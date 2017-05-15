UK Group Fights Arrest Over Refusing To Surrender Passwords At The Border (theguardian.com) 111
An anonymous reader quotes The Guardian: The human rights group Cage is preparing to mount a legal challenge to UK anti-terrorism legislation over a refusal to hand over mobile and laptop passwords to border control officials at air terminals, ports and international rail stations... The move comes after its international director, Muhammad Rabbani, a UK citizen, was arrested at Heathrow airport in November for refusing to hand over passwords. Rabbani, 35, has been detained at least 20 times over the past decade when entering the UK, under schedule 7 of terrorism legislation that provides broad search powers, but this was the first time he had been arrested... On previous occasions, when asked for his passwords, he said he had refused and eventually his devices were returned to him and he was allowed to go. But there was a new twist this time: when he refused to reveal his passwords, he was arrested under schedule 7 provisions of the terrorism act and held overnight at Heathrow Polar Park police station before being released on bail. He expects to be charged on Wednesday.
Rabbani "argues that the real objective...is not stopping terrorists entering the UK, but as a tool to build up a huge data bank on thousands of UK citizens." And his position drew support from Jim Killock, executive director of the UK-based Open Rights Group. "Investigations should take place when there is actual suspicion, and the police should be able to justify their actions on that basis, rather than using wide-ranging powers designed for border searches."
This type of policy won't do anything to impede terrorists. At best you'll get the low-hanging fruit of a few guilty-minded people looking for an excuse to be stopped, but I have a feeling that rarely happens. The dumbest terrorists will simply wipe anything incriminating off their phone before traveling (or not keep anything incriminating on their phone in the first place), or keep everything locked behind an app that customs is unlikely to ask for the password to. Smarter terrorists will stash a SIM on them, or carry no phone and buy a burner when they reach their destination, or have a phone shipped to them. The smartest terrorists will use no phones at all, and then SIGINT is of no help; you need old-fashioned boots on the ground to catch those.
I'm skeptical that searching these people's phones (who already seem to be on some kind of list) is an attempt to create a 'huge data bank on thousands of UK citizens.' First, a database with info on thousands of people isn't 'huge', this isn't 1980 anymore. Second, the UK govt. presumably ALREADY has data on these thousands of people... leading to them being put on the 'search their phone' list. I find it more likely that one of the main purposes is 'intimidation', sending a message of 'we have our all-seeing eye on you', along with a not-so-subtle message of "you're not welcome here." It seems the UK is giving in to Islamophobia recently, I hear.
It's hardly random, to catch some sort of low hanging fruit.
"Rabbani, who studied economics at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, joined Cage five years ago as managing director. In August last year, he became international director, a role that includes helping investigations of torture victims."
If you keep arresting an anti-torture charity managing director and keep demanding his passwords, obviously you want information related to his work. This hardly looks random or even
"anti-torture charity"
Yes, that's a very brave face to put on the organisation that has supported and defended convicted terrorists:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/10981050/The-evidence-shows-that-Cage-is-a-pro-terrorist-group.html
https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=/amp/www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/terror-apologists-group-cage-likely-to-lose-support-of-amnesty-international-10079914.html%253Famp&ved=0ahUKEwjxtYWgwPHTAhVnIsAKHQsFB-AQFgheMAg&usg=AFQjC
Hey, give him credit, he managed to find sources aside of Breitbart.
Ad hominem much? I guess that means you can't rebut the actual claim.
In case you've missed, one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
In which universe? Not in this one, buddy. Those are just nice words for the masses.
When doing illegal shit online always use protection. Remember, its important turn off the protection and portray yourself as an outstanding citizen when you aren't communicating with other terrorists.
Re:Useless Policy (Score:4, Insightful)
In Belgium the idiots that bombed in Brussels used burner phones and burner sims. It used to be easy to just buy a pre-paid sim and start using it. That is now not possible anymore. As you already had to have an ID (Dates back till at least 50 years) demanding an ID is not that much of an issue as these IDs are with chip (and open source software is available to read them)
The idiots in Brussels had many burner phones and sims around They did 1 call and threw them away. At 20EUR a piece, not that expensive.
Nor sure if this is a European thing that people need to register their ID with a pre-paid phone
Also as you pointed it is trivial to go around it if you are a bad person with bad intentions. On a PC you can easily just add a second user. Or if you do not care them looking at it, disable the password till you are through control and enable it again later. Have your secret stuff encrypted online or if you really need it, have an encrypted zipfile online and download it at wherever you are. It is like throwing a gun over the metal detector. The alarm won't go off.
