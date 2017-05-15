'Don't Tell People To Turn Off Windows Update, Just Don't' (troyhunt.com) 9
Security researchers Troy Hunt, writing on his blog: Often, the updates these products deliver patch some pretty nasty security flaws. If you had any version of Windows since Vista running the default Windows Update, you would have had the critical Microsoft Security Bulletin known as "MS17-010" pushed down to your PC and automatically installed. Without doing a thing, when WannaCry came along almost 2 months later, the machine was protected because the exploit it targeted had already been patched. It's because of this essential protection provided by automatic updates that those advocating for disabling the process are being labelled the IT equivalents of anti-vaxxers and whilst I don't fully agree with real world analogies like this, you can certainly see where they're coming from. As with vaccinations, patches protect the host from nasty things that the vast majority of people simply don't understand. This is how consumer software these days should be: self-updating with zero input required from the user. As soon as they're required to do something, it'll be neglected which is why Windows Update is so critical.
Excluding the unfortunate exceptions (Score:1)
Unless you have a production environment with a software product that breaks with Windows update turned on. In which case you have to take additional security and maintenance measures and have a team that is tasked with (and funded properly) to do testing and updates on a regular basis.
Generally Sound Advice (Score:2)
This is generally sound advice, although some IT shops prefer to manage the process to ensure that either (a) a particular update doesn't break some proprietary code, or (b) because of regulatory reasons particular machines may not be permitted to have the software changed without some sort of documentation being generated.
Microsoft's fault (Score:2)
If they hadn't done shit such as the forced Win10 update, or forced GWA, or done a lot of other crap that broke peoples systems (in the name of marketing), then maybe people wouldn't have said, "Turn it off".
Windows Users... (Score:2)
Why would anyone *disable* automatic updates on Windows? With it being widely known as such an insecure OS, that just seems insane. I've never heard anyone give such advice, but if they did, they surely deserve a smack on the head.