooney's / Routh's costumes twice as roomy in front as Kilmer's / Reeve's" beats that by a country mile
Make a movie about pirates and it gets pirated? (Score:2)
Who would have ever thought?
Coming to (Score:3)
Your favorite thepiratebay domain.
so, quit outsourcing, esp. your security. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Turns out that "saving" money on IT security can become pretty expensive.
Re: so, quit outsourcing, esp. your security. (Score:2)
not the first time. (Score:2)
Awwww (Score:3)
Did shipping jobs overseas backfire?
Here's the tiniest violin, made in the USA, playing just for you.
ok so... (Score:3)
Disney has done some bad things recently (cough-H1B-cough) but I'm kinda glad they refused to pay. And I have a stronger urge to see this film in the theater, regardless of whether the criminals release it or not.