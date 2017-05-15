UK Group Fights Arrest Over Refusing To Surrender Passwords At The Border (theguardian.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes The Guardian: The human rights group Cage is preparing to mount a legal challenge to UK anti-terrorism legislation over a refusal to hand over mobile and laptop passwords to border control officials at air terminals, ports and international rail stations... The move comes after its international director, Muhammad Rabbani, a UK citizen, was arrested at Heathrow airport in November for refusing to hand over passwords. Rabbani, 35, has been detained at least 20 times over the past decade when entering the UK, under schedule 7 of terrorism legislation that provides broad search powers, but this was the first time he had been arrested... On previous occasions, when asked for his passwords, he said he had refused and eventually his devices were returned to him and he was allowed to go. But there was a new twist this time: when he refused to reveal his passwords, he was arrested under schedule 7 provisions of the terrorism act and held overnight at Heathrow Polar Park police station before being released on bail. He expects to be charged on Wednesday.
Rabbani "argues that the real objective...is not stopping terrorists entering the UK, but as a tool to build up a huge data bank on thousands of UK citizens." And his position drew support from Jim Killock, executive director of the UK-based Open Rights Group. "Investigations should take place when there is actual suspicion, and the police should be able to justify their actions on that basis, rather than using wide-ranging powers designed for border searches."
Yeah, that's how we catch the terrorists, keep detaining the same guy 20 times.
Insufficient information.
Being a Muslim should not make a difference but on the other hand the UK has been harboring a number of very radical imams whose ties to extremists do need to be monitored.
In our defence, we did manage to imprison Anjem Choudary. [wikipedia.org] (He's a slimy ISIS supporter who always tried to stay just within the law. He screwed up. I find this awfully satisfying.)
Only Shia Muslims (a minority of Muslims worldwide; most are Sunni, although a few countries like Iraq are mostly Shia) care what Imams have to say. They're like Catholic Bishops in that few non-Catholics give much weight to what they say, but are different in that anyone can declare themselves an Imam with no centralized authority/hierarchy. The ISIS (supposed) caliphate probably could effectively be that central authority... but its leader is Sunni so they wouldn't endorse Imams anyhow. Given ISIS' wholes
There are no English surnames beginning with Q, so perhaps you'd like to be detained multiple times because you have a name different to others. It's not profiling, we're just being careful.
You do know that almost a quarter of the world's population is Muslim, don't you? It is the second largest religion and the fastest growing. There are many denominations.
Only a tiny portion of that would be considered radical fundamentalists. Otherwise there would be a constant war between countries with different religions, which there aren't - there are isolated incidents now and then.
The most well-known incidents in recent years have been caused by people living in the West who were driven more by dissat
You are such a coward. Did they fix the troubles by naively imprisoning all Christians out of fear, or did the authorities look a bit deeper and actually figure out what was happening?
This type of policy won't do anything to impede terrorists. At best you'll get the low-hanging fruit of a few guilty-minded people looking for an excuse to be stopped, but I have a feeling that rarely happens. The dumbest terrorists will simply wipe anything incriminating off their phone before traveling (or not keep anything incriminating on their phone in the first place), or keep everything locked behind an app that customs is unlikely to ask for the password to. Smarter terrorists will stash a SIM on them, or carry no phone and buy a burner when they reach their destination, or have a phone shipped to them. The smartest terrorists will use no phones at all, and then SIGINT is of no help; you need old-fashioned boots on the ground to catch those.
I'm skeptical that searching these people's phones (who already seem to be on some kind of list) is an attempt to create a 'huge data bank on thousands of UK citizens.' First, a database with info on thousands of people isn't 'huge', this isn't 1980 anymore. Second, the UK govt. presumably ALREADY has data on these thousands of people... leading to them being put on the 'search their phone' list. I find it more likely that one of the main purposes is 'intimidation', sending a message of 'we have our all-seeing eye on you', along with a not-so-subtle message of "you're not welcome here." It seems the UK is giving in to Islamophobia recently, I hear.
I mean, he shares his name with one of the main leaders of the Taliban movement. What else should he expect, even if the Afghan Rabbani has been dead for 16 years, it's still best to make sure.
In reality, the reason is probably because he was the managing director of CAGE [wikipedia.org], which ostensibly is a civil rights organisation, but has been accused of being apologists for terrorism. Which ever is true, it's not going to be popular with the UK security services.