Microsoft Blasts Spy Agencies For Leaked Exploits Used By WanaDecrypt0r (engadget.com) 10
An anonymous reader shares Engadget's report about Microsoft's response to the massive WanaDecrypt0r ransomware attack: Company president Brad Smith has posted a response to the attack that roasts the NSA, CIA and other intelligence agencies for hogging security vulnerabilities instead of disclosing them to be fixed. There's an "emerging pattern" of these stockpiles leaking out, he says, and they cause "widespread damage" when that happens. He goes so far as to liken it to a physical weapons leak -- it's as if the US military had "some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen"... Microsoft had already floated the concept of a "Digital Geneva Convention" that required governments to report security holes, but the idea has gained a new sense of urgency in light of the recent ransomware chaos... While Microsoft makes its own efforts by rushing out patches and sharing concerns with other companies, it also chastises customers who could have closed the WannaCry hole two months earlier but didn't.
BrianFagioli shared a BetaNews article arguing Microsoft "should absolutely not shoulder any of the responsibility. After all, the vulnerability that led to the disaster was patched back in March." But troublemaker_23 notes that ITwire still faults Microsoft for not planning ahead, since in February 150 million people were still using Windows XP.
BrianFagioli shared a BetaNews article arguing Microsoft "should absolutely not shoulder any of the responsibility. After all, the vulnerability that led to the disaster was patched back in March." But troublemaker_23 notes that ITwire still faults Microsoft for not planning ahead, since in February 150 million people were still using Windows XP.
Enforcement is the problem (Score:3)
The Blame Game (Score:2)
I suppose it's easier to blame the NSA then to blame your own company for writing shitty software.
That being said, n theory the NSA should be working for the best interests of the American public, and by not disclosing software vulnerabilities it is clear that they are not. It's a shame the biggest threat to our own cybersecurity is the US government. We are spending a lot of money and not getting a fair value for the money spent. I don't claim to understand why.
Why? (Score:2)
I don't see it.
MS tried everything short or threats to get people to upgrade to a secure Win10 version to no avail.
This will bring millions of new licenses for MS.
Microsoft is 100% right on this one (Score:2)
The fault here lies in our countries TLA's deciding it was better to leave 100% of the country at risk hoping they would be able to exploit a hole before someone else could exploit that same hole against us.
Fuck
They need backdoors too? (Score:2)
They want backdoors and keys into the things that they swear they will keep safe. Instead of affecting unpatched computers, a leak will affect every computer. But they pinky promise that there will be no leaks and they promise to feel bad if there is one even though it's probably somebody else's fault.