So why are they doing this? The same the Mericans are doing it, because they are afraid to say that doing it sounds as if they don't care. It is pure security theater.
I agree with you but the policy does have at least one good use - it keeps me from considering the UK for my vacation plans!
How are collected passwords stored/secured? (Score:1)
Privacy issues aside, I object to this whole idea for the simple reason that governments governments have proven themselves rather inept at safeguarding even some of their most valuable information. Some of the CIA and NSA's "crown jewels" are currently freely available on the internet (and gave rise to the Wana ransomware). The TSA in the US has a track record of being a bunch of bumbling fuck-ups with a bad IT security track record. Placing account info for millions of private citizens into the hands o
Here's the real issue (Score:4, Insightful)
It's his own fault... (Score:1)
I mean, he shares his name with one of the main leaders of the Taliban movement. What else should he expect, even if the Afghan Rabbani has been dead for 16 years, it's still best to make sure.
In reality, the reason is probably because he was the managing director of CAGE [wikipedia.org], which ostensibly is a civil rights organisation, but has been accused of being apologists for terrorism. Which ever is true, it's not going to be popular with the UK security services.
As if he chose his own name?
And even if he did, how is it his fault when he could do nothing to prevent a terrorist from using HIS name?
Why should I change? He's the one who sucks!
I hope you're not referring to "Muhammad"? That's an insanely popular name in Muslim communities around the globe, the #1 most common first name on the planet iirc? Basically a religious variation on racial profiling, where you can't identify by skin color so you're going to go by name instead.
But putting that aside... this travel ban thing has gotten soooo silly. I live in a somewhat racially polarized city (black vs white)
I mean, he shares his name with one of the main leaders of the Taliban movement. What else should he expect, even if the Afghan Rabbani has been dead for 16 years, it's still best to make sure.
In reality, the reason is probably because he was the managing director of CAGE [wikipedia.org], which ostensibly is a civil rights organisation, but has been accused of being apologists for terrorism. Which ever is true, it's not going to be popular with the UK security services.
Say an organisation (e.g. Amnesty International) works on behalf of a prisoner who is being tortured. Does it really matter whether he is an innocent not-even-political prisoner or a convicted hardline terrorist?
Reminds me of Roger Taylor's 'The Unblinking Eye' (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Randomly selected people (Score:1)
People that think such requests for device passwords only is applied to muslims are wrong. It is completely randomly selection.
(what they make you believe of course)
As an Irish citizen, he can freely move into another EU country with saner laws.
Which European country has saner laws?
Concerning religion? Probably all with the noteworthy exception of the Vatican.
Vatican, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Malta, Poland, Hungary. The nordic countries aren't particularly secular either.
Thank God I had an Irish grandfather.
This allows me an Irish passport.
This means I can continue it live and work in the EU - and so not be forced back into the UK to live under this Government of whom I so profoundly disapprove.
It wasn't that long ago that the Irish were to social bogeyman and having an Irish accent or even ginger hair was enough to get you fucked. Same with the Russians. Now it's the Muslim's turn. Before too long there will be a new bogeyman and the Muslims will probably be right alongside everyone else jumping on whoever the poor group happens to be this time.
When asked to provide the password. Change the password first and give them this new password. When you get the device back, change the password.
Of course it makes sense to change the passwords once you get your device back, but why change it before handing over?
When asked to provide the password. Change the password first and give them this new password. When you get the device back, change the password.
Of course it makes sense to change the passwords once you get your device back, but why change it before handing over?
I guess so you don't have to give up your oh so memorable and clever password you use for everything? Or you want to make it 'fuckyoufed' as some kind of protest that's going to get you fucked even more?
Cage Group (Score:2)
"What's a databank?" (Score:2)
How else do you get bits across a border? (Score:3)
If I wanted to smuffle 16GB of data into the UK, I'd buy one of the many VPN providers that offer services in just about every country in the world, then upload it anonymously and encrypted from a cybercafe computer to some local service (e.g. a local Google or whatever equivalent), via that encrypted channel.
And then only providing the password to decrypt it when I actually got to the other end myself.
- I'm carrying nothing, no data, no electronics.
- There's no record linking me to that file.
- Anyone who r
Not surprising (Score:2)
As the mega-rich and powerful gather more wealth and power, by exploiting the common people, they are also significantly increasing the surveillance of the same common people.
They know that when you concentrate too much power at the top, uprisings will start from the bottom. So they're increasing surveillance, in the hopes of being able to curb these uprisings before they happen, by strategic arrests and by exploiting sensitive information about key persons associated with civil unrest.
