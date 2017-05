Microsoft Blasts Spy Agencies For Leaked Exploits Used By WanaDecrypt0r

An anonymous reader shares Engadget's report about Microsoft's response to the massive WanaDecrypt0r ransomware attack: BrianFagioli shared a BetaNews article arguing Microsoft " should absolutely not shoulder any of the responsibility . After all, the vulnerability that led to the disaster was patched back in March." But troublemaker_23 notes that ITwire still faults Microsoft for not planning ahead, since in February 150 million people were still using Windows XP