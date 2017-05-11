Expiring Section 702 of FISA Helped US Conclude Russia Hacked Election To Help Trump, NSA Chief Says (reuters.com) 55
Dustin Volz, reporting for Reuters: A top U.S. intelligence official said Thursday a controversial surveillance law that allows the broad electronic spying of foreigners played a major role in understanding Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. The statement from Admiral Mike Rogers, the director of the U.S. National Security Agency, may bolster efforts by intelligence agencies to fully preserve the authority, known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, before it expires at the end of the year. Privacy advocates have for years said Section 702 allows for excessively broad surveillance, including warrantless access to some American communications, and should be reformed to include new curbs. "I would highlight much, not all, much of what was in the intelligence community's assessment, for example, on the Russian efforts against the U.S. election process in 2016, was informed by knowledge we gained through (Section) 702 authority," Rogers said. Rogers said allowing the statute to expire on Dec. 31, unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, would degrade U.S. intelligence agencies' ability to provide "timely warning and insight" on a variety of criminal and national security threats.
So, in other words it was worthless (Score:1, Insightful)
Given that there's been no evidence provided, anywhere, of any sort of election hacking, and that Hillary lost the election not due to Russian interference but due to her own failure to campaign in her "blue firewall" combined with her many scandals, we can conclude that this Section 702 of the FISA provided no actionable intelligence and, in fact, did not help with anything. Sounds like it should be allowed to expire.
Well that settles it (Score:4, Interesting)
Trump is preparing to veto his first bill in defence of privacy!
This is all a moot point (Score:5, Insightful)
But as the last election proved, if anyone can blow a sure thing it's the Democrats...
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
unless the Dems take the House since it's up to the House to bring impeachment charges.
What the fuck does that have to do with anything in the article?! Just trying to stir up trouble?
The corporate Dems are weaker than ever and many will lose their primaries.
No they won't, and if they do, it will be only to other corporate dems. This entire show is just another rerun, with some role reversal thrown in.
Trump and the Republicans are insanely unpopular.
That's unlikely. Among certain segments, they are certainly wildly unpopular, but among other segments they are popular, to the point that people would defend them with guns if necessary.
But as the last election proved, if anyone can blow a sure thing it's the Democrats...
Actually historically the Incumbent party looses the Presidency when the incumbent is not running. The GOP was also in control of Congress, the Senate as well as a large number of State legislative bodies and even a larger chunk of Governors. By all accounts it should have been a easy win for the GOP until they almost blew it by nominating Trump.
The most interesting part is that it was the Democrats system of Superdelegates, meant to prevent a non-competitive delegate (like Trump) that stopped the more competitive delegate (Sanders) from winning the nomination.
Fake headlines (Score:1)
What a load of slashdot this one has. The headlines are pure bullshit and the article does NOT show any proof of ANYTHING.
Bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)
If they had any evidence of Russian interference, they should have come forward with it.
Rogers said allowing the statute to expire on Dec. 31, unless Congress votes to reauthorize it, would degrade U.S. intelligence agencies' ability to provide "timely warning and insight" on a variety of criminal and national security threats.
Even if we believe they have info they're not sharing, how timely or insightful could it be? The election was half a year ago.
Re:Bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)
This. We gave up privacy so they could sit on their hands? It appears we are only hearing about this so that they can keep their toy.
Show us the intelligence, and then show us proof it actually did some good. We know the answer to the second part already...
No no. You don't understand. We have to stop Trump and the Russians By Any Means Necessary [bamn.com]. If the NSA need more power to stop Trump and others like him then we need to acquiesce their to their demands for the greater good. Rights be damned.
/s
With its domestic powers the NSA could see the vast amounts of US plain text party political data been moved along the US internet in real time.
Without such powers US data could move along US networks and no US clandestine service would ever know what party political US plain text data was moving around US networks or in the hands of US media.
US staff
Want to live a happier life? (Score:1)
Ignore ALL these narrative headlines and articles until they read "HERE IS THE PROOF...".
Re:Want to live a happier life? (Score:4, Insightful)
Ignore ALL these narrative headlines and articles until they read "HERE IS THE PROOF...".