Re:His name gives it away (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah, that's how we catch the terrorists, keep detaining the same guy 20 times.
Re:His name gives it away (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:His name gives it away (Score:4, Funny)
Reminds me of CIA agent Colonel Flagg in M*A*S*H: "We'll make sure you remain loyal to the country that's going to hound your every step!"
make a terrorist out of the disgruntled guy, right?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Insufficient information.
Being a Muslim should not make a difference but on the other hand the UK has been harboring a number of very radical imams whose ties to extremists do need to be monitored.
Re:His name gives it away (Score:4, Interesting)
In our defence, we did manage to imprison Anjem Choudary. [wikipedia.org] (He's a slimy ISIS supporter who always tried to stay just within the law. He screwed up. I find this awfully satisfying.)
Re:His name gives it away (Score:4, Interesting)
Only Shia Muslims (a minority of Muslims worldwide; most are Sunni, although a few countries like Iraq are mostly Shia) care what Imams have to say. They're like Catholic Bishops in that few non-Catholics give much weight to what they say, but are different in that anyone can declare themselves an Imam with no centralized authority/hierarchy. The ISIS (supposed) caliphate probably could effectively be that central authority... but its leader is Sunni so they wouldn't endorse Imams anyhow. Given ISIS' wholesale excommunication and slaughter of Muslims who don't follow their rules, they'd probably put the Imams' heads on pikes instead.
Re: His name gives it away (Score:2, Informative)
"Anyone can declare themselves an Imam"
1. Imam (leader) in Shi'a Islam refers to one of 12 people born over 1000 years ago. Most certainly no one can declare themselves an imam.
2. The "Imams" you refer to are either Sunni or Wahabbi not Shi'a.
3. 100% of "Muslim" terrorists are Wahabbi. The leader (Imam) of Daesh (ISIS) for example.
Whoops, mea culpa. Guess I got mixed up somewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Most certainly it's possible. Just watch:
I declare myself an Imam.
See? It's easy!
Wait, there's someone at my door, brb...
"Anyone can declare themselves an Imam"
1. Imam (leader) in Shi'a Islam refers to one of 12 people born over 1000 years ago. Most certainly no one can declare themselves an imam.
2. The "Imams" you refer to are either Sunni or Wahabbi not Shi'a.
3. 100% of "Muslim" terrorists are Wahabbi. The leader (Imam) of Daesh (ISIS) for example.
Plus the Shia (at least in the modern world) have always seemed to me as tending to be more organised and have something that a christian would recognise as a form of centralised hierarchical clergy. It's the Sunni world where you have a bewildering flora of sometimes weird sects and any crackpot with a Quaran and a digital camera (or occasionally, a bunch of thugs) seems to be able to put on black robes, declare himself 'Caliph' and stands a real chance of being taken seriously. If I had to draw a comparis
In response to your sig: "Democracy is a sheep and two wolves deciding what to have for lunch. Freedom is a well armed sheep contesting the issue"
If the two wolves eat the sheep, what are they going to eat next? They're going to starve because all they know is how to take from others, and the others no longer have anything to give. This is why it takes a large population of prey to support a small number of apex predators, or else the predators starve to death. Note that the prey outnumber the predators by
Re: His name gives it away (Score:4, Informative)
Wrong. Right-wing white supremecists commit most acts of terrorism.
https://medium.com/p/trump-false-claim-foreign-born-domestic-attacks-54e99b0e11b6
Don't let the door hit you in the arse on your way out.
Like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson??
Re: His name gives it away (Score:2)
And you didn't read the article's source. The numbers they compared came from two unrelated studies that did not use the same methodology. Neither one actually cited terror attacks by right-wingers, only "attacks".
If you look at actually comparable numbers, you find that jihadist attacks accounted for 26 of 65 fatalities -- before the San Bernardino and Orlando attacks. Oops, maybe Trump was right if you look at the number of times someone (excerpting the attacker) got killed.
What percentage of that group are terrorists? How many leading zeroes?
Re:His name gives it away (Score:5, Insightful)
You do know that almost a quarter of the world's population is Muslim, don't you? It is the second largest religion and the fastest growing. There are many denominations.
Only a tiny portion of that would be considered radical fundamentalists. Otherwise there would be a constant war between countries with different religions, which there aren't - there are isolated incidents now and then.
The most well-known incidents in recent years have been caused by people living in the West who were driven more by dissatisfaction of their position in society and how they had been singled out as Muslims than by any religious fervour.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Which portion belongs to a religion by their own free will and not forced into it when they were kids?
