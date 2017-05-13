FSF Supports Today's Boston March Against DRM In HTML5 (defectivebydesign.org) 17
Atticus Rex writes: A small artist-led group called Ethics in Tech is joining the long-simmering struggle between streaming video giants and Internet freedom activists over whether the Web should include Digital Rights Management in its technical standards. This Saturday, Ethics in Tech will lead a march on the W3C, the body -- led by Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee -- that decides on Web standards.
The Free Software Foundation is promoting the march, and their "Defective By Design" site is sharing this quote from the march's organizers. Dear W3C: we demand you comply with UNESCO and international civil and political rights. Halt EME -- ensure the protection of a secure, accessible, and open web. Make ethical standards or stand on the wrong side of history.
You reader, please show support (Score:3)
Even if you cannot go to the march you can support the cause by messaging, spreading the news and letting fellow citizen know the issue.
Engage on the issue with your friends, it is not useless, it is our world.
But is the cause right and just? DRM protects media company profits by making piracy difficult. As long as the DRM does not spy on me or cause other harm, there's nothing wrong with it.
And how can you check that it's not doing that since it's not open? No harm in using closed source stuff if that's not ment to not harm you? How about the Intel ME / AMT bug? This is not about piracy, it's about security.
If DRM goes into HTML or not won't make much of a difference, if anything it will open things up a little since you will be able to use your browser more often to watch video instead of a proprietary App. It's not like the FSF is wrong on being against DRM, but it has little chance of success here.
In general I am not really happy with much of what the FSF has been doing lately. Their intentions are noble, but when you want to actually change things you can't just say "No", you have to provide a realistic al
Well, good luck explaining to the average person what the hell you're marching about / advocating. Try to explain, and watch their eyes glaze over. The disinterest of average people regarding stuff like this is something that geeks seem to underestimate time after time. The importance of free and open source software is another one of these "eyes glazing" topics.
Don't like DRM? Don't watch such content! (Score:2)
If you don't like, how the content is sold to you, then do not buy it . Very simple, eh?
But, no, as a good "Illiberal" — and you can't be one without an Authoritarian screaming inside you — you have to make sure, no one else can buy it either.
The wrong side of the wrong side of history (Score:2)
I hate it when people making purely subjective, moral arguments disguise it as being factual. There is no right or wrong "side" of history one could be on.