Cellphones Government United Kingdom Encryption Privacy Security

UK Group Fights Arrest Over Refusing To Surrender Passwords At The Border

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader quotes The Guardian: The human rights group Cage is preparing to mount a legal challenge to UK anti-terrorism legislation over a refusal to hand over mobile and laptop passwords to border control officials at air terminals, ports and international rail stations... The move comes after its international director, Muhammad Rabbani, a UK citizen, was arrested at Heathrow airport in November for refusing to hand over passwords. Rabbani, 35, has been detained at least 20 times over the past decade when entering the UK, under schedule 7 of terrorism legislation that provides broad search powers, but this was the first time he had been arrested... On previous occasions, when asked for his passwords, he said he had refused and eventually his devices were returned to him and he was allowed to go. But there was a new twist this time: when he refused to reveal his passwords, he was arrested under schedule 7 provisions of the terrorism act and held overnight at Heathrow Polar Park police station before being released on bail. He expects to be charged on Wednesday.
Rabbani "argues that the real objective...is not stopping terrorists entering the UK, but as a tool to build up a huge data bank on thousands of UK citizens." And his position drew support from Jim Killock, executive director of the UK-based Open Rights Group. "Investigations should take place when there is actual suspicion, and the police should be able to justify their actions on that basis, rather than using wide-ranging powers designed for border searches."

UK Group Fights Arrest Over Refusing To Surrender Passwords At The Border

  • Useless Policy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @04:01AM (#54417059)

    This type of policy won't do anything to impede terrorists. At best you'll get the low-hanging fruit of a few guilty-minded people looking for an excuse to be stopped, but I have a feeling that rarely happens. The dumbest terrorists will simply wipe anything incriminating off their phone before traveling (or not keep anything incriminating on their phone in the first place), or keep everything locked behind an app that customs is unlikely to ask for the password to. Smarter terrorists will stash a SIM on them, or carry no phone and buy a burner when they reach their destination, or have a phone shipped to them. The smartest terrorists will use no phones at all, and then SIGINT is of no help; you need old-fashioned boots on the ground to catch those.

    I'm skeptical that searching these people's phones (who already seem to be on some kind of list) is an attempt to create a 'huge data bank on thousands of UK citizens.' First, a database with info on thousands of people isn't 'huge', this isn't 1980 anymore. Second, the UK govt. presumably ALREADY has data on these thousands of people... leading to them being put on the 'search their phone' list. I find it more likely that one of the main purposes is 'intimidation', sending a message of 'we have our all-seeing eye on you', along with a not-so-subtle message of "you're not welcome here." It seems the UK is giving in to Islamophobia recently, I hear.

    • He's managing director of anti-torture charity (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's hardly random, to catch some sort of low hanging fruit.

      "Rabbani, who studied economics at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, joined Cage five years ago as managing director. In August last year, he became international director, a role that includes helping investigations of torture victims."

      If you keep arresting an anti-torture charity managing director and keep demanding his passwords, obviously you want information related to his work. This hardly looks random or even

      • "anti-torture charity"

        Yes, that's a very brave face to put on the organisation that has supported and defended convicted terrorists:

        http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/10981050/The-evidence-shows-that-Cage-is-a-pro-terrorist-group.html

        https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=/amp/www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/terror-apologists-group-cage-likely-to-lose-support-of-amnesty-international-10079914.html%253Famp&ved=0ahUKEwjxtYWgwPHTAhVnIsAKHQsFB-AQFgheMAg&usg=AFQjC

    • Re:Useless Policy (Score:4, Insightful)

      by houghi ( 78078 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @05:42AM (#54417317)

      In Belgium the idiots that bombed in Brussels used burner phones and burner sims. It used to be easy to just buy a pre-paid sim and start using it. That is now not possible anymore. As you already had to have an ID (Dates back till at least 50 years) demanding an ID is not that much of an issue as these IDs are with chip (and open source software is available to read them)

      The idiots in Brussels had many burner phones and sims around They did 1 call and threw them away. At 20EUR a piece, not that expensive.

      Nor sure if this is a European thing that people need to register their ID with a pre-paid phone

      Also as you pointed it is trivial to go around it if you are a bad person with bad intentions. On a PC you can easily just add a second user. Or if you do not care them looking at it, disable the password till you are through control and enable it again later. Have your secret stuff encrypted online or if you really need it, have an encrypted zipfile online and download it at wherever you are. It is like throwing a gun over the metal detector. The alarm won't go off.

      So why are they doing this? The same the Mericans are doing it, because they are afraid to say that doing it sounds as if they don't care. It is pure security theater.

