EFF Warns Most Of Intel's Chipsets Contain 'A Security Hazard' (eff.org) 28
The EFF is issuing a warning about the "tiny homunculus computer" in most of Intel's chipsets -- the largely-undocumented "Management Engine" which houses more than just the AMT module. An anonymous reader quotes their report: While AMT can be disabled, there is presently no way to disable or limit the Management Engine in general. Intel urgently needs to provide one....vulnerabilities in any of the other modules could be as bad, if not worse, for security. Some of the other modules include hardware-based authentication code and a system for location tracking and remote wiping of laptops for anti-theft purposes... It should be up to hardware owners to decide if this code will be installed in their computers or not. Perhaps most alarmingly, there is also reportedly a DRM module that is actively working against the user's interests, and should never be installed in a Management Engine by default...
While Intel may put a lot of effort into hunting for security bugs, vulnerabilities will inevitably exist, and having them lurking in a highly privileged, low-level component with no OS visibility or reliable logging is a nightmare for defensive cybersecurity. The design choice of putting a secretive, unmodifiable management chip in every computer was terrible, and leaving their customers exposed to these risks without an opt-out is an act of extreme irresponsibility... EFF believes that Intel needs to provide a minimum level of transparency and user control of the Management Engines inside our computers, in order to prevent this cybersecurity disaster from recurring. Unless that happens, we are concerned that it may not be appropriate to use Intel CPUs in many kinds of critical infrastructure systems.
TLDR: "We have reason to fear that the undocumented master controller inside our Intel chips could continue to be a source of serious vulnerabilities in personal computers, servers, and critical cybersecurity and physical infrastructure."
Are AMD chips scrutinized as well? (Score:1)
I've read about security issues with Intel chips. Makes me think I should go with AMD. But then I wonder, since AMD has a smaller market share, maybe they just aren't scrutinized as much.
Does anybody really know how 'safe' AMD chips are'? This is not a rhetorical question, and I'm not advocating or editorializing, just wondering.
If you don't want a backdoor in your processor, you'll need to use an ancient processor.
But fortuitiously, for the 95% of us who aren't ardent gamers, aren't bitcoin miners, and aren't wrangling huge data bases, ancient processors should be more than adequate. A 386SX16 might be a bit lightweight for playing cat videos. But a 15 year old VIA C5 will do a surprising amount of the things people actually want to do about as well as more modern CPUs.
Feature that screams NSA tampering.. (Score:2)
".. presently no way to disable or limit the Management Engine in general.
Now this is the feature that screams of interference by a spy agency. If this feature was for Management, then YOU COULD MANAGE IT!
It would be turned off by default. You could turn it off. You could permanently disable it. I have been asking for these capabilities for years. I know I am not the only one. When I talk to other security folks and IT admins, the majority of them want to be able to manage and control the possibility of remote management.
"...inside our Intel chips..." (Score:2)
See, I think this is the fundamental misapprehension, these days.
First poett (Score:1)
Don't worry, Lennart promised us there's no backdoors or bugs in it.