Which portion of the world population is not a victim of forced religion by their own parents or other childhood authorities?
If it was forced on you, it is not your religion. You are a victim and your belonging to the religion is the result of brainwashing.
It does not matter if most of the world does it. It does not matter if it has been done for thousands of years. It is wrong and forced religions nor thei
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
You do know that almost a quarter of the world's population is Muslim, don't you? It is the second largest religion and the fastest growing. There are many denominations.
Only a tiny portion of that would be considered radical fundamentalists. Otherwise there would be a constant war between countries with different religions, which there aren't - there are isolated incidents now and then.
What fucking planet do you live on?
Mankind has been warmongering over differences in belief systems for thousands of years. Religion is the deadliest concept humans have ever created. Fighting has never stopped, and will never stop.
Re:His name gives it away (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The primordial interest of the United States over which for a century we have fought wars--the first, second world war--, has been the relationship between Germany and Russia because united they are the only force that could threaten us, and to make sure that that doesn't happen.
-- G. Friedman, at The Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Feb 4, 2015.
(Makes one wonder what that mess in the Ukraine is about, no?)
Re: (Score:2)
Mankind has been warmongering over differences in belief systems for thousands of years
Can you give us an example? And I really mean “differences in belief systems”. As in “We will raise an army to beat up those people because they believe the wrong things”. The closest thing I am aware of is the crusades, but even there the motive seemed more related to security than theological differences.
Re: (Score:2)
Mankind has been warmongering over differences in belief systems for thousands of years
Can you give us an example? And I really mean “differences in belief systems”. As in “We will raise an army to beat up those people because they believe the wrong things”. The closest thing I am aware of is the crusades, but even there the motive seemed more related to security than theological differences.
Did the holocaust pass you by? No, the war wasn't just about that specific issue but it was a part of it. Don't look too hard now. Most don't openly state that but it's a reason none the less. Here's one active now for you, only one of many though. ISIS stopped by to stay hi too. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Did the holocaust pass you by?
Nope, but that was not even a civil war. It could possibly count if conversion to Christianity would have helped. It couldn't.
LRA and ISIS are much better examples, but those are modern groups, not a 1000 year running theme.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Read the fucking bible
You mean Kama Sutra? But seriously, this discussion has gone off topic. The point the AC made was:
Religion is the deadliest concept humans have ever created
This claim is either misguided or entirely true, depending on what speculations you are ready to believe. I am ready do entertain the possibility that religion is indeed responsible for the holocaust, red terror etc, if I believe that religion is the reason we can cooperate as a community thus build civilizations. And to commit wide scale atrocities you really need civilization.
However, if we only look at cause
Have you slept during the history lessons at school?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Shall I go on?
Hitler was a Catholic, Stalin was a Georgian Orthodox seminarist going to become a priest before he changed his mind.
Checkmate my arse.
Mankind has been warmongering over differences in belief systems for thousands of years.
The people who pull the strings and initiate the fighting don't give fuck about religion. They just (ab)use it to manipulate their people into agreeing with wars for geopolitical purposes and for financial gain of the elite (= people pulling the strings).
Sorry, but no. The most prolific reason for bashing each other's skull in was the question who has the cooler imaginary friend.
Re: (Score:2)
You are such a coward. Did they fix the troubles by naively imprisoning all Christians out of fear, or did the authorities look a bit deeper and actually figure out what was happening?
Re:His name gives it away (Score:5, Insightful)
He's a muslim, I'd rather they are careful now rather than sorry later.
OK - can we all assume that if, one day, you were traveling to somewhere, where they felt they had reasons to suspect Christians, it would be OK to demand all your passwords, strip search you and worse, and arrest you, because "Your name is obviously Christian". There are after all Chistian terrorists, operating in the US, for example, attacking abortion clinics, am I right? Guilt on suspicion was a guiding principle once - after all, if the Spanish Inquisition, annointed by God's infallible representative, were to suspect you, how could you not be guilty? You are treading a dangerous path here, and you never know if you would end up on the wrong side of that particular legal practise.
Summery:
...
First they came for the Muslims
Summery:
First they came for the Muslims
...
Sounds more wintery to me.
The country demanding such is well document and publicised. If I don't wish to suffer these trials and tribulations, nothing is requiring me to go to that country. That is a far cry from soldiers breaking into my home and killing me for my religion.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
There are no English surnames beginning with Q,..
There are: Surnames beginning with Q [behindthename.com]