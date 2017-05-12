Google Releases Study Defending YouTube's Value To Music Biz; Trade Bodies Hit Back (billboard.com) 32
The ongoing tussle between YouTube and the music industry took a new turn this week when Google assured everyone that its video platform doesn't have any negative impact on the other streaming music services -- despite all the free music it offers. From a report: A Google-commissioned report into how YouTube impacts on the wider music economy has -- somewhat unsurprisingly -- found that the hugely popular, yet much-maligned platform significantly drives sales and stops users from visiting pirate music services. According to a European study carried out by RBB Economics, if music content was removed from YouTube around 85 percent of the time that users spend on the platform would switch to lower value channels, such as TV, radio or internet radio. RBB claimed there would also be a significant increase in time spent listening to pirated content (up 29 percent), while only 15 percent of heavy users, defined as someone who watches more than 20 hours of music videos per month, would switch to higher value offerings like subscription streaming services. In the U.K., that number increases to 19 percent; in France it's 12 percent. [...] In response, music trade bodies poured scorn on the paper's findings. "Google's latest publicity push once again seeks to distract from the fact that YouTube, essentially the world's largest on-demand music service, is failing to license music on a fair basis and compensate artists and producers properly by claiming it is not liable for the music it is making available," reads a statement from IFPI. "Services like YouTube, that are not licensing music on fair terms, hinder the development of a sustainably healthy digital music market," claimed the international trade body, repeating its regular call for tighter regulation around safe harbour licensing.
Maybe artists could learn to code....
Maybe artists could career change into a field with less chances of having their work pirated, like, software development.
They're not getting paid by the record companies either; record sales haven't been profitable for artists for ages due to the way record company contracts work. The only way for artists to get paid is to go on tour; it's been like this for quite some time.
Youtube is the only way I've found to actually listen to any new music to see if I like it or not, since they don't play anything worthwhile on the radio these days.
More than that though, Youtube and streaming services serve the same function that radio used to, in that it exposes users to new music/artists
I listen to the same song again and again. The artist got paid once.
I buy CD's used. The artists doesn't get paid there.
I share CD's. Guess what -- the artist doesn't get paid.
Quit playing the "starving artist isn't get paid" card -- because there are numerous legal examples.
Maybe you missed the memo [salon.com] that the RIAA are the the biggest thieves -- NOT the consumers.
People who pirate regularly spend MORE on films [theguardian.com] and BUY more. [theguardian.com]
Google is not different from anyone else. You are conflating the (free) distribution
Its out of the box, there is no putting Music back on old platforms like radio and TV and controlling the releases like they used to. Seems odd the music industry is fighting it.
Perhaps it shouldn't seem odd that the music industry is fighting this.
Back in the day, they didn't exactly sit around and do nothing when someone would let new music "out of the box" by ripping a CD or DVD and putting it out there for the masses to download for free...
They also didn't sit around and do nothing when VCRs became affordable and people started copying tapes or recording stuff from TV. They tried to ban them. Of course, that didn't go very far.
They are not trying to put music back in the box. They are telling Google that Google needs to pay for the content.
As much as I dislike RIAA, they are right in this case. If a song plays on the radio, the artist gets paid. If a song is used in a movie, commercial or otherwise broadcast, the artist gets paid. But if a song is played on Google / YouTube, the artist DOESN'T get paid.
My understanding is that Google is trying to make the argument that, "Even though we are playing the song for the user, by vi
The "music industry" will not be happy until they get _ALL_ the money in the world.
Anything else is "unfair" to them.
Sorry, you sung a song in the shower. You know owe the RIAA your life savings.