    • I agree with you but the policy does have at least one good use - it keeps me from considering the UK for my vacation plans!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Fudoka ( 1831404 )
      The aim isn't to stop terrorists, that's just the excuse. The aim is to get as much control over the UK population as possible just in case they start actually thinking for themselves and start ignoring the Daily Fail, Express, Sun, Torygraph etc. right-wing, establishment, pro-oligarch propaganda.

  • Privacy issues aside, I object to this whole idea for the simple reason that governments governments have proven themselves rather inept at safeguarding even some of their most valuable information. Some of the CIA and NSA's "crown jewels" are currently freely available on the internet (and gave rise to the Wana ransomware). The TSA in the US has a track record of being a bunch of bumbling fuck-ups with a bad IT security track record. Placing account info for millions of private citizens into the hands o

  • Here's the real issue (Score:4, Insightful)

    by XB-70 ( 812342 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @04:17AM (#54417105)
    The point between when you leave one country and enter another is a very scary legal limbo. The issue is not what you are mandated to provide, the issue is that there is no recourse to reasonable justice should you disagree with border officials.

  • I mean, he shares his name with one of the main leaders of the Taliban movement. What else should he expect, even if the Afghan Rabbani has been dead for 16 years, it's still best to make sure.

    In reality, the reason is probably because he was the managing director of CAGE [wikipedia.org], which ostensibly is a civil rights organisation, but has been accused of being apologists for terrorism. Which ever is true, it's not going to be popular with the UK security services.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by v1 ( 525388 )

      I mean, he shares his name with one of the main leaders of the Taliban movement.

      I hope you're not referring to "Muhammad"? That's an insanely popular name in Muslim communities around the globe, the #1 most common first name on the planet iirc? Basically a religious variation on racial profiling, where you can't identify by skin color so you're going to go by name instead.

      But putting that aside... this travel ban thing has gotten soooo silly. I live in a somewhat racially polarized city (black vs white)

    • I mean, he shares his name with one of the main leaders of the Taliban movement. What else should he expect, even if the Afghan Rabbani has been dead for 16 years, it's still best to make sure.

      In reality, the reason is probably because he was the managing director of CAGE [wikipedia.org], which ostensibly is a civil rights organisation, but has been accused of being apologists for terrorism. Which ever is true, it's not going to be popular with the UK security services.

      Say an organisation (e.g. Amnesty International) works on behalf of a prisoner who is being tortured. Does it really matter whether he is an innocent not-even-political prisoner or a convicted hardline terrorist?

  • Randomly selected people (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    People that think such requests for device passwords only is applied to muslims are wrong. It is completely randomly selection.

    (what they make you believe of course)

  • Have you read about this Cage group? There seem to be many shadows around them http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk] For Cage is no collection of isolated loonies. As The Telegraph will describe here, it is part of a closely connected network of extremists relentlessly — and successfully — lying to young British Muslims that they are hated and persecuted by their fellow citizens in order to make them into supporters of terror. Cage has an active outreach programme in mosques, universities and comm
  • ANYTHING owned by "Facefarm" and the billion fellow idiots with a biometric riddled account would like to know. The AI they're developing keeps asking about it. It's like when kindergarteners go to the police station as a "field trip" that ends with "fun" fingerprinting, except for adults. Because you know, Facebook and other social media make forfeiting privacy "fun." But, as long as common strangers don't have access, I guess that makes it ok. Nope, that's nothing more than a peekaboo game as far as anyon

  • How else do you get bits across a border? (Score:3)

    by nut ( 19435 ) on Monday May 15, 2017 @07:06AM (#54417547) Homepage
    If I wanted to smuggle 16GB of data into the UK the easiest way I could imagine would be to copy it on to my phone and fly it there on the a plane.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      If I wanted to smuffle 16GB of data into the UK, I'd buy one of the many VPN providers that offer services in just about every country in the world, then upload it anonymously and encrypted from a cybercafe computer to some local service (e.g. a local Google or whatever equivalent), via that encrypted channel.

      And then only providing the password to decrypt it when I actually got to the other end myself.

      - I'm carrying nothing, no data, no electronics.
      - There's no record linking me to that file.
      - Anyone who r

  • As the mega-rich and powerful gather more wealth and power, by exploiting the common people, they are also significantly increasing the surveillance of the same common people.

    They know that when you concentrate too much power at the top, uprisings will start from the bottom. So they're increasing surveillance, in the hopes of being able to curb these uprisings before they happen, by strategic arrests and by exploiting sensitive information about key persons associated with civil unrest.