Like Trump saying he was told three times by Comey he wasn't under investigation yet has not provided anything to back up this claim?
How about Trump claiming voter fraud yet again, providing no proof?
People being bused in to vote?
There's more, but we'll keep ignoring his orangeness until he says, "HERE IS THE PROOF...".
Here you go: https://twitter.com/RoguePOTUS... [twitter.com]
Did you even read your own shit?
Of course, only one of those two paragraphs above are true. Namely, the first one is a lie. No such recording exists, but there is a deadly important matter surrounding the sufficiency and value of "evidence" against POTUS we need to discuss now that we have your attention.
Even if they didn't admit to clickbait bullshit lies, why would you believe any of the hundreds of copycat, fake "rogue" Twitter accounts? Are you mentally retarded?
In the hands of a madman... (Score:3, Insightful)
This is why, even though it costs more money, independent oversight of our agencies of government are important.
If you can imagine a political group that you wouldn't trust in power, imagine what you'd want in order to provide responsible checks on their worst abuses of power.
Those checks on power is what we've been getting rid of, along with a proportionally reduced healthy media.
So, now that we have a raving lunatic, a living symbol of arrogance and greed as president, and a fully loyal set of henchmen elected under him, we begin to see the unraveling of what everyone should consider important constitutional boundaries.
What's bizarre is how many folks still support both this dangerous process and the people involved. Folks who spoke exactly the opposite for so long. Constitutional limits are always important, to avoid the path to countless forms of corruption and stagnation.
I don't see how anyone other than Trump benefits from any of this either - even if the corruption stands completely unchecked. Few of the benefits would last in the environment it creates.
Ryan Fenton
How does one "hack" an election? (Score:1)
How exactly? There are hundreds and hundreds of precincts that all have different combinations of systems for receiving, tallying and reporting the votes. How does one perfectly "hack" a near unlimited combination of systems perfectly none of the thousands of operators notice anything amiss at all? What are the technical details of how such a thing is accomplished? I expect better from slashdot.
There has yet to be any shred of evidence released beyond "intelligence officials" and "sources" said so. And
More fake news (Score:3)
SO WHAT? Actionable? (Score:2)
The missing claim here is that Section 702 produced actionable intelligence (and I don't mean of the "blackmail politicians" type).
Otherwise it's just more pointless spying on Americans. More meaningless waste of taxpayers' dollars.
"timely warning and insight" (Score:1)
Correct me if I'm wrong, but shouldn't "timely warning and insight" be BEFORE/during the hack attempt in time to stop it? (As opposed to a post mortem many months later)
The Russian efforts against the U.S. election? (Score:2)
Have thousands of embassy staff drive out into fly over states without the FBI noticing?
Get deep into the different parts of the USA without people working on the US election reporting strangers asking questions and been in secure areas?
Have US political leaders not give good speeches in parts of the USA that ensured people voted for them?
Ensured US political parties selected unelectable candidates?
Altered the locations speeches got given so one candidate did not fully cover the USA?
Hacked the election? Really? (Score:3)
Come on, show me some evidence of the Godless Rooskies(TM) actually hacking the election, as in changing the count of the ballots, as opposed to accusations (likely correct) that they had some involvement in releasing emails from Her sooper-seekrit mail server in her very secure linen closet.
I mean, seriously, I didn't vote for that SOB either, but this hysteria sounds like Nixon justifying the Watergate break-in because "everybody knows" George McGovern is a commie.
lies, damn lies (Score:3)
"I would highlight much, not all, much of what was in the intelligence community's assessment, for example, on the Russian efforts against the U.S. election process in 2016, was informed by knowledge we gained through (Section) 702 authority,"
I would like to see one piece of evidence they gained from the 702 authority. From the report they released, [motherjones.com] there was not one piece of evidence they presented that required special authority. There was not one piece of evidence thy presented that was new, or unknown by the security community up to that point. Never trust an NSA spokesperson, or an FBI spokesperson.
That is, trust them, but verify. Which means don't trust.