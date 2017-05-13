Did The UK Police Hire Foreigners To Hack Hundreds of Activists? (bbc.co.uk) 14
Big Hairy Ian shared this story from the BBC: Undercover counter-extremism officers used hackers in India to access the emails of journalists and environmental activists, it has been claimed... The Independent Police Complaints Commission said it had received an anonymous letter, which alleged covert officers from the Metropolitan Police's National Domestic Extremism and Disorder Intelligence Unit contacted Indian police officers for help to enlist hackers. The letter alleges the hackers accessed the email accounts of hundreds of people, including members of political and environmental pressure groups and journalists.
"The letter said the monitoring included the 'email accounts of radical journalists who reported on activist protests (as well as sympathetic photographers) including at least two employed by the Guardian newspaper,'" the Guardian reports, adding that the letter provided the names of 10 campaigners -- and the passwords for their accounts.
"The letter said the monitoring included the 'email accounts of radical journalists who reported on activist protests (as well as sympathetic photographers) including at least two employed by the Guardian newspaper,'" the Guardian reports, adding that the letter provided the names of 10 campaigners -- and the passwords for their accounts.
Better ROI *and* plausible deniability! (Score:3)
Oh my, there has to be an Indian Outsourcing joke here someplace. But seriously, without the letter to the Guardian, if this was discovered "Metropolitan Police's National Domestic Extremism and Disorder Intelligence Unit" would probably put forth some "plausible deniability" [wikipedia.org] story - "It wasn't us! Must have been those pesky Russians again..."
What??? (Score:2)
I thought "5 Eyes"/UKUSA meant that the Brits would just politely ask the NSA, who -- naturally -- know everything about everybody.
Maybe privacy activists (the same ones who were sure that they'd get thrown in Gitmo) are full of crap.
the UK police might have hired them (Score:2)
It's only illegal if your countrymen do it. (Score:2)
This sort of "outsourcing" of illegal information gathering activities has been going on for years. GCHQ has the NSA spying on the Brits. GCHQ spies on the Yankees. The Cannucks are spying on the Aussies and the Aussies are spying on the Cannucks. Meanwhile the Kiwis are all pissed because no one gives a shit about what goes on in New Zealand.
For a country like America who gave the crown a fat middle finger, the level of coziness today should unnerve everyone.
Re: It's only illegal if your countrymen do it. (Score:1)
You didn't give the crown a middle finger though. The French gave the British Crown the middle finger and the colonists were merely along for the ride. Most of them (2/3rds by all accounts) either supported the crown or didn't care who won.
You don't even know your own history.
I hope this isn't true. (Score:2)
When a government ignores its own laws, the law loses its authority. When the law loses its authority, lawlessness begins to emerge.
Can't be in light of a recent story (Score:2)
Given that only 36 percent of Indian coders can write compilable code, what makes anyone think they can hack e-mail? For that matter, they haven't been able to become convincing telephone scammers either. I call B.S.
They're following the lead (Score:2)
So, basically, the UK is following the lead of the USS... I mean the USA... in having an agency illegally monitor internal political dissenters?