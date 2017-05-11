Expiring Section 702 of FISA Helped US Conclude Russia Hacked Election To Help Trump, NSA Chief Says (reuters.com) 18
Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: A top U.S. intelligence official said Thursday a controversial surveillance law that allows the broad electronic spying of foreigners played a major role in understanding Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. The statement from Admiral Mike Rogers, the director of the U.S. National Security Agency, may bolster efforts by intelligence agencies to fully preserve the authority, known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, before it expires at the end of the year. Privacy advocates have for years said Section 702 allows for excessively broad surveillance, including warrantless access to some American communications, and should be reformed to include new curbs. "I would highlight much, not all, much of what was in the intelligence community's assessment, for example, on the Russian efforts against the U.S. election process in 2016, was informed by knowledge we gained through (Section) 702 authority," Rogers said. Rogers said allowing the statute to expire on Dec. 31, unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, would degrade U.S. intelligence agencies' ability to provide "timely warning and insight" on a variety of criminal and national security threats.
Fake Headlines normally end with ? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Fake Headlines normally end with ?
It isn't fake, it turns out it really is a headline after all!
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone can write a headline, it doesn't mean that what it says, or the content it is the title for is real... hence the whole #FakeNews narrative in many a place.
Well that settles it (Score:2)
Trump is preparing to veto his first bill in defence of privacy!
This is all a moot point (Score:3)
But as the last election proved, if anyone can blow a sure thing it's the Democrats...
Re: (Score:2)
unless the Dems take the House since it's up to the House to bring impeachment charges.
What the fuck does that have to do with anything in the article?! Just trying to stir up trouble?
Bullshit (Score:2)
If they had any evidence of Russian interference, they should have come forward with it.
Rogers said allowing the statute to expire on Dec. 31, unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, would degrade U.S. intelligence agencies' ability to provide "timely warning and insight" on a variety of criminal and national security threats.
Even if we believe they have info they're not sharing, how timely or insightful could it be? The election was half a year ago.
Re: (Score:2)
This. We gave up privacy so they could sit on their hands? It appears we are only hearing about this so that they can keep their toy.
Show us the intelligence, and then show us proof it actually did some good. We know the answer to the second part already...
Want to live a happier life? (Score:1)
Ignore ALL these narrative headlines and articles until they read "HERE IS THE PROOF...".